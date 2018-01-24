Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 40 to 175 years for sexual assault

Larry Nassar, the former U.S. Olympic team and Michigan State doctor, was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexual assault in a scandal that involved decades of molestation and scores of young athletes.
County Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina delivered the sentence in a Lansing, Mich., courtroom after a marathon hearing that saw more than 150 women — including Olympic stars — come forward to confront Nassar with victim impact statements.
"I've just signed your death warrant," Aquilina said, noting that Nassar also had been sentenced to 60 years for separate child pornography crimes.
Earlier, Michigan Assistant Atty. Gen. Angela Povilaitis had told the court: "He supposedly practiced osteopathic manipulative medicine but, in truth, he was actually a master manipulator … he performed no healing, only hurt."
Nassar sat with his head bowed during much of the morning, standing at one point to give a brief statement.
"Your words these past several days," he said, turning toward victims in the gallery, "have had a significant emotional effect on myself and have shaken me to my core."
Before the sentencing hearing, the 54-year-old had submitted a letter to Aquilina, complaining that she had turned the case into a "media circus" and that he wasn't mentally capable of listening to a week of victim statements.
Nassar had pleaded guilty in November to criminal sexual conduct in this trial. He has pleaded guilty to other counts in separate proceedings beyond the child pornography.
His victims — including Olympians such as Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney — have said Nassar molested them under the guise of conducting medical treatments.
Athletes and their parents were told that he was adhering to a proven method for healing sports injuries.
The 54-year-old doctor served in an official capacity for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State, among others. Victims have criticized those organizations and the U.S. Olympic Committee for ignoring early complaints about him.
Aquilina echoed those concerns, saying: "There has to be a massive investigation as to why there was inaction, why there was silence."
As the scandal reverberates across the national sports scene, USA Gymnastics earlier this week suspended well-known coach John Geddert, who led the U.S. women's team to a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.
Geddert had long-standing ties to Nassar and owns a Michigan gym where some of the molestations occurred. He also worked directly with Jordyn Wieber, an Olympian who last week confronted Nassar in court.
On the same day Geddert was suspended, chairman Paul Parilla, vice chairman Jay Binder and treasurer Bitsy Kelley resigned from the USA Gymnastics board of directors.
"We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization," new President and Chief Executive Kerry Perry said. "As the board identifies its next chair and fills the vacant board positions, we remain focused on working every day to ensure that our culture, policies and actions reflect our commitment to those we serve."
The governing body also severed its relationship with the famed Karolyi Ranch, run by the husband-and-wife coaching duo of Bela and Martha Karolyi. The Huntsville,Texas, facility, which had long served as a national training center, was among the sites where Nassar is accused of sexual abuse.
Among the observers in court on Wednesday was Rachael Denhollander, a former gymnast who alerted reporters at the Indianapolis Star about the widespread molestation.
"The number of sexual assault victims Larry had was plain to me," she told reporters. "I am very grateful for Judge Aquilina."
Follow @LAtimesWharton on Twitter
UPDATES:
10 a.m.: This article has been updated with staff reporting.
This article was originally published at 8:35 a.m.