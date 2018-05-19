Early-morning trains to Windsor, the castle town that is the venue for Saturday’s royal wedding, were filled with fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Joyce Tickner, 59, and her friend Joan Ball, 63, were waiting on the platform before 6 a.m. — six hours before the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The two live in Shepperton, about 20 miles from Windsor.
“Yes, it’s early, but we’re very nosy — we don’t want to miss a thing!” Tickner said.
One royal riddle has been solved.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be known, post-wedding, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The dukedom was conferred upon Harry by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Harry’s full title is a bit of a mouthful: Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel, the latter two used in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
On the eve of his wedding to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry emerged from behind the thick stone walls of Windsor Castle on Friday to greet well-wishers clustered outside.
It was an unconventional gesture — but by royal standards, it's an unconventional match.
The prince, sixth in line to the British throne, is marrying an American divorcee who's had a successful TV acting career. She's even slightly older: 36 to his 33.
All eyes will be on the bride Saturday when actress
While speculation is mounting around Meghan Markle and what she’ll wear down the aisle on the big day, WWD is taking a look at royal groom Prince Harry, and how he might dress on May 19.