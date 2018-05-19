Meghan Markle may have left her “Suits” role behind as she prepares to become a member of the British royal family, but her former castmates were there in full force to support her Saturday at her wedding to Prince Harry. Among those from the show in attendance included her TV husband, Patrick J. Adams, her onscreen BFF Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer and guest/former “Real World: London” cast member Jacinda Barrett, who is married to Macht. See more photos of the “Suits” ensemble below.