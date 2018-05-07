Meghan Markle has officially stepped away from her TV career, but her appearances on the small screen are just heating up. With her wedding to Prince Harry officially less than two weeks away, Hollywood is going all in on specials and retrospectives as one of its own prepares to become a member of the British royal family. Thankfully for viewers, there are myriad choices to choose from, as varied as Lifetime’s upcoming movie about the couple and a special edition of “20/20” set to air the night before the big day. Check out the handy guide below to get all the details on what’s airing when.