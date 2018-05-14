Kensington Palace is not commenting on a report alleging that Meghan Markle’s father suffered a heart attack and will no longer walk her down the aisle on Saturday.
TMZ said Monday that Thomas Markle’s plans to attend the festivities this weekend have been waylaid by an embarrassing paparazzi photo scandal and a heart attack.
“We have no comment on the TMZ story,” a spokesman for Prince Harry told The Times on Monday. Early this month, the palace had confirmed that Thomas Markle would walk his daughter down the aisle.
It’s happening: Queen Elizabeth II has officially approved her grandson Prince Harry’s marriage to American actress Meghan Markle.
The 92-year-old British monarch signed a handwritten document consenting to this coming weekend’s union, Buckingham Palace said.
The palace released images of the vellum document, called the Instrument of Consent, on Friday, a little more than one week before the couple’s nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. It features the queen’s signature on the upper right.
Jolly old England is even more lighthearted these days, thanks to
As I boarded the train at London’s Waterloo Station, I could not get that infernal pop song by the Dixie Cups, out of my mind.
Like love and marriage, London’s green spaces are inextricably linked to Britain’s royal family — and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, are no exception. This spring there is much talk of romance in the run-up to Meghan Markle’s marriage to
The royal wedding is nearly upon us. Fervor and excitement continue to swell as L.A. girl and former “Suits” actress Meghan Markle draws closer to becoming a member of the British royal family. It seems like only yesterday we were hearing whispers of a rumored romance between Prince Harry and Markle, and now they are days away from walking down the aisle.
In preparation for the big day, let’s recap their romance with a look at all the couple’s reported milestones — including when their relationship was revealed, their first public outing together, Markle’s Vanity Fair cover, her first encounter with the royal family, their engagement and more.
If you’re going to a royal wedding watching party, or throwing one yourself, you know that the food will take the spotlight — after we all get a look at the wedding dress, of course.
Meghan Markle’s style didn’t have to change too much after becoming the fiancée of Britain’s Prince Harry, but we can see a few updates since the engagement was announced. Some of her red-carpet choices include her silver dress at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2015, which made a bold statement with a deep front V-cut. Her style has become more cautious and elegant, as a princess is more likely to do. Here’s a look at some of Markle’s ensembles before and after her royal engagement.
In Hollywood, the best love stories are the ones that involve an Unlikely Couple — two people so divided by family or fate, time or class, personality or geography that it seems impossible they will ever get together.