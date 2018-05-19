Immaculate Heart President Maureen Diekmann said school leaders are glad to host any event that brings the students together. The viewing united middle and high schoolers, though few seniors attended as their prom had been Friday night.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and they’ll remember this forever,” she said.
Students booed when the priest asked anyone opposed the couple’s marriage. They cheered again when Markle and Harry each said “I do.”
Meghan Markle may have left her “Suits” role behind as she prepares to become a member of the British royal family, but her former castmates were there in full force to support her Saturday at her wedding to Prince Harry. Among those from the show in attendance included her TV husband, Patrick J. Adams, her onscreen BFF Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer and guest/former “Real World: London” cast member Jacinda Barrett, who is married to Macht. See more photos of the “Suits” ensemble below.
As wedding guests filtered into Windsor Castle less than an hour ahead of the royal wedding, students filtered into Immaculate Heart High School in Hollywood — Meghan Markle’s alma mater — to watch.
Students and parents at the all-girls school laid out blankets and pillows in the auditorium. They wore pajamas, some topped with tulle headpieces or wide-brimmed hats.
More than a dozen television cameras formed a perimeter around the fewer than 50 families. A spread of cakes, cookies, cocoa and other snacks lined the back wall. Some had brought their own food and thermoses.
There are many wedding dresses in Windsor, if only one bride.
Thousands of well-plumed guests and enthusiastic royal fans streamed into Windsor on Saturday to capture their piece of the extravaganza that is the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Early-morning trains to Windsor, the castle town that is the venue for Saturday’s royal wedding, were filled with fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Joyce Tickner, 59, and her friend Joan Ball, 63, were waiting on the platform before 6 a.m. — six hours before the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The two live in Shepperton, about 20 miles from Windsor.
“Yes, it’s early, but we’re very nosy — we don’t want to miss a thing!” Tickner said.
One royal riddle has been solved.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be known, post-wedding, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The dukedom was conferred upon Harry by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Harry’s full title is a bit of a mouthful: Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel, the latter two used in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
On the eve of his wedding to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry emerged from behind the thick stone walls of Windsor Castle on Friday to greet well-wishers clustered outside.
It was an unconventional gesture — but by royal standards, it's an unconventional match.
The prince, sixth in line to the British throne, is marrying an American divorcee who's had a successful TV acting career. She's even slightly older: 36 to his 33.