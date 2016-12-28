College football: UConn re-hires Randy Edsall as coach

UConn is bringing back Randy Edsall as coach, hoping to turn around the Huskies by rehiring the winningest coach in school history.

Athletic director David Benedict announced Edsall's hiring on Wednesday, two days after firing Bob Diaco. Diaco went 11-26 in three seasons.

“Coach Edsall is the right fit for our university, football program and student-athletes,” Benedict said. “He led UConn to its most successful period in the history of our football program and I believe he will provide consistent leadership and long-term success once again.”

Edsall coached at UConn from 1999 through the 2010 season, going 74-70 and winning the Big East titles in 2007 and 2010. He left to become the coach at Maryland from 2011-2015 after he took UConn to the Fiesta Bowl in his final season with the Huskies.

His exit angered many UConn fans because he left immediately after the bowl to take the Maryland job without speaking to his team or flying home with them after losing the game to Oklahoma.

Edsall said in a statement that it was an honor to come back to UConn, and he wishes he had done things differently when he left.

“I completely understand and respect that there are loyal fans, supporters and former players that still have not forgotten and it will take time to forgive. I have many incredible memories of my time at UConn and I hope the fans do too,” Edsall said. “It is my goal to get us back to that level of success and I hope that all of the Husky fans out there will be along for the ride.”

He was fired by Maryland six games into his fifth season, finishing 22-34 there and winless in 12 games against ranked opponents.

Edsall was hired by the Detroit Lions in January as a director of football research. He was on the practice field with the Lions on Wednesday, shortly after his hiring at UConn was announced.

Penn State suspends two players

No. 5 Penn State has suspended two starters for the Rose Bowl because they violated team rules.

Team officials said Wednesday that wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and linebacker Manny Bowen will not play in the game against No. 9 USC on Monday. The team did not say what the violations were.

Blacknall started seven games for the Nittany Lions, totaling 347 yards and three touchdowns. Bowen played in 13 games, totaling 68 tackles, 8 1/2 for losses.