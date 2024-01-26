DJ Rodman hasn’t forgotten Bruins’ snub: 3 things to know about USC vs. UCLA

It was the one call DJ Rodman waited for. The one he hoped would come. But the interest from his “dream school” UCLA never did.

And no, the USC forward, now on his fifth season of college basketball, hasn’t forgotten about the snub.

“I’ve always wanted to beat them for however long I’ve been in college,” said Rodman, a Newport Beach native who played the previous four years at Washington State.

After scoring a then-season high 19 points on seven-of-10 shooting in a one-point loss to the Bruins last year, Rodman can get his revenge Saturday in his first crosstown showdown at 5 p.m. at Galen Center (ESPN2).

For the struggling rivals, Saturday’s matchup offers one team a brief, but welcome respite from a disappointing season. USC has lost four in a row, its longest losing streak since 2019. The Bruins suffered the second-worst loss in program history two weeks ago.

But the disappointments haven’t dampened interest in the rivalry. USC is expecting a sold-out crowd at Galen Center, where the Bruins (8-11, 3-5 Pac-12) have lost five consecutive times. UCLA coach Mick Cronin has yet to beat the crosstown rival on the road since taking over in 2019. It’s the only arena in the Pac-12 where he hasn’t won a game.

While Cronin tried to downplay the importance of the personal hurdle this week, he didn’t dismiss it, either.

“If the game’s important to your fan base, it better be important to you as a coach,” Cronin said.

Here are three things to watch: