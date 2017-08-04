From the Archives; Halftime with Marilyn Monroe

The defending champion Los Angeles Rams beat the Washington Redskins, 45-23, before 87,582 fans.

Los Angeles Times staff writer Jack Geyer reported in the next morning's paper:

There were a lot of fancy runs at the Coliseum last night where the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Redskins clashed in the eighth annual Times charity game, but none was more thrilling than the 50-yard dash luscious Marilyn Monroe made from the sidelines to the center of the field.

Marilyn…bounced across the field with a run that charged more batteries than a generator.

Ken Murray, the incomparable comic who emceed the terrific halftime pageant, explained it best. Said Ken:

"Marilyn had better be careful or the referee will penalize her five yards -- for backfield in motion."

The Los Angeles Times-Rams Charity games continued until 1993.

