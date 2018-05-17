UCLA begins quest for another NCAA title in softball on Friday

UCLA sophomore pitcher Rachel Garcia was selected as the Pac-12 Conference player of the year. She has a 21-2 record with a 1.08 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings. She also has a .355 batting average with nine home runs and 44 runs batted in. The Bruins' Aaliyah Jordan was chosen as the conference's freshman of the year. She led the conference in hitting with a .444 average. She has 11 home runs and 63 RBIs.