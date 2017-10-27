UCLA vs. Washington: How the Bruins and Huskies match up for Saturday's game

UCLA (4-3, 2-2 in the Pac-12) at No. 12 Washington (6-1, 3-1)

Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Husky Stadium, Seattle, TV: Channel 7. Radio: 570, 1150.

Marquee matchup

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen vs. the Washington secondary: Rosen ranks first in the Pac-12 Conference in passing yards per game (374.3) and total offense (371.0), but this will be the toughest defense he’s faced this season. The Huskies are expected to be without injured cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Jordan Miller, thinning their depth to the point that they are using freshman Elijah Molden and converted running back Jomon Dotson as backups.

Getting offensive

UCLA (510.1 ypg/38.3 ppg): Rosen received more than a little help from his friends in the run game in recent weeks. Tailbacks Bolu Olorunfunmi and Soso Jamabo combined for 142 rushing yards last week against Oregon. Jamabo has a rushing touchdown in each of the past four games.

Washington (403.4 ypg/37.9 ppg): Keeping quarterback Jake Browning upright will be among the Huskies’ top priorities. He was sacked five times against Arizona State in their last game. They will be featuring a new starting left tackle after Trey Adams sustained a season-ending knee injury against the Sun Devils.

Getting defensive

UCLA (494 ypg/36.7 ppg): The Bruins are coming off their most complete defensive effort of the season, holding Oregon scoreless in three of four quarters. The defensive line combined for 19 tackles and six tackles for loss against the Ducks after having zero TFLs the week before against Arizona.

Washington (236.9 ypg/10.6 ppg): A defense that’s strong across the board has been particularly exceptional against the run, giving up only 73 rushing yards per game. That’s best in the Pac-12 and No. 2 nationally.

Something special

UCLA has enjoyed consistency in its kicking game, but the Bruins still are seeking a breakthrough with their punt and kickoff returns. … Washington had a punt blocked and missed field goals from 27 and 21 yards against Arizona State, contributing significantly to their defeat. Dante Pettis leads the nation, averaging 24.4 yards on punt returns, and has tied an NCAA record with eight punt returns for touchdowns in his career.

Of note

UCLA’s Christian Pabico had 99 yards receiving against Oregon, the most by a Bruins walk-on receiver since Danny Farmer (who later earned a scholarship) had 148 yards against Arizona State in 1999. … Washington hasn’t allowed 30 points since the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl, a span of 21 games.

Local ties

UCLA coach Jim Mora played defensive back and linebacker at Washington and was invited to the Friday unveiling of a statue honoring the late Don James, his coach with the Huskies, but decided to remain with his team. ... Washington has 27 players from Southern California on its roster, including Pettis, a native of San Clemente who played at San Juan Capistrano JSerra High.

