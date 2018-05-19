Ending months of speculation, the Duchess of Sussex walked down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a wedding gown designed by Givenchy’s artistic director Clare Waight Keller, a designer whose name had been absent from the shortlist of British designers and brands favored for the high-profile occasion, including Stella McCartney, Ralph & Russo, Burberry and Erdem.
Although Givenchy is a French label, Waight Keller is British, having taken the creative reins at the house just last year. She’s the first woman to do so in the brand’s history.
According to a statement released by Kensington Palace just minutes after the first images were revealed of the new duchess’ dress on her way into the chapel, Markle chose Waight Keller because she “wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses — Pringle of Scotland, Chloé and now Givenchy.”
Immaculate Heart High School freshman Kya Adams, 14, said she didn’t know who Meghan Markle was before she and Prince Harry started dating. But leading up to the wedding, Adams’ theology teacher Maria Pollia, who also taught Markle, told her a story that stuck with her. As a sophomore, Markle had watched some upperclassmen bully a girl in her grade. She walked up to them and said, “We don’t do that here.”
Her mother Starsha Adams said she was pleased to see the blend of cultures during the wedding ceremony.
“It just doesn’t just show African American culture — it shows American culture overall,” she said.
Kari Wuhrer brought her 12- and 9-year-old daughters to Immaculate Heart High School to watch their first royal wedding, hugging them close and wiping away tears as they listened to Bishop Michael Curry, the head of the Episcopal Church, preach about the power of love.
During a time when much news has been negative, Wuhrer said she wanted to show her daughters a happy moment in history. She said they look up to Meghan Markle.
Wuhrer said Markle has made some “questionable choices — like we all have” and as such is a relatable positive example.
Immaculate Heart High School sophomore Frida Gaspar, 15, woke up at 3 a.m. to be at the Los Feliz school to watch the wedding of Price Harry and Megan Markle. She said she doesn’t usually pay close attention to famous people, but that she wanted to support Markle as an alumnus — “one of our sisters, basically.”
The teen said she was surprised but happy that Queen Elizabeth II gave her blessing. She also said she was glad to see the wedding break with tradition by including a black choir and Anglican Bishop Michael Curry, an African American.
Gaspar and her friend Frida Bueno, 15, said they identified with Markle’s dedication to giving back.
Prince Harry, sixth in line to the British throne, and American actress Meghan Markle exchanged marriage vows Saturday in a tradition-imbued ceremony that was seen by millions worldwide but filled with intimate moments, including the groom's almost bashful-sounding aside as the bride arrived at the altar: "You look amazing."
Huge crowds gathered under sunny skies outside Windsor Castle, and invited guests in frippery and finery filled St. George's Chapel within the castle walls for the noontime royal wedding.
"I will," both Harry and Meghan said, smiling, as each was asked if they would wed the other. The audience greeted the vows with ripples of joyous laughter.
Immaculate Heart President Maureen Diekmann said school leaders are glad to host any event that brings the students together. The viewing united middle and high schoolers, though few seniors attended as their prom had been Friday night.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and they’ll remember this forever,” she said.
Students booed when the priest asked anyone opposed the couple’s marriage. They cheered again when Markle and Harry each said “I do.”
Meghan Markle may have left her “Suits” role behind as she prepares to become a member of the British royal family, but her former castmates were there in full force to support her Saturday at her wedding to Prince Harry. Among those from the show in attendance included her TV husband, Patrick J. Adams, her onscreen BFF Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer and guest/former “Real World: London” cast member Jacinda Barrett, who is married to Macht. See more photos of the “Suits” ensemble below.
As wedding guests filtered into Windsor Castle less than an hour ahead of the royal wedding, students filtered into Immaculate Heart High School in Hollywood — Meghan Markle’s alma mater — to watch.
Students and parents at the all-girls school laid out blankets and pillows in the auditorium. They wore pajamas, some topped with tulle headpieces or wide-brimmed hats.
More than a dozen television cameras formed a perimeter around the fewer than 50 families. A spread of cakes, cookies, cocoa and other snacks lined the back wall. Some had brought their own food and thermoses.
