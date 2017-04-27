What time does the NFL draft start?

Chargers fans need to know what time to tune in to the NFL draft to see what their team will do with its top-10 overall pick.

Rams fans don't really need to watch the first night of the draft at all.

The first round of the 2017 NFL draft starts at 5 p.m. Pacific on Thursday night. The Chargers get their first pick fairly early, at No. 7 overall. The Rams would have gone even earlier, at No. 5, but they traded that pick to the Tennessee Titans last year to move up in the draft and take quarterback Jared Goff at No. 1 overall.

That means the Rams won’t pick at all on Thursday night. They don't get to go until the second round at No. 37 overall. The Chargers get their second pick immediately after at No. 38.

The second and third rounds take place Friday, starting at 4 p.m. Pacific.The remaining rounds are on Saturday, starting at noon.

All seven rounds will be broadcast on ESPN and NFL Network.

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 1 overall pick. Times NFL writer Sam Farmer predicts they will choose Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the pick. The Browns also have the No. 12 pick, which Farmer thinks they will use to take Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson.

Other Farmer predictions: Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas to San Francisco at No. 2; Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allan to Chicago at No. 3; LSU running back Leonard Fournette at No. 4 to Jacksonville; LSU safety Jamal Adams to Tennessee at No. 5; North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to the New York Jets at No. 6; and Ohio State safety Malik Hooker to the Chargers at No. 7

