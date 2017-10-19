Soccer on TV this weekend: Showdowns set in France and Portugal

A number of unbeaten teams will continue to try separating themselves from the pack while others, off to surprisingly sluggish starts, will rally to catch up during a full slate of games in Europe’s top soccer leagues this weekend.

Here are a few of the more compelling matches on TV:

Portuguese Liga

FC Porto, with four Mexican national team players on its roster, is unbeaten with six clean sheets eight games into its league season. But it will get a test Saturday when it plays host to Pacos de Ferreira (Gol TV, 12:30 p.m.).

English Premier League

A couple of teams off to disappointing starts meet in Sunday’s first game when sixth-place Arsenal travels to Goodison Park to face No. 16 Everton (NBCSN, 5:30 a.m. PT). In the second game Sunday, mid-table Liverpool, coming off a 7-0 win over Slovenian club Maribor in Champions League play, faces Tottenham at Wembley Stadium (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8 a.m. PT).

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain, France’s only unbeaten team, takes a staggering +23 goal differential to Marseille on Sunday where it will face fourth-place Olympique. Edinson Cavani leads PSG with eight goals while Neymar has six goals and a league-best five assists (beIN Sports, noon PT).