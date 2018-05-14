Meghan Markle’s style didn’t have to change too much after becoming the fiancée of Britain’s Prince Harry, but we can see a few updates since the engagement was announced. Some of her red-carpet choices include her silver dress at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2015, which made a bold statement with a deep front V-cut. Her style has become more cautious and elegant, as a princess is more likely to do. Here’s a look at some of Markle’s ensembles before and after her royal engagement.