Back at home, Bruins should easily dispose of UNLV to revive Pac-12 championship hopes

UCLA (0-1) vs. Nevada Las Vegas (1-0) at the Rose Bowl. TV: Pac-12 Network, 5 p.m.

Most intriguing story line: It’s supposed to be get-well week in Westwood after a season opener that left the Bruins feeling more than a bit queasy. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen was out of sorts for much of a loss to Texas A&M that purged his Heisman hype and caused more self-reflection than someone peering into a fun-house mirror. If all goes well for the Bruins in their home opener against a more lightweight opponent, Rosen and a team with Pac-12 Conference championship hopes could get back on track.

UCLA pass offense vs. UNLV pass defense: Rosen’s self-described “abysmal” performance against the Aggies robbed some of the swagger from UCLA’s most self-assured player. But his status as big man on campus figures to be restored this week. He won’t face a pass rush nearly as relentless as the Aggies’ or the taunts of a hostile crowd. Rosen’s numbers do figure to take somewhat of a hit, however. There’s a decent chance he won’t need to play much, if at all, in the fourth quarter. EDGE: UCLA.

UCLA run offense vs. UNLV run defense: The Bruins were not all that dynamic running the ball in their opener, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. Soso Jamabo gained 91 yards in 23 carries while mostly living up to his first name. UCLA could get tailback Nate Starks back after holding him out against Texas A&M for undisclosed reasons, though his status against a team from his Las Vegas hometown will be a game-time decision. Bruins fullback Cameron Griffin is expected to make his season debut after being sidelined last week while recovering from a concussion. UNLV held Jackson State to a UCLA-like 3.1 yards per carry in its opener, a figure the Rebels likely will struggle to repeat. EDGE: UCLA.

UNLV pass offense vs. UCLA pass defense: Several Bruins defenders have more than a passing familiarity with Rebels quarterback Johnny Stanton because he played for Santa Margarita High before arriving in Las Vegas by way of Nebraska and Saddleback College. Stanton completed 10 of 12 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in his UNLV debut. UCLA’s secondary was spectacular late against Texas A&M, holding quarterback Trevor Knight to only one completion on 10 passes in the fourth quarter. But it hurts that Bruins defensive end Takkarist McKinley is not expected to play because of a lingering groin injury, and defensive end Deon Hollins also may be held out because of concussion issues. EDGE: UCLA.

UNLV run offense vs. UCLA run defense: It’s a bit premature to joke that any UCLA defender who used the hashtag #stoptherun on social media during the off-season should delete his account, but the campaign amounted to an empty pledge against the Aggies, who averaged 5.0 yards per carry. The Bruins’ test this week comes against UNLV freshman Charles Williams, who repeatedly showed he could break tackles on the way to 96 yards rushing in the Rebels’ opener. UNLV amassed 280 yards rushing collectively and hopes to establish the run early against UCLA to keep Rosen off the field. EDGE: UNLV.

Special teams: A kicking game that UCLA Coach Jim Mora had described before the season as the “great unknown” can be branded an early success. Kicker J.J. Molson made three of four field goals in his college debut, and fellow freshman Austin Kent had two punts of at least 50 yards. The Bruins’ return game was a dud, though, averaging 16.5 yards on kickoff returns and 6.4 yards on punt returns. UNLV punted only twice and did not try a field goal during its season opener. EDGE: UCLA.

Ben Bolch’s pick: UNLV Coach Tony Sanchez notched a victory over Rosen when Sanchez coached at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High and Rosen threw passes for Bellflower St. John Bosco High. Both have graduated to bigger things, but the rivalry has tilted heavily in Rosen’s direction after the Bruins throttled the Rebels, 37-3, last season in Las Vegas. Expect a similar outcome Saturday. UCLA 42, UNLV 13.