Steve Alford is expected to return to UCLA despite poor finish

His contract, which runs through April 2021, stipulates that he will meet with UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero between April 1 and April 30 each year to discuss the option to extend Alford's contract by an additional year. This time, the conversation will come in the wake of season in which UCLA was one of the last teams into the NCAA tournament and one of the first out. Tuesday's 65-58 loss to St. Bonaventure in a play-in game left the Bruins with a record of 21-12.