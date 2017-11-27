A new bust of Cristiano Ronaldo makes him look more handsome, less bizarre than the other one

A wrong from earlier this year has been righted, and the world finally has a fairly accurate bust of Cristiano Ronaldo.
In March, a Portugal airport unveiled an unintentionally comical bust of Ronaldo. Over the weekend, the Real Madrid museum at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium revealed its own, much more flattering sculpted version of the soccer superstar’s head.
Here are the two statues side-by-side — the first one by Madeiran artist Emanuel Santos and the new one by Spanish sculptor Jose Antonio Navarro Arteaga. Pretty sure you won’t have any trouble telling which is which.
According to the Mirror, Navarro Arteaga was urged by his son, a big Real Madrid fan, to create a “nice” bust of Ronaldo after the first one was such a … well, bust.
“What I wanted to reflect was his interior strength, when he was preparing to take a free kick or a corner,” Navarro Arteaga said.
Some people feel the new statue actually makes Ronaldo look even more handsome than he does in real life, the Mirror said.
