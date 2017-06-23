Paralympian Blake Leeper reaches 400-meter semifinals at U.S. outdoor championships

It would be an understatement to say Blake Leeper overcame a few obstacles on his way to the 400-meter semifinals at the 2017 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships.
No matter what happens in this evening’s race, Leeper now ranks among the best Americans in his event despite competing as a double amputee.
The 27-year-old Tennessee native, who was born without lower legs, is also rebounding from a battle with addiction that saw him suspended for two years after he tested positive for cocaine.
“This experience has been amazing,” he said in an email to The Times on Friday. “To not only to be able to compete in the outdoor nationals but to make it into the next round and the top 16 is like a dream to me.”
Leeper emerged on the world stage at the 2012 London Paralympics, winning silver in the 400 and bronze in the 200.
At the national championships in Sacramento this week, he recorded a personal best of 45.52 seconds to qualify for the semifinals.
“I have had a team of family members, coaches and managers that have stuck by me through the ups and downs in my life these past few years,” he wrote. “So tonight I won't be running for myself but I will be running for them.”
