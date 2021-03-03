What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Last Man Standing’ on Fox
SERIES
Young Sheldon At college Sheldon (Iain Armitage) campaigns to become Dr. Linkletter’s (Ed Begley Jr.) lab assistant, while back home Georgie (Montana Jordan) enlists the help of the drama teacher (Jason Alexander) for a business venture. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Glenn (Mark McKinney) convinces Garrett (Colton Dunn) to throw a party to cheer up the employees and mark the store’s first deep cleaning since the pandemic began. Lauren Ash, Nichole Sakura, Ben Feldman and Nico Santos also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Rachael Leigh Cook, Sherri Shepherd and Kevin Nealon compete for charity in the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen The remaining chefs take part in a blind taste test. Then in teams they prepare a steak dinner for dining-room customers. 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots The round of 16 begins. 8 p.m. Discovery
B Positive (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom A planned romantic Valentine’s Day dinner for Bonnie and Adam (Allison Janney, William Fichtner) keeps getting interrupted as the other women in her group struggle with their own romantic relationships. Beth Hall also stars and Mark Bloom guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS
The Chase Ken Jennings. (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat After Max’s (Cheyenne Jackson) boss (Julian Gant) helps Kat (Mayim Bialik) win a seat on the local business council, he feels betrayed when she doesn’t vote in favor of allowing Max’s bar to stay open later in this new episode. Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt and Leslie Jordan also star with guest star Yvette Nicole Brown. 9 p.m. Fox
Go-Big Show (N) 9 p.m. TBS
The Unicorn Wade and Shannon (Walton Goggins, Natalie Zea) are having trouble staying connected in their long-distance relationship. Rob Corddry and Michaela Watkins also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Last Man Standing Vanessa (Nancy Travis) challenges Mike (Tim Allen) to give up meat and go vegetarian for aweek. Also, Mandy and Kyle (Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders) move into Kristin and Ryan’s (Amanda Fuller, Jordan Masterson) guest house, and Ed (Héctor Elizondo) trolls ventriloquist Jeff Dunham (himself) on social media. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Clarice (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The Chase (season finale) Brad Rutter. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Fast Foodies Amanda Seals. 10:30 p.m. TRU
SPORTS
College Basketball Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne versus Richmond, 8 a.m. NBCSP; TBA versus Massachusetts, 10 a.m. NBCSP; Rhode Island versus Dayton, 12:30 p.m. NBCSP; TBA versus George Mason, 2:30 p.m. NBCSP. Michigan State visits Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Baylor, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Texas visits Oklahoma, 6 p.m. ESPN; Arizona State visits Colorado, 6 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College Basketball ACC Tournament: Wake Forest versus North Carolina, 9 a.m. FS Prime. WCC Tournament: Pepperdine versus Loyola Marymount, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime. TCU visits Oklahoma, 3 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. FS Prime; the Miami Heat visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; podcasters Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue (“Double Date”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Daisy Ridley; Paul Bettany. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Stanley Tucci (“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Brad Paisley performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tia Mowry (“Family Reunion”); Cam Ayala. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Mayim Bialik; Kevin Powell; Julie Gentry. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Travis Barker; Kelly Marie Tran (“Raya and the Last Dragon”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Lonely”; Daisy Ridley; Gina Torres; Grace Potter performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A teenage girl is both an aspiring cardiologist with top grades and a pot-smoking car thief. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”); Maluma performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The charges against Jerry Harris (“Cheer”); Elizabeth Smart discusses her abduction. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Ruth E. Carter (“Coming 2 America”); Keith and Kenny Lucas. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Paul Bettany. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tracy Morgan; Sam Heughan; Pete Lee. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sacha Baron Cohen; Wesley Snipes; Charlotte Lawrence. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ike Barinholtz; Lilly Singh. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Daisy Ridley; Caroline Polachek performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Author Andy Puddicombe. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Tunnel of Love (1958) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 8:20 a.m. HBO
Equity (2016) 8:29 a.m. Starz
Everest (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX
Noah (2014) 10 a.m. Syfy
Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) 11 a.m. Sundance
Adventure (1945) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Love Is Strange (2014) 12:16 p.m. Starz
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 2 p.m. FXX
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Baby Driver (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Coming to America (1988) 3:30 and 8:25 p.m. Paramount
Paranormal Activity (2007) 3:30 p.m. TMC
’71 (2014) 4:05 p.m. Epix
Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Iron Man 3 (2013) 5 p.m. FX
Gone With the Wind (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Cinderella (2015) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Lincoln (2012) 5:30 p.m. HBO
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 5:45 p.m. Epix
Ready or Not (2019) 6:23 p.m. Cinemax
In the Line of Fire (1993) 8 p.m. Epix
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 8:15 p.m. Showtime
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man (2002) 9 p.m. Encore
Bowfinger (1999) 9 p.m. HBO
John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Silverado (1985) 10:15 p.m. Epix
Groundhog Day (1993) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 10:54 p.m. Starz
Rope (1948) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Fright Night (2011) 11:30 p.m. TMC
