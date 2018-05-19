One royal riddle has been solved.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be known, post-wedding, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The dukedom was conferred upon Harry by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Harry’s full title is a bit of a mouthful: Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel, the latter two used in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
On the eve of his wedding to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry emerged from behind the thick stone walls of Windsor Castle on Friday to greet well-wishers clustered outside.
It was an unconventional gesture — but by royal standards, it's an unconventional match.
The prince, sixth in line to the British throne, is marrying an American divorcee who's had a successful TV acting career. She's even slightly older: 36 to his 33.
While speculation is mounting around Meghan Markle and what she’ll wear down the aisle on the big day, WWD is taking a look at royal groom Prince Harry, and how he might dress on May 19.
It might sound like the title of a Sherlock Holmes story, but the Mystery of the Royal Wedding Dress Designer is, if not as elaborate as a Holmes tale, then certainly as thrilling, judging from the feverish media coverage the topic has garnered ahead of Saturday’s nuptials of Great Britain’s Prince Harry and Los Angeles-born “Suits” actress Meghan Markle.
And just like the dapper detective, fashion hounds have been sniffing out clues at every possible opportunity. When Markle wore a Stella McCartney cape dress for Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London last month, that label was suddenly a contender. But the subsequent choice of a bespoke Emilia Wickstead skirt suit for a commemoration service at Westminster Abbey a few days later proved equally tantalizing to royal watchers — especially because Wickstead created a universally admired wedding gown for the Duke of Wellington’s daughter, Charlotte Wellesley, two years ago.
Other names being bandied about include Erdem, Burberry and Alexander McQueen; the last of those labels was responsible for the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding dress in 2011.