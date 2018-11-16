USC-UCLA: A look at how the teams match up

USC offensive line vs. UCLA defensive front. Against poor rushing defenses, USC running back Aca’Cedric Ware has feasted this season, putting up 173 yards and 205 yards against Arizona and Oregon State, respectively. If that trend holds, Ware should be in for a big day Saturday against UCLA, but USC’s offensive line still must open up the holes to get Ware going. A strong Trojans running game would open up the play-action pass for quarterback JT Daniels, leading to what could be one of USC’s best offensive days of the season. It would also keep the Trojans in third-and-short situations, limiting UCLA’s ability to go all out with pressuring Daniels, who has struggled in third and long because of poor protection. USC’s offensive line played six good quarters in a row against Oregon State and in the first half against California, before wilting in the second half in a 15-14 loss to the Golden Bears. If UCLA’s defensive front is going to show something this season, now would be the time.