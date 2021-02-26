Movies on TV this week: ‘Gandhi’; ‘Forrest Gump’ and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Feb 28 - March 6, 2021

Advertisement

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) TCM Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Sun. 1:22 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

The Four Feathers (1939) TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Gandhi (1982) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) Paramount Sun. 4 p.m. Paramount Mon. Noon

The Godfather (1972) Paramount Sun. Noon Paramount Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Gone With the Wind (1939) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Goodfellas (1990) Paramount Wed. 1 a.m. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m.

North by Northwest (1959) TCM Fri. 8:45 p.m.

Platoon (1986) AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Psycho (1960) TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Paramount Fri. 4 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) Ovation Sun. 7 a.m.

Rocky (1976) HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Saving Private Ryan (1998) A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 12:03 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Bravo Sat. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:49 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Showtime Sun. 3:30 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1954) TCM Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sun. 3:17 p.m. TNT Mon. Noon

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. 6:04 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The 39 Steps (1935) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Mon. 7 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Feb 28 - March 6, 2021

Advertisement

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Bravo Thur. 12:31 p.m. Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. Noon

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Bad Words (2014) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2:55 a.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 5 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:04 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Bravo Fri. 3:08 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:12 a.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Hoodlum (1997) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:53 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 5 p.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Comedy Central Sun. 6 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 10:50 p.m. IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Men at Work (1990) ★★ IFC Fri. 4 a.m. IFC Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:37 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:13 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 7:02 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:09 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Bravo Sat. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:49 p.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Bravo Fri. 11 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:04 p.m.

Advertisement

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

The World’s End (2013) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Feb 28 - March 6, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ TBS Sat. Noon TBS Sat. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ TBS Sat. 2 a.m. TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Tues. 2:06 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ A&E Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ KEYT Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Starz Sun. 5:28 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 10 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:34 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:39 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:05 a.m.

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 2:55 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ AMC Sun. 11:22 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:55 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:05 a.m. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Tues. 7:48 a.m. HBO Sat. 4:20 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 4 p.m. Paramount Thur. 8:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1:15 a.m. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Dead Poets Society (1989) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 5:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Fri. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 5 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:19 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ REELZ Thur. 5 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ TNT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Fri. 2:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Fast Five (2011) ★★ USA Sat. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 1:22 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. Noon Paramount Sun. 8:30 p.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 9 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Sun. 4:22 p.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:35 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FX Wed. 1 a.m. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ TMC Wed. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8 a.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ AMC Mon. 11:04 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Fri. 6:36 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 10 a.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:20 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 9 p.m. Paramount Sat. 3:55 p.m. Paramount Sun. Noon

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. Noon Paramount Sat. 1:20 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ BBC America Tues. Noon

Jumanji (1995) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:52 a.m. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Encore Wed. 1:05 p.m. Encore Wed. 11 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:24 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ TMC Sun. 10:05 p.m. Showtime Mon. 8:45 a.m. Showtime Tues. 5 a.m. Showtime Sat. 8 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 4 p.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ HBO Sun. 11:25 a.m. HBO Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Starz Sun. 3:55 a.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Thur. 8:20 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Sat. 1 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Sun. 2:55 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ TMC Wed. 1:15 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Advertisement

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ CMT Sun. 5 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Encore Fri. 10:12 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 4:26 p.m.

Advertisement

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 2:06 a.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Encore Mon. 10:39 p.m. Encore Tues. 3:36 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:22 a.m. Encore Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Police Academy (1984) ★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Porky’s (1981) ★★ TMC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 8:45 a.m. POP Sat. 6 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Paramount Fri. 4 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 7 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Showtime Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 6:07 a.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ HBO Sun. Noon

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ HBO Sun. 1:40 a.m.

The Rugrats Movie (1998) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ MTV Sat. 4 p.m. MTV Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ MTV Sat. 6 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 6 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 10 p.m. Paramount Wed. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Paramount Thur. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:05 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Encore Tues. 11:20 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Starz Sun. 10:51 a.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 6 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. Noon FX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Encore Thur. 12:43 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Encore Fri. 4:06 a.m. Encore Fri. Noon

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Mon. 2:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 11 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Stripes (1981) ★★ Encore Sat. 11:58 a.m.

Advertisement

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 6:05 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ FX Sun. 3:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m. BBC America Fri. 10 a.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ TNT Tues. 11 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5 p.m. EPIX Mon. 9:10 a.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Mon. 4:41 a.m.

Advertisement

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sat. 5:25 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Showtime Thur. 9 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Showtime Thur. 3:20 p.m.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Showtime Thur. 5:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Showtime Thur. 1:15 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Showtime Thur. 11 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 8:30 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Encore Thur. 11:07 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:47 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:29 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Mon. 7 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Showtime Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Feb 28 - March 6, 2021

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

Advertisement

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Absolute Power (1997) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. A veteran thief catches the president of the United States in adultery and a murder cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. Ovation Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Accused (1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TBS Sat. Noon TBS Sat. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Sat. 2 a.m. TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Ad Astra (2019) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones. Thirty years ago, Clifford McBride led a voyage into space, but the ship and crew were never heard from again. Now his son must embark on a daring mission to uncover the truth about his father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:55 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:47 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. LOGO Thur. 8:40 p.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Addicted (2014) ★ Sharon Leal, Boris Kodjoe. A successful businesswoman puts her family, career and life on the line to satisfy her addiction to sex. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Fri. 8:10 p.m. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:33 a.m. Syfy Thur. 1:06 a.m.

El aduanal (1990) Isabelle Courger, Chelelo. Un agente de aduanas se enamora de la esposa de un miembro de una banda de traficantes. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Adventure (1945) ★★★ Clark Gable, Greer Garson. A San Francisco librarian falls for a roguish seaman, who loves her and leaves her pregnant. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 1:50 a.m. HBO Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005) ★★ Taylor Lautner, Taylor Dooley. A 10-year-old and his imaginary friends try to save a distant planet from the forces of darkness. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m.

Aeon Flux (2005) ★★ Charlize Theron, Marton Csokas. In the last city on Earth, underground rebels dispatch their top assassin to kill a government leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:05 p.m. AXS Fri. 9:10 p.m.

Affliction (1997) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek. A small-town sheriff becomes unhinged, thanks in part to his abusive, alcoholic father. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:45 a.m.

El ahorcado (1983) Julio Alemán, Hilda Aguirre. Un hombre es sentenciado injustamente a morir ahorcado por haber asesinado a su padre. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014) ★★ Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner. An 11-year-old boy experiences the worst day of his young life but soon learns that he’s not alone when other members of his family encounter their own calamities. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Starz Tues. 8:24 a.m.

Alguien nos quiere matar (1970) Angélica María, Carlos Bracho. Carlota es enviada a México para vengar la muerte de su padre y se hace secretaria de Juan, el presunto asesino. Unos extranjeros se únen en un pacto para asesinarlo, pero son tan torpes que terminan matándose entre ellos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Advertisement

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Alive (2019) Thomas Cocquerel, Camille Stopps. A severely injured man and woman wake up in an abandoned sanitarium and discover a sadistic caretaker holds the key to their freedom. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

All of My Heart (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. After inheriting half of a house, a young woman develops an unexpected friendship with her co-owner. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Thur. 5 p.m.

Alma de Acero (1957) Luis Aguilar, Lina Salomé. Un ranchero mata al asesino de su padre debido al odio entre las familias generado por los límites de sus haciendas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Almost Heroes (1998) ★★ Chris Farley, Matthew Perry. A tracker and his entourage help a fop try to beat Lewis & Clark to the Pacific Ocean in 1804. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:12 a.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Thur. 4:26 p.m.

La Amargura de mi Raza (1972) Andrés García, Lucha Villa. Un hombre de color se enamora de una mujer blanca y eso trae problemas sociales y la oposición de la familia de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Tues. 2:06 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. A&E Sun. 5 p.m.

Americano (2011) Mathieu Demy, Salma Hayek. Un hombre llega desde París a Los Ángeles para realizar los trámites de la herencia de su difunta madre, pero el hallazgo de una foto lo conduce a México, adonde se dirige en busca de una mujer llamada Lola. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KVEA Sun. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Amityville: The Awakening (2017) ★ Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne. An ambitious female television news intern leads a team of journalists, clergymen and paranormal researchers into a supposedly haunted house, only to unwittingly open a door to the unreal that she may never be able to close. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:03 a.m.

Amor de la calle (1950) Mercedes Barba, Fernando Fernández. Un vendedor de tortas emplea a tres niños, la hermana de uno de ellos no puede pagar la renta, y el casero la acosa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 10 p.m.

Andy Hardy Comes Home (1958) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Patricia Breslin. Now a lawyer with a wife and family, Andy saves his hometown from a greedy landowner. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 p.m.

Anna Karenina (2012) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. A 19th-century Russian aristocrat faces a difficult decision when her husband finds out about her scandalous affair with a dashing cavalry officer. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TMC Sat. 6:25 a.m.

Anna to the Infinite Power (1983) ★★ Dina Merrill, Martha Byrne. A child prodigy learns she is part of a secret experiment in genetic engineering. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:13 a.m.

Annabelle Comes Home (2019) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren keep a possessed doll locked up in an artifacts room in their house. When the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes a night of terror for the couple’s young daughter and her friends. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Antwone Fisher (2002) ★★★ Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A bare-knuckle brawler battles crooks with his orangutan, girlfriend, buddy and mother. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. REELZ Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Argo (2012) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston. During the Iran hostage crisis, an extraction specialist in the CIA poses as a Hollywood film producer to rescue six Americans who eluded Iranian militants and found refuge with the Canadian ambassador. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ David Niven, Cantinflas. Victorian Phileas Fogg bets members of his London club that he and his valet, Passepartout, can circle the globe in 80 days. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 1:45 p.m.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck. As infamous and unpredictable Jesse James plans his next big robbery, he faces betrayal from one of those closest to him. (R) 2 hrs. 40 mins. Showtime Thur. 8:15 p.m.

Assassins Run (2012) Christian Slater, Sofya Skya. Maya’s husband is murdered by the Russian mafia after financial documents go missing. Corrupt cops frame her and she is sent to prison -- when she is released her daughter is kidnapped and she has to fight to save them both. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. Sensual y salvaje, la espía inglesa Lorraine Broughton viaja a Berlín poco antes de que caiga el Muro para recuperar un documento extremadamente valioso y acabar con una red de espías que ha asesinado a un agente encubierto. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

August Rush (2007) ★★ Freddie Highmore, Keri Russell. A boy uses his prodigious musical gifts to find his parents, unaware that they have begun a similar journey to find him. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. POP Sat. 3:40 a.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

August the First (2007) Ian Alsup, Dennis Green. Tunde’s family throws him a graduation party, but they have no idea that he has arranged for his estranged father to attend. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Tues. 7:35 a.m.

The Awful Truth (1937) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Cary Grant. Spouses try to spoil each other’s chances for romance before their divorce becomes final in 90 days. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Thur. 12:31 p.m. Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. Noon

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Backs to Nature (1933) Thelma Todd. Disaster strikes when two city women go on a camping trip. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Tues. 12:25 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Wed. 1:14 a.m. Starz Wed. 7:53 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m. IFC Sat. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Bad Words (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn. A misanthropic adult enters a national spelling bee by way of a rules loophole and inexplicably bonds with a precocious boy whose strict father is pressuring him to win. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Tues. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 a.m.

Baggage Claim (2013) ★ Paula Patton, Derek Luke. As her younger sister’s wedding draws near, an unmarried flight attendant embarks on a cross-country search to find a husband of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Los bandidos (1967) Robert Conrad, Manuel López Ochoa. En el siglo XIX, tres bandidos mexicanos huyen del Ejército francés, comandado por un capitán mexicano conservador. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Mon. 2:55 a.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Sun. 11 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. KEYT Sat. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Thur. 2:25 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 1:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Sun. 10 p.m. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Becky (2020) Kevin James, Lulu Wilson. Spunky and rebellious Becky tries to reconnect with her father during a weekend getaway at a lakefront house. But the trip soon takes a turn for the worse when convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick, suddenly invade the home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

The Beguiled (2017) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman. An injured Union deserter finds refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school during the Civil War. Soon, sexual tensions lead to dangerous rivalries as the women tend to his wounded leg while offering him comfort and companionship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Mon. 4:15 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (1997) ★★ Thomas Ian Griffith, Chris Mulkey. A former Marine returns to Vietnam to rescue a comrade and retrieve nuclear triggers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:53 p.m.

Advertisement

The Benchwarmers (2006) ★ David Spade, Rob Schneider. A millionaire helps three nerdy buddies form a baseball team to compete against all the mean Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Sat. 2:23 a.m.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) ★★★ Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. British retirees move to India to live out their golden years and find that their new home is a dilapidated hotel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Fri. Noon

A Better Life (2011) ★★★ Demián Bichir, José Julián. An illegal immigrant forges a new relationship with his cynical son as they search Los Angeles for their stolen truck. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Mon. 7:20 a.m.

Beverly Hills Wedding (2021) Brooke D’Orsay, Brendan Penny. A meddling woman wins her sister an all-expenses-paid wedding in Beverly Hills, Calif., but soon learns her ex is also helping plan the ceremony. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sun. 5:28 a.m.

The Big House (1930) ★★★ Wallace Beery, Chester Morris. Prison brings out the worst in a forger, a killer and a drunken driver in for manslaughter. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

The Big Leaguer (1953) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Vera-Ellen. Young players try out for the founder of the New York Giants Florida training camp. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Bigger Than the Sky (2005) ★★ Marcus Thomas, John Corbett. Despite his dismal audition, a man lands the lead role in a community-theater production of Cyrano de Bergerac. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:07 p.m.

Advertisement

Bitter Sweet (1940) ★★ Jeanette MacDonald, Nelson Eddy. Songs by Noel Coward highlight this tale of the difficult times faced by a Victorian belle and her husband in Vienna. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sun. 1:55 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:03 a.m. Starz Sat. 7:08 p.m.

Black Dog (1998) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Meat Loaf. A trucker with a vehicular manslaughter conviction agrees to drive a suspicious shipment for his boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Black Sheep (1996) ★ Chris Farley, David Spade. To head off political embarrassment, the aide of a gubernatorial candidate shepherds his boss’s uncouth brother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Fri. 8:42 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:55 p.m. Encore Sat. 3:52 a.m.

Advertisement

The Black Stallion (1979) ★★★ Kelly Reno, Mickey Rooney. Shipwrecked with a wild Arabian horse, a 1940s boy bonds with the animal on a tiny desert island. (G) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed. 6 a.m.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford. After discovering a long-buried secret that jeopardizes what’s left of society, a new blade runner embarks on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Sun. 5:12 p.m.

Blades of Glory (2007) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Jon Heder. Several years after being banned from men’s singles competition, two rival skaters exploit a loophole that allows them to compete as a pair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 8 a.m. KTLA Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Fri. 10 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Tues. 1:47 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 2 p.m.

Blondie of the Follies (1932) ★ Marion Davies, Robert Montgomery. Two poor New Yorkers become chorus girls and rivals for the same rich man. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

Blood Out (2011) Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Vinnie Jones. When city detectives offer little help, a small-town lawman gives up his badge and goes under cover to solve his brother’s gang-related murder. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 2:14 a.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sun. 8:59 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 2 p.m.

Bolt (2008) ★★★ Voices of John Travolta, Miley Cyrus. Animated. Thinking he has real superpowers, the canine star of a hit TV show travels cross-country from Hollywood to New York to rescue his owner and co-star. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Wed. 1:30 a.m. VH1 Wed. 7 p.m.

Bopha! (1993) ★★★ Danny Glover, Malcolm McDowell. Unrest swells in an African township when a government officer usurps power from a local policeman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Bordertown (2007) Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas. A journalist probes the murders of hundreds of Mexican women near a Juarez factory owned by a U.S. company. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:37 a.m.

The Bounty Hunter (2010) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Gerard Butler. Originally hired to track down his bail-jumping ex-wife, a bounty hunter soon finds himself on the run for his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Boy Meets Girl (1938) ★★ James Cagney, Pat O’Brien. Two screenwriters in a rut write a hit Western starring a has-been and a commissary waitress’s baby. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Boys and Girls (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Claire Forlani. Two longtime friends, each with a string of failed romances, wonder if they should date each other. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:39 a.m.

Brahms: The Boy II (2020) ★ Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman. Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Encore Sun. 11:34 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:39 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Breakdown (1997) ★★★ Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh. A man’s wife disappears in the desert Southwest after accepting a trucker’s help with car trouble. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Brexit (2019) Benedict Cumberbatch, Lee Boardman. A strategist begins a campaign to convince British voters to leave the European Union. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Bridal Wave (2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

Bride of Chucky (1998) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Katherine Heigl. Animated by a vicious killer’s spirit, a battered doll and its mate seek help from neighbors to regain human form. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sun. 8 a.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Bring on the Girls (1945) ★★ Eddie Bracken, Veronica Lake. A millionaire joins the Navy to escape gold diggers but soon meets yet another one. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020) ★★ Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery. Dumped by her boyfriend, a New York art gallery assistant creates an exhibit for souvenirs from past relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Thur. 9:02 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:08 p.m.

Advertisement

The Brothers Grimm (2005) ★★ Matt Damon, Heath Ledger. Itinerant con men become caught in a real fairy tale after several maidens disappear in an enchanted forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 10:45 p.m.

The Brothers McMullen (1995) ★★★ Jack Mulcahy, Mike McGlone. Three Irish-American brothers ponder women and one another while living together on Long Island. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:20 p.m. EPIX Mon. 1:25 a.m.

Brute Force (1947) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Hume Cronyn. Hatred for a sadistic captain drives a convict and his cellmates to escape. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Buffalo Bill (1944) ★★ Joel McCrea, Maureen O’Hara. Scout William F. Cody marries a U.S. senator’s daughter, fights the Cheyenne and leads a Wild West show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Voices of Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey. Animated. An inventor ant teams up with other insects to keep a gang of grasshoppers from terrorizing his colony. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sat. 2:55 p.m.

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Bulletproof (1996) ★ Damon Wayans, Adam Sandler. A mobster’s goons pursue a fugitive underling turning state’s evidence to an undercover policeman he once shot. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Sat. 12:37 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Butterfly Effect (2004) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart. A young man travels back in time to change the past and alter the current lives of his friends. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Wed. 6:26 a.m.

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Caballero a la medida (1953) Cantinflas, Domingo Soler. Un sastre utiliza diversas artimañas para enredarse con la gente rica y el mundo de la alta sociedad. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Cable Guy (1996) ★★ Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick. An act of kindness brings a jilted architect the unwanted friendship of an unbalanced cable-TV installer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sun. 11:22 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Caín y Abel (1955) Antonio Badú, Fernando Fernández. Dos hermanos, Caín y Abel, son separados como si fueran parte de los bienes del matrimonio al divorciarse sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Cantinflas (2014) Óscar Jaenada, Michael Imperioli. From humble beginnings, Cantinflas travels from the small stage to the bright lights of Hollywood and becomes Mexico’s beloved comedy-film star. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:35 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:55 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:05 a.m. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Casa de mi padre (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Gael García Bernal. All hell breaks loose when the most feared drug lord in Mexico declares war on a rancher and his family. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. FX Sun. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Tues. 7:48 a.m. HBO Sat. 4:20 a.m.

Cellular (2004) ★★ Kim Basinger, Chris Evans. A young man tries to help a kidnapped stranger after she contacts him on a cell phone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Thur. 5:10 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:29 a.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Fri. 7 p.m. TNT Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Thur. 3:20 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Charlie St. Cloud (2010) ★★ Zac Efron, Amanda Crew. After losing his brother in a terrible accident, a young man feels torn between honoring a promise he made four years earlier and pursuing a romance with a former classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Mon. 2:52 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Sun. 12:11 p.m.

Advertisement

Chicken Little (2005) ★★ Voices of Zach Braff, Joan Cusack. Animated. A young fowl and his friends flock together to save skeptical townsfolk from an alien attack. (G) 1 hr. 21 mins. Freeform Tues. 2 p.m.

A Child Is Born (1940) ★★ Geraldine Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Lynn. A vaudeville star, a killer and others see their pregnancies differently in a maternity ward. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 10 a.m.

Child’s Play 3 (1991) ★ Justin Whalin, Perrey Reeves. Chucky the killer doll wreaks havoc when he is mailed to his young foe’s coed military school. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 3 p.m.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Danica McKellar, Niall Matter. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Cider House Rules (1999) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron. Raised to be an obstetrician at a Maine orphanage, a young man leaves to work at a cider mill with a soldier’s beloved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Wed. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Circle of Deception (2021) Tahmoh Penikett, Tamara Tunie. A small island community is turned upside down when one of the town’s citizens, Russel Douglas, is found dead the day after Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Cisco Pike (1971) ★★ Kris Kristofferson, Gene Hackman. A blackmailing police officer forces an ex-convict rock star to sell 100 kilos of marijuana. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sun. 1:22 a.m.

Advertisement

Cleaner (2007) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Ed Harris. A former lawman who cleans crime scenes becomes embroiled in a mystery involving a woman’s missing husband. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Thur. 2:54 p.m.

Cleaning House (1938) Voice of Billy Bletcher. Animated. The first entry in the MGM animated series The Captain and the Kids finds the Captain faking illness and rambunctious children Hans and Fritz pretending to be doctors. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. BBC America Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Cocktail (1988) ★★ Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown. The hottest bartender in Manhattan leaves his partner, goes to Jamaica and falls for a nice girl. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Cofradía (2018) Gabriel Soto, Roberto Palazuelos. La historia de Yago y Janco, dos hermanos huérfanos, que fueron separados y se reencuentran años después, con vidas totalmente diferentes. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Cold Comes the Night (2013) Alice Eve, Bryan Cranston. A motel owner and her daughter are taken hostage by a blind thief to be his eyes while he tracks down his cash. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 11:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 7:35 a.m.

Cold Zone (2016) Martin Cummins, Kirsten Robek. Mientras se encuentran de vacaciones en Alaska, una familia encuentra varios animales congelados en los bosques. Descubren que se acerca una tormenta de nieve que podría cubrir la superficie de todo el planeta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Collateral (2004) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx. A contract killer hijacks a cab and forces the driver to transport him to his assigned jobs in Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Collection (2012) ★ Josh Stewart, Emma Fitzpatrick. The survivor of a madman’s torture chamber leads a team of mercenaries back to the same booby-trapped lair to rescue a captive woman. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:10 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Sat. 10 p.m.

The Color of Rain (2014) Lacey Chabert, Warren Christie. While consoling each other over the recent loss of their spouses, a man and a woman grow close and fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Tues. 7 p.m.

The Colorado (2016) Narrated by Mark Rylance. Nine chapters in the history of the Colorado River. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KOCE Wed. 7 p.m. KCET Thur. 6:30 p.m. KCET Fri. Noon

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Thur. 4 p.m. Paramount Thur. 8:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1:15 a.m. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Con Todo el Corazón (1952) Domingo Soler, Joaquín Cordero. Un sacerdote es enviado a su pueblo natal debido a problemas de salud, y en un terreno heredado funda un orfanato. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:10 p.m.

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009) ★★ Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy. A compulsive shopper who is drowning in debt lands a job as an advice columnist for a financial magazine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Cooler (2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:10 p.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 5 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. MTV Mon. 3:25 p.m. MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Courier (2019) Gary Oldman, Dermot Mulroney. A courier in London discovers that one of the packages she’s transporting is a bomb. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:25 p.m.

The Covenant (2006) ★ Steven Strait, Toby Hemingway. The death of a student at an elite Massachusetts academy threatens to shatter a pact that has protected four families with eldritch powers since the 17th century. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 6:58 a.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 5 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TBS Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BET Fri. 5 p.m.

Critical Condition (1987) ★★ Richard Pryor, Rachel Ticotin. After faking insanity to avoid jail, a con man poses as a hospital doctor in the chaos of a power failure. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Critters Attack! (2019) Tashiana Washington, Dee Wallace. A baby sitter takes kids on a hike, unaware an alien ship full of hungry critters has crash landed nearby. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 a.m. Syfy Wed. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

Croupier (1998) ★★ Clive Owen, Kate Hardie. A broke writer gets a job as a croupier and becomes involved with a woman who wants to rob his casino. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 9 p.m.

The Cuban (2019) Louis Gossett Jr., Ana Golja. When a naive pre-med student gets her first job at a nursing home, an unexpected friendship with Luis, an elderly Cuban musician, reignites her love of music and changes her life forever. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Cucuy: The Boogeyman (2018) Marisol Nichols, Brian Krause. A teenage girl under house arrest discovers that the nightmarish urban legend of the Mexican boogeyman, El Cucuy, is true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 6 a.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:06 p.m. Cinemax Mon. 11:14 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Cymbeline (2014) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Ed Harris. A war erupts between dirty cops and outlaw bikers as a drug kingpin tries to protect his empire. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

D

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m. FX Fri. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Learning that he has AIDS, Ron Woodroof smuggles medicine into the United States to fight the disease. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Damage (2009) ★★★ Steve Austin, Walton Goggins. Un ex-convicto participa contra su voluntad en peleas clandestinas para ganar dinero para la operación de una joven. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Ovation Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:55 p.m.

Dark Waters (2019) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway. A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Darkest Hour (2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:35 a.m.

Date With Love (2016) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Andrew Walker. A boy from a small town takes a big shot and asks his celebrity crush to prom on video. She says yes after the video goes viral, but things get a bit complicated when she realizes she might be falling for the boy’s teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 3 p.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sun. 2:34 p.m.

The Dawn Patrol (1938) ★★★ Errol Flynn, David Niven. A desk-bound British major sends his fliers up in rickety planes on daylight missions during World War I. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. Un misterioso objeto del espacio aterriza en mitad de Central Park. En su interior viaja Klaatu, un extraterrestre que asegura llegar a la Tierra para advertir a la población sobre una inminente crisis global, pero no todo es lo que parece. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Days of Wine and Roses (1962) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Lee Remick. A boozing PR man’s wife joins him in drinking but not in Alcoholics Anonymous. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Sun. 10:15 p.m.

Dead Again (1991) ★★★ Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson. A private eye and an amnesiac echo a 1940s murder-case couple whom they may have been in a previous life. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Dead Poets Society (1989) ★★★ Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard. A teacher at a New England prep school uses unconventional methods to instill spirit into the lives of his students. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:50 p.m.

Dead Still (2014) Ben Browder, Gavin Casalegno. A photographer must save his son from a supernatural camera that causes bizarre deaths. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 7 a.m.

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams. A man comes out of a coma able to see the probable futures of anyone he touches. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Sun. 5:31 a.m.

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Death Becomes Her (1992) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis. An actress and an author fight over a plastic surgeon and the secret of eternal beauty. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Wed. 12:40 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Sun. Noon

The Desert Song (1943) Dennis Morgan, Irene Manning. A man leads a group of desert bandits against some Nazis, who want to use them as cheap labor for their railroad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Fri. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Devil Inside (2012) ★ Fernanda Andrade, Simon Quarterman. A woman recruits two young exorcists to help her determine whether her mother, who murdered three people, is mentally ill or possessed by demons. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:25 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:35 p.m.

The Dictator (2012) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Anna Faris. A North African tyrant risks his life to ensure that democracy never comes to the country he so lovingly oppresses. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Mon. 5:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Dirty Work (1998) ★ Norm Macdonald, Jack Warden. Unable to find gainful employment, two underachievers establish a revenge-for-hire business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Wed. 7:07 a.m.

Disturbia (2007) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, David Morse. Under house arrest, a troubled youth is unsure if his neighbor is really a serial killer or if his suspicions are the result of a captive and overactive imagination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. KTLA Sun. 2:02 a.m.

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Sat. 4:57 p.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Mon. 1:02 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1:35 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:19 a.m.

Advertisement

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:40 a.m.

Downstairs (1932) ★★ John Gilbert, Virginia Bruce. A roguish chauffeur blackmails his fellow servants to finance his elopement with the butler’s wife. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Fri. 9:13 a.m.

Dracula Untold (2014) ★★ Luke Evans, Sarah Gadon. Vlad III, prince of Wallachia, trades his humanity for the power to defend his land and people from the ruthless forces of the Ottoman Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:02 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. POP Fri. 10:40 p.m. POP Sat. 8:10 p.m.

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Dredd (2012) ★★ Karl Urban, Olivia Thirlby. In a violent, futuristic metropolis, a law-enforcement officer and his rookie trainee become caught up in a high-stakes conflict with a vicious prostitute-turned-drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Driveways (2019) Hong Chau, Lucas Jaye. A lonely boy goes with his mother to help clean out his late aunt’s house. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Du Barry Was a Lady (1943) ★★★ Red Skelton, Lucille Ball. A nightclub guy slips himself a Mickey and dreams that he is French King Louis XV, with a singer as Madame Du Barry. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Mon. 3:14 a.m.

Dunkirk (2017) ★★★ Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney. Germany advances into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops are slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every vessel that can be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 5:40 p.m.

Advertisement

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Easter Parade (1948) ★★★ Judy Garland, Fred Astaire. A New York dancer grooms a chorus girl to be his new partner, falling in love along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Easter Under Wraps (2019) Fiona Gubelmann, Brendan Penny. A woman goes under cover at her family’s chocolate factory to find out why sales are down and meets the head chocolatier, who has new ideas for Easter products. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 1 p.m.

Eat, Play, Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Jason Cermak. Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe secretly loves Dan, the owner of a dog shelter. Unfortunately, Dan is about to marry his glamorous girlfriend and move to New York. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 11 a.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m. FX Fri. Noon

End of Days (1999) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Byrne. An ex-cop must protect a woman chosen by Satan to be the mother of the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Wed. 6:54 p.m. Encore Thur. 2:46 a.m.

Advertisement

End of Watch (2012) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Peña. Two LAPD officers deal with marriage, love and fatherhood amid the harsh realities on the streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Enduring Love (2004) ★★ Daniel Craig, Rhys Ifans. A man obsesses over a science professor who helped him save a boy in a runaway hot-air balloon. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Enemies (1938) V. Kiselyov, T. Glebova. After a murder at a provincial factory, police unravel mixed motives of bitter workers and family. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Entre Hierba, Polvo y Plomo (1985) Sergio Goyri, Gregorio Casal. Un padre introduce a su hijo de quince años al mundo del narcotráfico, donde él se convierte en drogadicto. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Epic Movie (2007) ★ Kal Penn, Adam Campbell. Four adult orphans have an incredible adventure in a spoof of blockbuster and fantasy films. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Equals (2015) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Nicholas Hoult. Nia and Silas begin a forbidden and passionate romance in a futuristic society where emotions have been outlawed, leading them to attempt a dangerous escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 4:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Equilibrium (2002) ★ Christian Bale, Emily Watson. In the future a government agent and a band of rebels battle a regime that uses a drug to suppress people’s emotions. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Equity (2016) ★★★ Anna Gunn, Sarah Megan Thomas. An investment banker tries to work her way up the Wall Street ladder while a prosecutor keeps an eye out for corrupt practices. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Thur. 8:29 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Everest (2015) ★★★ Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin. Climbers from two expeditions fight for survival during a fierce blizzard on Mount Everest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Thur. 9:30 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A truck driver woos a country singer and fights bare-knuckle brawls egged on by his orangutan. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. REELZ Thur. 5 p.m.

Everything I Have Is Yours (1952) ★★★ Gower Champion, Marge Champion. Pregnancy forces one half of a married song-and-dance team to find a new Broadway partner. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Everything Is Copy: Nora Ephron -- Scripted & Unscripted (2015) ★★★ Mike Nichols, Tom Hanks. Utilizing home movies and interviews with family, friends and colleagues, Jacob Bernstein examines the life and legacy of his mother, filmmaker Nora Ephron. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Ex Machina (2015) ★★★ Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac. A young programmer at an Internet company is chosen to evaluate the capabilities and consciousness of a beautiful and sophisticated robot. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m.

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) ★★★ Chris Noth, Benjamin Bratt. Banished to Staten Island, a homicide detective hopes a murder case is his ticket back to his Manhattan precinct. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

Eye of the Devil (1967) ★★ Deborah Kerr, David Niven. A French winegrower returns to Bordeaux with his wife and family to face ritual sacrifice for another bad year. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 a.m.

F

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Michelle Pfeiffer. Two piano-playing brothers hire an attractive singer to spice up their failing cocktail lounge act. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Mon. 9:09 a.m. Encore Mon. 4:35 p.m.

A Face in the Crowd (1957) ★★★ Andy Griffith, Patricia Neal. A TV woman turns Arkansas bum Lonesome Rhodes into a homespun media hero rotten with power. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

A Family Affair (1937) ★★★ Lionel Barrymore, Mickey Rooney. Judge Hardy overrules son Andy’s puppy love in the first film in the series. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Sun. 5:10 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Tues. 5:02 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:11 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. MTV Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. MTV Sat. 11 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Fri. 2:40 p.m.

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. USA Sat. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 11 p.m. FX Mon. 8 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Advertisement

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. Sundance Tues. 5 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Sat. 7:30 p.m.

54 (1998) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek. A blue-collar New Jerseyite seeks fame with a surrogate family at Manhattan’s Studio 54. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:45 a.m.

50/50 (2011) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen. After learning that he has malignant tumors along his spine, a young man vows to beat his illness. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:15 p.m. EPIX Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Advertisement

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:03 p.m.

Firewalker (1986) ★★ Chuck Norris, Louis Gossett Jr. Two guys and a girl brave jungle hazards to find an Aztec temple filled with gold. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:35 a.m.

First Kill (2017) Hayden Christensen, Bruce Willis. Un corredor de bolsa de Wall Street y su hijo presencian el asesinato de un policía corrupto mientras están de caza. Los criminales secuestran al hijo, y exigen al padre que los ayude a recuperar un dinero y esquivar a la policía, o matarán al joven. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Fit for a Prince (2021) Natalie Hall, Jonathan Keltz. Sparks fly when a seamstress tries to impress a prince by designing dresses for a charity ball. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Flight (2012) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle. A veteran pilot makes a miraculous landing after a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, but an investigation into the incident reveals that he was drunk at the time. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. POP Sun. 1:20 a.m.

Flight (2018) Rohiem Phillips. A Jamaican boy dreams of flying to the moon. (NR) 13 mins. HBO Mon. 1:20 p.m.

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant. In 1940s New York, a man goes to extreme lengths to make sure his wife never finds out that she’s an awful opera singer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:20 a.m.

Advertisement

The Fog (2005) ★★ Tom Welling, Maggie Grace. Residents of a seaside community fall prey to malevolent entities hidden within the thick mist around their homes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 11:06 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:27 a.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Fri. 12:14 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:05 a.m. EPIX Wed. 11:45 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8:55 a.m.

For Love or Money (1993) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Gabrielle Anwar. A Manhattan hotel concierge woos the mistress of an investor he needs for a big business deal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Fri. 2:23 p.m.

Advertisement

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Sun. 1:22 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

The Four Feathers (1939) ★★★★ John Clements, Ralph Richardson. An English officer fights in the Sudan after receiving white feathers of cowardice from friends. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Frances Ha (2012) ★★★ Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner. Frances goes from apartment to apartment in Brooklyn as she looks for a job and a stable partner. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 11:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Bravo Fri. 5 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:04 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Bravo Fri. 3:08 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:12 a.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Wed. 1:09 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:33 p.m.

Friends With Kids (2011) ★★ Jennifer Westfeldt, Adam Scott. Complications arise after buddies agree to a have baby but remain just pals. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Frighteners (1996) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Trini Alvarado. Friendly ghosts help a psychic detective probe the hauntings that killed residents of a coastal California town. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Thur. 11:05 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:02 p.m.

From Russia With Love (1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

The Front (1976) ★★★ Woody Allen, Zero Mostel. A man acts as a front for renowned television writers politically blacklisted during the McCarthy era. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus (2006) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Robert Downey Jr. A mysterious neighbor inspires fledgling photographer Diane Arbus to challenge accepted notions of beauty and ugliness through her work. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:02 a.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne `The Rock` Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Gandhi (1982) ★★★★ Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen. Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning portrait of the man whose policy of nonviolence won India’s independence. (PG) 3 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Gangs of New York (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Genius (2016) ★★ Colin Firth, Jude Law. Renowned editor Maxwell Perkins develops a friendship with author Thomas Wolfe while working on the writer’s manuscripts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 7:29 a.m.

Advertisement

Get Him to the Greek (2010) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Russell Brand. A record-company employee has just a few days to get a boozy British rock star to Hollywood for a big comeback concert. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sat. 7:07 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 12:18 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Girl in the Basement (2018) Stefanie Scott, Judd Nelson. The horrific story of Sara, a vibrant teen girl who was looking forward to her 18th birthday so she could move away from her controlling father, Don. Her world becomes extremely dark when her father imprisons her in the basement of their home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Girlhood (2014) Karidja Touré, Assa Sylla. Marieme joins an all-girl gang in the projects of Paris and is slowly turned out of her shell by her three sassy neighbors. As she falls further under their bravado and volatile energy, she begins making brave and foolish choices. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Wed. 11:20 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:05 a.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:05 p.m.

God Is My Co-Pilot (1945) ★★★ Dennis Morgan, Dane Clark. Col. Robert L. Scott Jr. becomes a member of Gen. Chennault’s Flying Tigers in World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 10 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. Paramount Sun. 4 p.m. Paramount Mon. Noon

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Paramount Sun. Noon Paramount Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. A defiant mortal forms an unlikely alliance with the powerful god Horus to save the world from Set, the merciless god of darkness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m. Syfy Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Godsend (2004) ★★ Greg Kinnear, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos. A scientist clones a couple’s dead son, but the boy behaves strangely after his eighth birthday. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:27 a.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 11:05 a.m.

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Going Steady (1958) ★★ Molly Bee, Alan Reed Jr. High-school sweethearts run off and get married, then move in with her parents. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Thur. 1:45 p.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean. A secret weapon’s theft sends Agent 007 to Russia, where a pretty computer programmer helps him track an ex-cohort believed dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Gone (2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Wed. 9:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Sun. 4:22 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. USA Fri. 10:30 p.m. USA Sat. 3 p.m.

Gone With the Wind (1939) ★★★★ Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh. Presented as originally released in 1939. Includes themes and character depictions which may be offensive and problematic to contemporary audiences. A Southern belle struggles to return her family’s estate to its original glory after the Civil War. (G) 3 hrs. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:25 p.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:30 p.m.

The Good Liar (2019) ★★ Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. While Betty opens her heart and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life as he hatches a scheme to swindle her. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 1:50 a.m.

A Good Year (2006) ★★ Russell Crowe, Marion Cotillard. A London banker inherits his uncle’s vineyard in Provence, then meets a long-lost cousin from America who claims the property is hers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 5:50 a.m. HBO Sat. 6:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Goodbye Again (1933) ★★ Warren William, Joan Blondell. A married woman chases a playboy writer, making his secretary jealous. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Goodfellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Wed. 1 a.m. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:35 a.m.

Grandes amigos (1967) Nino Del Arco, Manuel Gil. Un niño descubre una cueva con la imagen de un niño Dios; de ahí en adelante acude a él en busca de milagros. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Advertisement

Grandma (2015) ★★★ Lily Tomlin, Julia Garner. A misanthropic poet takes her granddaughter across Los Angeles in search of the money she needs to terminate her unwanted pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 18 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Great Outdoors (1988) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Candy. A Chicago man and his family go camping with his obnoxious brother-in-law and his family. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 3:05 p.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Tues. 3:13 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:51 p.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Gretel & Hansel (2020) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige. When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Grey (2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Guarding Tess (1994) ★★ Shirley MacLaine, Nicolas Cage. A Secret Service agent is reassigned to protect a defiant former first lady at her Ohio home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Tues. 12:27 p.m. Encore Tues. 1:57 p.m.

A Guy Thing (2003) ★ Jason Lee, Julia Stiles. After his bachelor party, a man wakes up in bed with his fiancee’s cousin, a dancer at the bash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Mon. 8:39 a.m. Starz Tues. 6:38 a.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941) ★★★ Hedy Lamarr, Robert Young. A Boston aristocrat recalls falling in love with a copywriter in 1920s New York. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Hackers (1995) ★★ Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie. A master hacker unites teen computer freaks against an embezzling computer-security agent known as the Plague. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:28 a.m. Cinemax Tues. 11:59 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:33 p.m. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Wed. 1 a.m. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Wed. 3 a.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animada. Un joven pingüino emperador, que nació sin la habilidad para cantar, debe expresarse bailando tap y espera atraer a una pareja a través de su increíble talento para bailar. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Wed. 3:22 a.m. Starz Wed. 11:39 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:20 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Syfy Sun. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Harvest Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey. A widowed surgeon visits her family’s pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her hectic life and reconnecting with her distant son. Once there, she begins to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 3 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Sat. 5:30 p.m. E! Sat. 10 p.m.

Head of State (2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. Noon TMC Sat. 10:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Heart and Souls (1993) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Charles Grodin. Four guardian angels watch over a banker from boyhood after meeting him by accident in 1959 San Francisco. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Tues. 5:23 p.m. Encore Wed. 4:55 a.m.

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) ★★★ Sally Field, Max Greenfield. With help from her best friend’s granddaughter, a smitten woman concocts schemes to get the attention of a younger co-worker in her office. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Hide and Seek (2005) ★★ Robert De Niro, Dakota Fanning. Strange events plague a widowed psychologist and his daughter who claims her imaginary friend is real. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sun. 3 a.m.

Hijazo de mi vidaza (1971) Eduardo Manzano, Sasha Montenegro. Para explicarle a su hijo quién es su padre, la madre cree conveniente comenzar con hechos prehistóricos. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Hill-Tillies (1936) Patsy Kelly, Lyda Roberti. Two unemployed women decide to hike into the woods and live off the land as a publicity stunt to generate job offers. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Tues. 12:50 p.m.

Hips, Hips, Hooray (1934) ★★ Bert Wheeler, Robert Woolsey. Two lipstick salesmen visit a beauty parlor and wind up in a car chase. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Hit! (1973) ★★★ Billy Dee Williams, Richard Pryor. A federal agent, bitter over his daughter’s death, sets out to trap the drug smugglers he believes to be responsible. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Wed. 6:05 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 4 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Thur. 7 p.m. BET Fri. 2 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. AMC Mon. 11:04 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Hoffa (1992) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito. Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa makes mob deals, organizes a bitter strike, faces powerful public figures and finally, disappears without a trace. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Wed. 2:49 p.m.

Hold ‘Em Jail (1932) ★ Bert Wheeler, Robert Woolsey. A football-loving warden gives the inmates a chance to show their stuff by scheduling a game with another penitentiary. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m.

Honey 2 (2011) ★ Katerina Graham, Randy Wayne. A troubled but gifted dancer prepares to compete on a talent show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Tues. 9:51 a.m.

Hoodlum (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Tim Roth. Mobster Ellsworth Bumpy Johnson vies with rival Dutch Schultz for control of illegal gambling in 1930s Harlem. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:53 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 5 p.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:50 a.m.

Hostage (2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:31 p.m.

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Tues. 3 a.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. CMT Mon. 12:45 p.m.

House of Women (1962) ★★ Shirley Knight, Andrew Duggan. An innocent, pregnant prison inmate becomes the bad warden’s personal favorite. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10 p.m.

How Sweet It Is! (1968) ★★ James Garner, Debbie Reynolds. A photographer and his wife flirt with others while in Europe with their hippie son. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

How to Build a Girl (2019) Beanie Feldstein, Alfie Allen. A smart and ambitious teen reinvents herself as a music critic. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:45 p.m.

The Howling (1981) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Patrick Macnee. A shaken TV newswoman finds a doctor’s retreat crawling with werewolves. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Fri. 6:36 a.m.

The Human Comedy (1943) ★★★ Mickey Rooney, Frank Morgan. A teenager heads his California family during World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Después de destruir los juegos para siempre, Katniss llega al Distrito 13 para salvar a Peeta y una nación conmovida por su coraje. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss y sus amigos Peeta, Gale y Finnick se embarcan en su última misión. Abandonan juntos el Distrito 13 para enfrentarse al presidente Snow, quien está obsesionado con destruir a Katniss, y liberar a los ciudadanos de Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. KVEA Sat. 3 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m.

The Hunt for the I-5 Killer (2011) John Corbett, Sara Canning. A detective searches for a murderer who cruises the highways of California, Washington and Oregon. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hunt (2020) ★★ Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, some ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:53 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:58 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 12:58 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. Showtime Mon. 1:35 p.m. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Tues. 6 p.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Sun. 7 a.m. BBC America Sun. 1:45 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Sun. 8:40 p.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 5 a.m.

I Think I Love My Wife (2007) ★★ Chris Rock, Kerry Washington. Attraction to a free-spirited woman causes a man to question the happiness he feels with his wife and family. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:33 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. MTV Mon. 6 p.m. MTV Tues. 3:05 p.m.

Idlewild (2006) ★★★ André Benjamin, Antwan A. Patton. In a 1930s speakeasy, a piano player and his fellow performer try to keep their establishment out of hoodlums’ hands. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:58 p.m.

In Cold Blood (1967) ★★★ Robert Blake, Scott Wilson. Two ex-convicts are tried for the savage killing of a farm family in 1959 Kansas. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

In Good Company (2004) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Topher Grace. Demoted from his corporate job, a man learns his new, younger replacement is also dating his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:57 p.m.

In Secret (2013) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Oscar Isaac. A woman and her lover conspire to murder her mild-mannered husband, but overwhelming guilt soon turns their passion into hatred. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:48 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 a.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 11:45 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Tues. 8:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 1:20 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Fri. 9 p.m. Paramount Sat. 3:55 p.m. Paramount Sun. Noon

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Fri. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. Noon Paramount Sat. 1:20 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Inheritance (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:14 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Sun. Noon

Inside the Rain (2019) Aaron Fisher, Ellen Toland. Facing expulsion from college over a misunderstanding, a bipolar student and a moonlighting porn actress, hatch a scheme to prove his innocence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Four divers cross paths with drug smugglers whose cargo plane has crashed near the site of underwater treasure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Fri. 10:52 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:53 a.m.

The Invisible Man (2020) ★★★ Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen. After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Mon. 10:50 p.m.

The Invisible (2007) ★ Justin Chatwin, Margarita Levieva. After a violent attack, a young man is trapped between the realm of the living and that of the dead, and he must unravel what happened to him or be lost forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. Noon

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. After a malevolent enemy reduces his world to rubble, Tony Stark must rely on instinct and ingenuity to protect those he loves as he searches for a way to avenge his losses. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Irresistible (2020) ★★ Steve Carell, Rose Byrne. A Democratic political consultant helps a retired Marine colonel run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Wed. 3:40 a.m.

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm (2016) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. A woman tries to fulfill her grandmother’s dying wish by delivering a strange letter. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Wed. 9 p.m.

It Was Always You (2021) Erin Krakow, Tyler Hynes. A woman’s engagement plans get thrown into disarray when her fiance’s free-spirited brother returns home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 9 p.m.

It’s a Great Feeling (1949) ★★ Dennis Morgan, Doris Day. Gary Cooper, Errol Flynn, Ronald Reagan, Joan Crawford and a waitress join two comedians making a movie. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Tues. 2:15 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. Un ladrón y sus compinches planean recuperar la fortuna en oro que perdieron al intercambiarla por un compañero. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. A&E Sat. 5 p.m. A&E Sat. 10:32 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 1:33 a.m.

Jane Fonda in Five Acts (2018) Jane Fonda, Tom Hayden. A look at the life, work, activism and controversies of actress and fitness tycoon Jane Fonda. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Fri. 7:25 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:47 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Thur. 3 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11:31 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Tues. Noon

The Jesus Rolls (2019) John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale. Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Jexi (2019) ★ Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp. A man’s new cellphone turns into a technological nightmare when the artificial intelligence program becomes obsessed with him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:03 a.m. Syfy Sat. 12:30 p.m.

JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift (2020) Jon Voight, James Caan. When Henry proposes, it looks like Rebecca will finally get her fairy tale ending -- until her daughter invites a visitor from her past that changes the Petersons and Landsburgs forever. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Mon. 10:24 a.m. Starz Mon. 11:24 p.m.

Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret (2013) ★★ Tania Raymonde, Jesse Lee Soffer. Jodi Arias claims self-defense while on trial for the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Alexander. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Lifetime Sat. Noon

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:35 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Thur. 9 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:30 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:49 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Syfy Fri. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 5 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. BET Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Joy in the Morning (1965) ★★ Richard Chamberlain, Yvette Mimieux. A 1920s Midwestern law student works days and nights to make ends meet, and then his wife gets pregnant. (GP) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Joyful Noise (2012) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton. Two strong-willed singers must learn to work in harmony if their Georgia church choir is to stay together and win a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Juan Colorado (1966) Antonio Aguilar, Elsa Cardenas. El alma de un hombre está dividida entre el amor y la venganza. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Juegos de alcoba (1971) Rodolfo de Anda, Christa Linder. Un hombre inicia un romance con la esposa de su mejor amigo, sin saber que este también es amante de su propia esposa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. AMC Sun. 8:52 a.m. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Kelly the Second (1936) ★ Patsy Kelly, Charley Chase. A spunky Irish girl turns a street brawler with a big appetite into a boxing contender. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 p.m.

The Kennel Murder Case (1933) ★★ William Powell, Mary Astor. Detective Philo Vance sifts through clues and comes up with seven possible suspects in the murder of a sportsman. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Kept Woman (2015) Courtney Ford, Shaun Benson. A man lures his new neighbor into his house, then holds her captive in a secret bunker with another woman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. After Hit Girl is busted and forced to retire, Kick-Ass joins a team of amateur superheroes led by a reformed mobster and tangles with the evil villain formerly known as Red Mist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TNT Wed. 11 p.m.

Kickboxer 2: The Road Back (1991) ★ Sasha Mitchell, Peter Boyle. Un experto en las artes marciales regresa al ring para vengarse del gerente que mató a sus dos hermanos. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Killer’s Kiss (1955) ★★ Frank Silvera, Jamie Smith. A New York boxer corners a dancer’s bad boss in a mannequin factory. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:52 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Encore Mon. 6:41 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:32 p.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

A Kiss in the Dark (1949) ★★ David Niven, Jane Wyman. A concert pianist’s manager buys him a building with tenants, one of whom catches his eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

Kiss the Girls (1997) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd. After escaping from a serial killer, a doctor helps police and a forensic psychologist track the madman. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 8:05 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Krisha (2015) ★★★ Krisha Fairchild, Robyn Fairchild. Tensions rise at a Thanksgiving gathering when a troubled woman reunites with the extended family that she abandoned years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Kung Fu Killer (2014) ★★★ Donnie Yen, Charlie Yeung. Un exinstructor de artes marciales condenado por homicidio se ofrece a buscar a un escurridizo asesino suelto a cambio de la libertad. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Ladies They Talk About (1933) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Preston Foster. A district attorney feels a strong attraction for an imprisoned gun moll who rises to the top of the prison ladder. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Lake House (2006) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock. A lonely doctor and a frustrated architect begin exchanging letters, then discover that they are living two years apart. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. POP Sat. 8 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Sun. 3:46 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Wed. 1:05 p.m. Encore Wed. 11 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:24 a.m.

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Wed. 6:42 a.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. Single Becca has been a bridesmaid too many times, but then she meets a handsome videographer at her cousin’s wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Tues. 11 p.m. VH1 Wed. 2 p.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:45 a.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Le firmé un contrato al diablo (2010) Eleazar García Jr., Bernabé Meléndrez. Los dos cárteles más grandes de México luchan para conseguir el control absoluto del narcotráfico. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Lean on Me (1989) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Robert Guillaume. Principal Joe Clark goes to bat against drugs, crime and bad grades in his Paterson, N.J., high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. POP Sat. 1:10 a.m. POP Sat. 10:40 p.m.

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:03 a.m. Syfy Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 10:05 p.m. Showtime Mon. 8:45 a.m. Showtime Tues. 5 a.m. Showtime Sat. 8 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 11:45 p.m. Showtime Mon. 10:25 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9:35 a.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Tues. 8:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008) ★★ Noah Wyle, Bob Newhart. A librarian and a beautiful singer must prevent vampires from taking over the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Wed. 8:30 p.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Life of Pi (2012) ★★★ Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan. After the freighter they’re on sinks in a storm, a teenager and a Bengal tiger wind up on a small lifeboat and must learn to trust each other to survive. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sat. 8:50 a.m.

Life on the Line (2015) ★ John Travolta, Kate Bosworth. A Texas lineman and his crew risk their lives to keep the electrical grid running during a deadly storm. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) ★★★ Voices of Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders. Animated. A lonely girl adopts a dog which is really a mischievous alien hiding from intergalactic hunters. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Freeform Tues. 4 p.m.

Limitless (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro. An unemployed writer rises to the top of the financial world after an experimental drug gives him extraordinary mental acuity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Thur. 7 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Lincoln (2012) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field. During his final months in office, President Abraham Lincoln moves forward to end the Civil War, unite the country and abolish slavery forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. HBO Sun. 11:25 a.m. HBO Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Lions Love (... and Lies) (1969) Peter Bogdanovich, Richard Bright. An independent filmmaker is so devastated when her film loses its funding, she decides to end her life. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Little Big League (1994) ★★ Luke Edwards, Timothy Busfield. The 12-year-old heir and manager of the Minnesota Twins coaches the baseball team to a winning streak by teaching the players to love the game once more. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. FS1 Thur. 4 p.m. FS1 Thur. 8:30 p.m.

The Little Hours (2017) Alison Brie, Dave Franco. A young servant fleeing from his master takes refuge at a dysfunctional convent in medieval Tuscany, disguising himself as a deaf-mute. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Mon. 4:19 p.m.

The Lobster (2015) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz. In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choice. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Locke (2013) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson. A man’s life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London to be present for the birth of a child conceived during a one-night stand. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Fri. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 1 a.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Sat. Noon TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 10:50 p.m. IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Sat. 2:04 p.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Love in Design (2018) Danica McKellar, Andrew Walker. A television star returns to her small New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. When an old flame is assigned to approve her designs, the two must find harmony between the old and the new. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Love Is Strange (2014) ★★★ John Lithgow, Alfred Molina. A recently married gay couple are forced to move into separate households after they lose their home. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Thur. 12:16 p.m.

Love Locks (2017) Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell. A woman returns to Paris after a 20-year absence and ends up reconnecting with her college boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m.

Love on the Menu (2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. 11 a.m.

Love Struck Café (2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew W. Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 1 p.m.

Love Takes Flight (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Jeff Hephner. A workaholic hospital director is forced to re-examine her rigid lifestyle when a free-wheeling EMS pilot enters her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Wed. 7 p.m.

Love Under the Olive Tree (2020) Tori Anderson, Benjamin Hollingsworth. The prize of Sunset Valley’s annual olive oil contest is a land parcel with disputed ownership. When a feisty woman and a competitive man face off, they never expect sparks to fly. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 11 a.m.

Love, Simon (2018) ★★★ Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel. Teenager Simon Spier hasn’t told his family or friends that he’s gay, and he doesn’t know the identity of the anonymous classmate that he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Sat. 9 a.m.

Love’s Complicated (2015) Holly Marie Combs, Ben Bass. Leah’s surprise enrollment in a conflict management class pushes her to develop friendship, love and inner strength. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 1 p.m.

Lucy in the Sky (2019) ★ Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm. After an awe-inspiring experience in outer space, an astronaut returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:53 p.m.

Lullaby of Broadway (1951) ★★ Doris Day, Gene Nelson. A London stage star returns to New York and finds her mother, once on Broadway, has taken to drink. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Machinist (2004) ★★★ Christian Bale, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Cryptic notes and encounters with a mysterious stranger torment a drill-press operator who has not slept in a year. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 2:40 a.m.

Made in Italy (2020) Liam Neeson, Yolanda Kettle. A London artist and his estranged son try to mend their relationship as they work together to repair a dilapidated house in Italy. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Mon. Noon Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:45 p.m. VH1 Wed. 4:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. Noon

Magic Mike XXL (2015) ★★ Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer. Three years after retiring from stripping, Mike Lane reunites with the rest of the Kings of Tampa for one final, outrageous performance in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:20 p.m.

El mago (1949) ★★ Cantinflas, Leonora Amar. Un oficinista sustituye a un adivinador, es confundido con un rey egipcio y decide mantener la farsa. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Main Street Follies (1935) Hal Le Roy, Mary Joan Martin. A New York producer sends a spy to a nightclub. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Tues. 7:10 p.m. Encore Wed. 8:57 a.m.

Make Me a Star (1932) ★★ Stuart Erwin, Joan Blondell. An actress gets an aspiring actor a role in a Western comedy. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

Make Up (2019) Molly Windsor, Joseph Quinn. A teen makes an unsettling discovery about her boyfriend that lures her into a spiral of obsession. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Tues. 1:10 a.m. TMC Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:25 a.m. Showtime Tues. 8:05 p.m. Showtime Fri. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6 p.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002) ★★ Martin Lawrence. The comic gives his take on critics, sex and his 1999 brush with death in a filmed concert performance. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sat. 3 a.m.

Mary Higgins Clark’s A Crime of Passion (2003) ★★ Cynthia Gibb, Gordon Currie. Distrustful of her associates, a businesswoman investigates the mysterious death of her friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Mask of Dimitrios (1944) ★★★ Sydney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre. A smuggler and a Dutch mystery writer trace the life of a master criminal reported dead. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Matadero (1987) Sergio Reynoso, Roberto ''Flaco’’ Guzmán. Un policía se une con el FBI para destruir a un grupo de mercenarios que asesinan a los inmigrantes en la frontera. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

A Matter of Life and Death (1946) ★★★ David Niven, Kim Hunter. A British airman escapes death by mistake and resists the messenger who keeps summoning him to the beyond. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Max Steel (2016) ★ Ben Winchell, Maria Bello. A teen who generates energy combines together with a techno-organic extraterrestrial to become the superhero Max Steel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Tues. 5:40 p.m. MTV Wed. 1 p.m.

Memphis (2013) Willis Earl Beal, Constance Brantley. A singer with an angelic voice wanders around Memphis. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Men at Work (1990) ★★ Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez. Two goofy garbagemen find a politician’s corpse in a can, and a toxic-waste scheme behind it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Fri. 4 a.m. IFC Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Sun. 3:55 a.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Thur. 3:12 a.m.

Metropolitan (1990) ★★★ Carolyn Farina, Edward Clements. A West Side loner gets a taste of high society when he becomes involved with a group of privileged young Manhattanites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Michelle Obama: Forward Motion (2019) Michelle Obama. The story of Michelle Obama’s journey from the working-class South Side of Chicago to the White House. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. Ovation Wed. 4 a.m.

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:10 a.m.

Millionaires in Prison (1940) ★★ Lee Tracy, Linda Hayes. A friendly convict’s fellow inmates include a doctor and four swindlers. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:45 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Mix Up in the Mediterranean (2021) Jessica Lowndes, Jeremy Jordan. A small-town cook finds romance while impersonating his big-city twin to compete in a culinary contest. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Mojave (2015) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund. A down-and-out artist has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter in the desert, leading to terrifying consequences when the deadly stranger follows his unsuspecting victim home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003) ★★ Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst. In 1953 a professor of art history challenges her female students to re-examine the traditional roles of women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Thur. 10:13 a.m. Starz Fri. 4:33 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:10 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Moonlight Mile (2002) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman. After the murder of his fiancee, a young man bonds with her parents, then falls for another woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:09 a.m.

Mope (2019) Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Kelly Sry. Two mopes, the lowest-level male performers in the porn industry, set their sights on an impossible dream. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Fri. 1:20 a.m.

More Than a Game (2008) ★★★ LeBron James, Dru Joyce. From grade-school through high-school, LeBron James and four talented teammates burn up the basketball courts throughout Ohio. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 4 a.m.

Morning Glory (1933) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. A stage-struck New England girl meets men and gets a lucky break in New York. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. BBC America Sun. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 4:15 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m.

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) ★★ Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Lionel Essrog is a private detective who doesn’t let Tourette’s syndrome stand in the way of his job. Gifted with a few clues and an obsessive mind, Essrog must contend with thugs and corruption while investigating the murder of his only friend. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7:37 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:13 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 8:20 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sat. 1 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 2:55 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Thur. Noon FX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Munich (2005) ★★★ Eric Bana, Daniel Craig. A Mossad agent and his team hunt the terrorists responsible for the murders of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:07 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:52 p.m.

Murder by Death (1976) ★★★ Peter Falk, Peter Sellers. A bored millionaire invites a gumshoe, a Chinese detective and other famous literary sleuths to his mansion to solve the perfect crime. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Murder in the Suburbs (2019) Nicky Whelan, Alexandria DeBerry. While on vacation, a happy-go-lucky family becomes the unsuspected target of a grieving mother who lost her family. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp. A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FXX Wed. 1 p.m. FXX Thur. 9 a.m.

A Murder to Remember (2020) Maddie Nichols, Carolyn McCormick. A woman finds herself in grave danger when her husband dies in the wilderness and she accepts help from a seemingly friendly camper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Murder, My Sweet (1944) ★★★ Dick Powell, Claire Trevor. The search for a missing person plunges detective Philip Marlowe into a deadly web of blackmail and murder. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Music for Millions (1944) ★★ Margaret O’Brien, Jimmy Durante. An orchestra leader’s right-hand man befriends a little girl whose musician sister is pregnant. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Bouquet (2020) Chaley Rose, Nathan Witte. A hopeless romantic misses all of the signs of true love when she puts her trust in a bouquet tossed at a wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7:30 p.m.

My Dream Is Yours (1949) ★★ Jack Carson, Doris Day. A singer’s ex-agent turns a wholesome girl into a radio star. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 p.m.

My One & Only (2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 9 p.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 1 p.m.

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) ★★★ Jon Heder, Jon Gries. A gawky teenager from an odd family helps his new friend run for class president against a popular student. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Starz Wed. 8:23 a.m.

Narc (2002) ★★★ Ray Liotta, Jason Patric. El agente Nick Tellis y su compañero Henry, un policía violento, participan en una investigación sobre el asesinato de otro agente encubierto. La desconfianza mutua aumenta por momentos mientras buscan al asesino. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9 p.m. KFTR Sun. Noon

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Wed. 1:15 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMT Sun. 5 p.m.

Natural Born Killers (1994) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis. Two young lovers embark on a blood-drenched killing spree that quickly propels them to celebrity status. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Fri. 1:36 a.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Tues. 6 p.m. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The New Guy (2002) ★ D.J. Qualls, Eliza Dushku. A prison inmate gives a teenage nerd advice on how to become the coolest guy at his new school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Sat. 5:22 a.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:55 p.m.

A New Year’s Resolution (2021) Aimee Teagarden, Michael Rady. A morning show producer reluctantly becomes the subject of her own program’s on-air experiment about her New Year’s resolution to agree to every social invitation for a month. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Tues. 7:20 p.m. Starz Wed. 10 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:14 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Fri. 7:02 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:09 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Fri. 10:12 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Disney Sun. 5 p.m.

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:30 p.m.

No Escape Room (2018) Jeni Ross, Mark Ghanimé. A father and daughter check out a small town’s escape room and discover something sinister about the place. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Wed. 9:33 a.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:56 p.m. Syfy Thur. 10 a.m.

North by Northwest (1959) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint. Mistaken identity spurs a foreign spy to pursue an innocent New Yorker, all the way to Mount Rushmore. (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Fri. 8:45 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Sun. 6:52 a.m.

Numbered Men (1930) ★★ Conrad Nagel, Bernice Claire. Prison inmates play cards, eat cookies, listen to the radio and start a riot. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 12:35 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sat. 7:10 p.m.

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sun. 9:35 a.m. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m. TMC Thur. Noon

October Sky (1999) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Cooper. Not wanting to be a miner, a young West Virginian builds rockets with his friends and later becomes a NASA scientist. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 2 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) ★★★ Harry Belafonte, Robert Ryan. Racial tension flares up among an ex-cop, a bigot and a black entertainer who band together to rob a bank. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Mon. 5:25 a.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. Noon

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. America’s national security team must rely on a disgraced former guard to save the president after terrorists seize control of the White House, taking the chief of state hostage. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Fri. 2:05 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:10 a.m.

One More Tomorrow (1946) ★★ Ann Sheridan, Dennis Morgan. A playboy marries a gold digger instead of the photographer he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m.

The Original Kings of Comedy (2000) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey. Spike Lee directed this document of an evening of stand-up comedy performed by four prominent black entertainers. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Sun. 3:05 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:26 p.m.

Ouija (2014) ★ Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Thur. 1 p.m. Syfy Fri. 12:59 p.m.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) ★★ Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso. A séance scam leads to terror when an evil spirit possesses a widow’s youngest daughter in 1967 Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:46 a.m.

Our Brand Is Crisis (2015) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton. After coming out of self-imposed retirement, an American political consultant must outwit a rival strategist to get a Bolivian presidential candidate elected. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Fri. 8:05 p.m.

Out of the Furnace (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. A steelworker takes matters into his own hands when his brother joins one of the Northeast’s most-ruthless crime syndicates, then disappears. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:30 a.m. Showtime Sun. 2:05 a.m.

Out of Time (2003) ★★ Denzel Washington, Eva Mendes. Considerado sospechoso de un voraz incendio, un comandante vigila bien sus pasos mientras intenta probar su inocencia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Sundance Tues. Noon Sundance Tues. 3 p.m.

Overcomer (2019) ★★ Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby. High school coach John Harrison reluctantly agrees to take over the cross-country team, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, a young runner who pushes herself to the limit and inspires those around her. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Mon. 1:10 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:49 p.m. Encore Tues. 8:11 a.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Fri. 3:40 p.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. 8:35 a.m. TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Patch Adams (1998) ★★ Robin Williams, Daniel London. A doctor, once a psychiatric patient, uses humor and unconventional methods in his practice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:06 a.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:40 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 10:39 p.m. Encore Tues. 3:36 p.m.

People Like Us (2012) ★★ Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks. In the course of settling the estate of his late father, a young salesman is surprised to discover the existence of a 30-year-old sister, Frankie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:13 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:03 a.m.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells (2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 1 p.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Tues. 9 a.m.

The Pink Panther (1963) ★★★ Peter Sellers, David Niven. Clumsy Inspector Jacques Clouseau chases a jewel thief and his nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:43 a.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Piranha 3DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Sun. 4:17 p.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 11:10 p.m.

Planes (2013) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Stacy Keach. Animated. Despite his incompatible build and fear of heights, a small-town plane dreams of one day competing as a high-flying air racer. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Thur. 5:10 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sat. 10:22 a.m. Encore Sat. 11:45 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Playing Cupid (2021) Laura Vandervoort, Nicholas Gonzalez. A girl sets her single father up with her teacher after starting a matchmaking business for a school project. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 7 p.m.

Pleasantville (1998) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels. A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall. The new mayor’s policy puts badges on misfits: one has a police record; another does vocal sound effects. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Poltergeist III (1988) ★ Tom Skerritt, Nancy Allen. Destructive demons follow a little girl sent to live with her aunt and uncle in a Chicago high-rise. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:25 a.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:40 p.m.

Porky’s (1981) ★★ Dan Monahan, Chuck Mitchell. A teen and his buddies spy on girls and get even with the owner of a raunchy bar in 1950s Florida. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Predators (2010) ★★ Adrien Brody, Topher Grace. On an alien planet, a mercenary and his ragtag band of fighters struggle to survive against an onslaught of fearsome warriors who hunt them for sport. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBC America Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Pretty Baby (1950) ★★ Dennis Morgan, Betsy Drake. A working girl rises in an ad agency after impressing a baby-food client with her lifelike doll. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:45 a.m. POP Sat. 6 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Priceless (2016) ★★ Joel Smallbone, David Koechner. A troubled widower tries to save two young Mexican sisters after he discovers them in the back of the truck that he’s driving cross-country for a one-time payment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:20 a.m.

Pride & Prejudice (2005) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Matthew MacFadyen. A convoluted courtship begins between a young woman and the handsome friend of a wealthy bachelor. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Wed. 9:40 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) ★★ Lily James, Sam Riley. In 19th-century England, Elizabeth Bennet, master of martial arts and weaponry, joins forces with zombie killer Mr. Darcy to battle the undead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Priest (2011) ★★ Paul Bettany, Karl Urban. A warrior priest from a dystopian wasteland sets aside his sacred vows and embarks on a quest to save his niece from a nest of vampires. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:33 p.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 2 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:25 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 p.m.

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Emily Watson. A shy oddball prone to violent outbursts follows the woman of his dreams to Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:08 a.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:27 a.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m. FX Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Tues. 11:02 a.m. Syfy Wed. 2:05 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Fri. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10 a.m.

Quicksand (1950) ★★ Mickey Rooney, Jeanne Cagney. A garage mechanic robs the till for a date with a gold digger, then sinks even lower. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Mon. 3 p.m. FX Tues. 10 a.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Rafiki (2018) Samantha Mugatsia, Sheila Munyiva. When love blossoms between Kena and Ziki, the two girls agonize when they must choose between happiness and safety. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Fri. 4 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 a.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:44 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:23 p.m.

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) ★★★ James Dean, Natalie Wood. Tragedy follows when a new-to-town, troublemaking teen meets other anguished children of feckless parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:06 p.m.

Red Dawn (2012) ★ Chris Hemsworth, Josh Peck. Después de que las tropas norcoreanas se adueñan de su ciudad, un grupo de jóvenes americanos de Spokane, entre los que hay un veterano de la guerra de Irak, se refugian en los bosques y forman una guerrilla para atacar al enemigo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. KFTR Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:07 a.m.

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 12:20 p.m.

The Relic (1997) ★★ Penelope Ann Miller, Tom Sizemore. A homicide detective helps a biologist hunt a giant creature that is killing people in a Chicago museum. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:20 p.m.

The Remains of the Day (1993) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson. An English butler’s devotion to service keeps him from the housekeeper he loves in 1930s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Rent (2005) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Taye Diggs. Artists, junkies and misfits in New York’s East Village struggle with poverty, illness and the AIDS epidemic. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Wed. 10:47 a.m.

The Rental (2020) ★★ Dan Stevens, Alison Brie. Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 2 a.m. Showtime Sat. 10:35 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sat. 2 p.m. TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Tues. 10:13 a.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. In 1823, fur trapper Hugh Glass treks through the snowy wilderness to track down John Fitzgerald, a member of his hunting team who killed his young son and left him for dead. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sun. 12:33 p.m.

Revolt in the Big House (1958) ★★ Gene Evans, Robert Blake. After evading formal charges for a long time, a mobster finally lands in jail and begins plotting an escape. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 12:20 p.m.

Ride Along (2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ Seann William Scott, Breckin Meyer. Friends embark on a lengthy car trip to intercept an illicit videotape mistakenly mailed to one’s girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Tues. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5 p.m.

RoboCop (1987) ★★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. Scientists use the mangled remains of a dead police officer to create the ultimate crime-fighter -- an indestructible cyborg. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

RoboCop 3 (1993) ★ Robert John Burke, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman takes to the air to defend a run-down neighborhood from a Japanese tycoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

RoboCop 2 (1990) ★★ Peter Weller, Nancy Allen. The cyborg policeman and his female partner oppose the mayor and a drug magnate in Old Detroit. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Rock Dog (2016) ★★ Voices of Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard. Animated. Hoping to become a rock ‘n’ roll star, a young mastiff leaves his Tibetan village to find a legendary and reclusive musician who needs to write a new song. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Heavyweight champ Apollo Creed gives Philadelphia club fighter Rocky Balboa a title shot. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sun. 5 a.m.

Rocky II (1979) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Underdog Philadelphia fighter Rocky Balboa gets another shot at heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Sat. 10 p.m.

Rocky III (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Mr. T. Old foe Apollo Creed trains ex-boxing champ Rocky Balboa for a rematch with brutish Clubber Lang. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sun. Noon

Rocky IV (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Champ Rocky Balboa trains in Siberia for a bout against a lab-tested Soviet with a 2000-psi punch. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Rocky V (1990) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Broke, punchy and at odds with his son, boxer Rocky trains a hungry contender, then must street-fight him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Romance on the High Seas (1948) ★★ Jack Carson, Janis Paige. A man hires a private eye to watch his wife on a cruise, but the wife sends an impostor. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Wed. 5:15 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:06 a.m.

Room (2015) ★★★ Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay. Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman and her young son finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Tues. 9:35 p.m.

Rope (1948) ★★★ James Stewart, John Dall. Two young men kill another they feel is inferior, throw a party and serve cocktails off a trunk holding the corpse. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Thur. 9 a.m.

Roxanne (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah. The long-nosed fire chief of a Washington ski town helps a dolt woo the astronomer he loves. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sun. 7:10 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:45 a.m.

The Rugrats Movie (1998) ★★ E.G. Daily, Voice of Christine Cavanaugh. Animated. Tommy and his plucky pals go on a forest adventure in his father’s latest invention, the Reptar Wagon. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:50 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Sat. 4 p.m. MTV Sat. 10 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Sat. 8 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Sat. 6 p.m.

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words (2019) Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discusses the challenges she faced to make it all the way to the Supreme Court. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 9 p.m. Starz Tues. 11:46 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:39 a.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Sun. 6:59 p.m. HBO Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Sailing Into Love (2019) Leah Renee, Chris McNally. A biology teacher juggles her duties as bridesmaid to three friends, as well as teaching a summer enrichment class at her favorite place in the world. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 5 p.m.

Saint Maud (2019) ★★★ Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle. Maud, an unstable, newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul -- but sinister forces and her own sinful past threaten her holy calling. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:05 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Tues. 6 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Paramount Tues. 10 p.m. Paramount Wed. 6 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Encore Sun. 5:42 p.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Thur. 10 a.m. TMC Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Secret Enemies (1942) ★★★ Craig Stevens, Faye Emerson. FBI agents raid a New York hotel, sending Nazi spies to an upstate hunting lodge. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Sat. 5:29 a.m.

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Fri. 3 p.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Helen Slater. A would-be yuppie from Kansas sorts mail in Manhattan but pretends to be a corporate executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Secret Window (2004) ★★ Johnny Depp, John Turturro. Mysterious events plague a troubled author after a menacing stranger accuses him of plagiarism. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Seed of Chucky (2004) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Voice of Brad Dourif. Resurrected by their offspring, the murderous doll and his twisted bride learn about a new movie featuring their killer exploits. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Mon. 3 a.m.

The Sessions (2012) ★★★ John Hawkes, Helen Hunt. Confined to an iron lung, writer Mark O’Brien consults a sex therapist to lose his virginity. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:20 p.m.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) ★★★ Howard Keel, Jane Powell. When an Oregon trapper decides to marry, his six rowdy brothers aim to follow suit, though not one has a sweetheart yet. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

‘71 (2014) ★★★ Jack O’Connell, Paul Anderson. A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:15 a.m. EPIX Thur. 4:05 p.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:50 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Bravo Sat. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:49 p.m.

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Shirley Valentine (1989) ★★ Pauline Collins, Tom Conti. A Liverpool housewife talks to the camera and her kitchen wall about life, people and going to Greece. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:35 a.m.

The Shooting (1967) ★★ Millie Perkins, Jack Nicholson. A woman, two bounty hunters and a gunman ride into a desert and run out of water. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:02 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Paramount Thur. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11:05 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Side Effects (2013) ★★★ Jude Law, Rooney Mara. A woman’s world unravels after her psychiatrist prescribes a new medication to treat her anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:12 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) ★★ Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. Co-workers embark on a mission to deliver a letter from a terminally ill woman to the man that she loves. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love (2015) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. The Postables explore the mysteries of true love when they deliver divorce papers to a couple on the same day that Oliver’s missing wife reappears. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Sing and Like It (1934) ★★ ZaSu Pitts, Pert Kelton. Gangsters force a producer to use an off-key girl and her song about mother in his show. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Mon. 11 p.m. FX Tues. 1 a.m.

Sleeping With Danger (2020) Elisabeth Röhm, Antonio Cupo. Flight attendant Kate Jewell must go into hiding when the man of her dreams becomes increasingly jealous and violent. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Tues. 11:20 p.m.

Sliver (1993) ★ Sharon Stone, William Baldwin. A book editor has an affair with a voyeur in her building, a Manhattan murder scene wired for video. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Smart Blonde (1936) ★ Glenda Farrell, Barton MacLane. Reporter Torchy Blane nabs a Boston mobster for her policeman boyfriend. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Tues. 3:45 p.m.

Smart People (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Sarah Jessica Parker. Recently widowed, a professor tries to juggle a new love and an unexpected visit from his adoptive brother. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Mon. 3:46 a.m.

Snatch (2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Sniper (1993) ★★ Tom Berenger, Billy Zane. A lone Marine sharpshooter goes on a Panama mission with a Washington bureaucrat accustomed to paper targets. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Nancy Travis. A multimedia poet falls for a San Francisco butcher who may be a husband killer, and he may be next. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Sun. 10:51 a.m.

Son of a Gun (2015) Brenton Thwaites, Ewan McGregor. JR, a teenage criminal, is locked up for a minor crime and forced to adapt to the harsh realities of prison life. Brendan Lynch, one of Australia’s most notorious criminals, offers JR protection, but it comes with a price. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 1:10 a.m.

Son tus perjúmenes mujer (1978) Luis de Alba, Patricia María. Un hombre hace todo tipo de trabajo para ganar bastante dinero, y así poder llevar su sobrino lisiado a Disneylandia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline. A Southern writer lives in Brooklyn with an Auschwitz survivor and her mad lover. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. VH1 Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Spare Parts (2015) ★★ George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis. Four Hispanic high-school students take on reigning champions M.I.T. in a national contest with a robot they built with $800 and parts from used cars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:15 a.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 8:30 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:25 a.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz. As James Bond ventures toward the heart of the sinister organization SPECTRE, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Thur. 12:43 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Fri. 4:06 a.m. Encore Fri. Noon

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) ★★★ Voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson. Animated. Bitten by a radioactive spider, teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into Spider-Man. He must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Sat. 9 p.m.

The Spirit (2008) ★ Gabriel Macht, Samuel L. Jackson. A ghostlike crime fighter faces a villain known as the Octopus, whose aim is to destroy Central City while searching for the secret to immortality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:05 a.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 2 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Spontaneous (2020) ★★★ Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer. When students in their high school inexplicably start to explode, seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. A young sister and brother encounter mutants and a wild scientist while searching for a device that could destroy Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Thur. 6:45 a.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m.

St. Helena and Its Man of Destiny (1936) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. The sights and sounds of the island of St. Helena. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:21 a.m.

Stand and Deliver (1988) ★★★ Edward James Olmos, Lou Diamond Phillips. Los Angeles high-school teacher Jaime Escalante leads a street punk and his classmates into calculus. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:30 a.m.

A Star Is Born (1954) ★★★★ Judy Garland, James Mason. A Hollywood star drinks away his career, as his singer wife becomes famous. (PG) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 3:17 p.m. TNT Mon. Noon

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, protect the former queen from political separatists. (PG) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sun. 9 a.m. TNT Mon. 2:53 a.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sun. 8:52 p.m.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Seduced by the dark side, Anakin Skywalker turns against his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and becomes Darth Vader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sun. 12:09 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sun. 6:04 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Mon. 2:45 p.m. TNT Mon. 11 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Mon. 5:45 p.m. TNT Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sun. 6 a.m. TNT Sun. 11:52 p.m.

Starman (1984) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Karen Allen. A Wisconsin widow falls in love with an alien who has remade himself as a double of her husband. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Stealth (2005) ★★ Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel. Three naval pilots must stop a fighter jet controlled by artificial intelligence that has run amok. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Tues. 10:14 a.m. Encore Wed. 2:51 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Sun. 6 p.m.

The Stepfather (2009) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward. A young man becomes increasingly suspicious that his mother’s new lover is concealing an evil side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sun. 4:44 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Stop the Wedding (2016) Rachel Boston, Niall Matter. A young, single attorney discovers that her mother’s new fiance is a TV star known more his failed marriages than his acting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 5 p.m.

Storm Warning (1951) ★★ Ginger Rogers, Ronald Reagan. A traveling dress model stops in a Southern town to visit her sister, who has married a Ku Klux Klan member. While there, she helps the district attorney prosecute Klan members after she witnesses them commit a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 4 a.m.

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) ★★ Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson. A road trip to visit relatives takes a dangerous turn when a family arrives at a secluded mobile home park that’s mysteriously deserted -- until three masked psychopaths show up to satisfy their thirst for blood. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Mon. 1:08 a.m. Syfy Mon. 11:05 a.m.

The Strangers (2008) ★★ Liv Tyler, Scott Speedman. Three masked assailants terrorize a young couple in a romantic getaway to a remote cottage. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Strictly Unreliable (1932) Thelma Todd, Zasu Pitts. A woman disrupts a vaudeville show. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Stripes (1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sat. 11:58 a.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:39 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:23 p.m.

Sudden Death (1995) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Powers Boothe. An arena fire marshal may be the only hope for the U.S. vice president, held hostage at a Pittsburgh hockey game. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:45 a.m.

A Summer to Remember (2018) Catherine Bell, Cameron Mathison. A doctor takes her teenage daughter to Fiji, hoping to reconnect and improve their relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 3 p.m.

Summerland (2020) Gemma Arterton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. A reclusive Englishwoman opens her heart to a young evacuee as World War II rages across the channel. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Fri. 8 p.m.

Sun, Sand & Romance (2017) Tricia Helfer, Paul Campbell. Kate and Eric head to Cancun for a vacation. Upon arrival, Eric leaves Kate to her own devices time and again to pursue an opportunity. Luckily, Shep, the resort’s activities director, is more than willing to help fill her time with adventure. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 11 a.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 3 p.m.

Swallow (2019) Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell. A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:05 p.m.

Sweet Jesus, Preacher Man (1973) ★ Roger E. Mosley, William Smith. A black hit man poses as a Baptist preacher in a church to take over the local rackets. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

Sweet Smell of Success (1957) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis. An all-powerful New York gossip columnist gives a press agent some dirty work. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Swimfan (2002) ★ Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen. A new student at a high school obsesses over a swimming champion who does not return her advances. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Fri. 6:02 a.m.

Take Me Home Tonight (2011) ★★ Topher Grace, Anna Faris. A directionless college grad sees a chance to win the girl of his dreams when she invites him to a huge end-of-summer party. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Fri. 8:59 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Tues. 1:37 a.m. Starz Tues. 11:39 p.m.

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Travolta. A subway dispatcher calls on his extensive knowledge of the transit system to outwit hijackers who are threatening to kill passengers unless a ransom is paid. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Tales From the Crypt Presents Bordello of Blood (1996) ★ Dennis Miller, Erika Eleniak. A seedy private eye helps a televangelist’s employee, whose brother vanished at a brothel of female vampires. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Fri. 12:59 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Sun. 3:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m. BBC America Fri. 10 a.m.

Tea for Two (1950) ★★ Doris Day, Gordon MacRae. A broke 1929 heiress tries to bankroll a singer’s Broadway show in this version of No, No, Nanette. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 p.m.

Tempting Fate (2019) Alyssa Milano, Steve Kazee. Gabby’s picture perfect marriage to Elliott is jeopardized when she meets Matt, a handsome younger man who ignites a fire and desire within her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:10 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:11 a.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Stahl. A cyborg from the future must protect John Connor from a superior model sent to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Tues. 11 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) ★★ Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Seasoned warrior Sarah Connor joins forces with a hybrid cyborg human and the T-800 model to protect a young woman from the Rev-9 -- a newly modified and seemingly indestructible liquid Terminator from the future. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:10 a.m.

Their Finest (2016) ★★★ Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin. In 1940, a married woman and a screenwriter develop a growing attraction while working together on a propaganda film about the evacuation of Allied troops from Dunkirk, France. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Tues. 2:45 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:05 a.m.

The Thin Red Line (1998) ★★★ Sean Penn, Adrien Brody. The men of Charlie Company try to take Guadalcanal Island from the Japanese in World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Thur. 6:31 a.m.

Third Person (2013) ★★ Liam Neeson, Adrien Brody. An acclaimed novelist struggles to write an analysis of love in one of three stories, each set in a different city, that detail the beginning, middle and end of a relationship. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Mon. 1:08 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Fri. 2:35 a.m. HBO Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The 39 Steps (1935) ★★★★ Robert Donat, Madeleine Carroll. Spies and the police chase a handcuffed couple who cannot stand each other. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 4:43 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 5 p.m. EPIX Mon. 9:10 a.m.

Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry (1937) ★★ Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney. A mixed-up jockey befriends the niece of a woman who runs a boardinghouse for jockeys. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ Chevy Chase, Steve Martin. Three silent-film cowboys come to Mexico to perform but instead are expected to save a town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Fri. 6:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Sean Connery, Claudine Auger. Agent 007 scuba dives after SPECTRE’s Largo hijacks nuclear bombs with a hydrofoil yacht. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:25 a.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Sun. 7:42 a.m. Encore Sun. 10:52 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:47 a.m. Starz Sat. 9:51 p.m.

To Sleep With Anger (1990) ★★★ Danny Glover, Paul Butler. Vagabond Harry pays an unexpected visit to his old chum Gideon, who accepts the aimless man into his home, despite the fact that the household is already overcrowded. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

The Toast of New Orleans (1950) ★★ Kathryn Grayson, Mario Lanza. An opera diva’s manager cultivates a singing bayou fisherman suddenly in love. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sat. 1:50 p.m.

Tonight’s the Night (1954) ★★★ David Niven, Yvonne De Carlo. A prominent landowner’s death prompts a number of people, including the local townsfolk, to try to get control of his lands. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Tues. 12:02 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Mon. 4:41 a.m.

Traffic Stop (2017) A 26-year-old teacher from Austin, Texas, is violently arrested during a routine traffic stop. (NR) 30 mins. HBO Thur. 5:29 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:25 p.m.

Trapped in Paradise (2016) Anna Loos, Bernhard Piesk. Una mujer que acaba de enviudar y su hijo de 12 años se van de vacaciones a un complejo de lujo en una isla remota. Un día después de instalarse en el lugar, unos criminales asaltan el hotel y los toman como rehenes. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 2:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11 p.m. KFTR Sun. 2 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:15 a.m.

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Janeane Garofalo. A radio adviser to pet owners sends a glamorous blond proxy on her blind date with an unsuspecting photographer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 10:15 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Truth or Dare (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Brytni Sarpy. Eight college friends awaken an evil spirit that feeds on souls in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Thur. 8 a.m. Syfy Fri. 3 a.m.

The Truth (2019) Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche. A stormy reunion occurs between an actress and her daughter after the actress publishes her memoirs. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

The Tunnel of Love (1958) ★★★ Doris Day, Richard Widmark. A cartoonist and his wife adopt a baby who looks a bit too much like the cartoonist. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 a.m.

The Turning (2020) ★ Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard. Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate’s dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Sun. 5:40 a.m.

12 Strong (2018) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon. In the wake of Sept. 11, Capt. Mitch Nelson leads a U.S. Special Forces team into Afghanistan to take down the Taliban and al-Qaida. Outgunned and outnumbered, Nelson and his forces face overwhelming odds in a fight against a ruthless enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

28 Days (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Viggo Mortensen. When a court order sends a New York journalist to a rehabilitation center for substance abusers, she meets a ballplayer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Wed. 11 a.m.

21 and Over (2013) ★ Miles Teller, Skylar Astin. The night before his crucial med-school interview, a college student and his two best friends celebrate his 21st birthday with a night of drunkenness and debauchery. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Sat. 12:47 p.m. Encore Sat. 3:38 p.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 3:10 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:20 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:15 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Thur. 11 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

2 Days in Paris (2007) ★★ Julie Delpy, Adam Goldberg. The differences between a French woman and her American lover become painfully apparent during a brief stop in France to visit her parents. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Bravo Fri. 11 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:04 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sun. 5 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m. BET Thur. Noon

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Mon. 6 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 p.m. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m.

Unbreakable (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:48 p.m.

Unbroken (2014) ★★ Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson. During World War II, Olympian and war hero Louie Zamperini survives for 47 days at sea in a raft, only to be captured by the Japanese navy and sent to a series of prisoner-of-war camps. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ John Candy, Amy Madigan. Chicago parents in a pinch have a bachelor uncle baby-sit their teenage daughter and little ones. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Uncle Yanco (1967) Jean Varda, Tom Luddy. Filmmaker Agnès Varda journeys to meet a long-lost bohemian relative living in Sausalito. (NR) 18 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Under the Gun (2016) Narrated by Katie Couric. Firsthand accounts from parents of Sandy Hook victims, expert commentary and statistics reveal the state of American gun violence and gun control laws. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 6 a.m.

Underwater (2020) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel. Members of a deep-sea drilling crew find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures six miles below the ocean surface. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 3:50 a.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Thur. 2:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Fri. 1 a.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. A&E Sat. 3 p.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

Valentine in the Vineyard (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. Winemakers plan a wedding while also executing a high-stakes business expansion. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 11 a.m.

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett. A Caribbean vampire seeks the half-vampire, half-human New York homicide detective destined to be his bride. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:20 a.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 4:53 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:09 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Sun. 2:45 p.m.

The Very Thought of You (1944) ★★ Dennis Morgan, Eleanor Parker. World War II intrudes on the speedy courtship and marriage of a GI and his Pasadena sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Very, Very, Valentine (2018) Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison. When Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s masquerade ball, she enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down, only to find that her perfect man may already be right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Virtuosity (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Kelly Lynch. An ex-cop doing prison time chases a virtual-reality killer from the program onto the Los Angeles streets. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. E! Sun. 6 a.m.

Walk Cheerfully (1930) Satoko Date, Hiroko Kawasaki. Silent. A criminal falls in love and tries to leave his past behind. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Walking the Dog (2017) Jennifer Finnigan, Sam Page. Rival lawyers battle each other in court as their respective dogs fall madly in love, bringing their guardians together at every turn until they reluctantly realize it may not just be the pups who are each other’s true Valentine. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Wanderlust (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they’ve found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:03 p.m.

War (2007) ★★ Jet Li, Jason Statham. A federal agent seeks revenge on an elusive assassin after his partner and family are killed, but the target ignites a war between rival Asian mobsters. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:35 a.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 10 a.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Sun. 7 a.m. TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 2 a.m.

We Belong Together (2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sat. 9:40 p.m.

We Own the Night (2007) ★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Wahlberg. As the NYPD wages war on drugs, a nightclub manager whose brother is a cop tries to remain neutral. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Tues. 4:26 a.m.

We Who Are About to Die (1936) ★★ Preston Foster, Ann Dvorak. An innocent man sits on death row in colorful company, as friends race to save his life. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Wedding Every Weekend (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings for four weekends in a row. To avoid setups, they go together as wedding buddies. But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 5 p.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Fri. 10 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 8:30 p.m. E! Sat. 8 p.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Wed. 3:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Welcome to Sarajevo (1997) ★★★ Stephen Dillane, Woody Harrelson. A British war reporter becomes obsessed with an orphanage near the front lines in 1992. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:44 a.m.

The West Point Story (1950) ★★ James Cagney, Virginia Mayo. A Broadway director must turn cadet to stage a show with his girlfriend at the U.S. Military Academy. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Thur. 11:07 a.m. Encore Thur. 6:47 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:29 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 7 a.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Where’s My Roy Cohn? (2019) Roger Stone. Roy Cohn personified the dark arts of American politics, turning empty vessels into dangerous demagogues. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Wed. 1:10 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:13 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:51 a.m.

While We’re Young (2014) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts. While grappling with the changes brought by middle-age, a filmmaker and his wife find their stagnant lives reinvigorated by their friendship with a couple of twentysomething hipsters. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Whiplash (2014) ★★★ Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons. A first-year music student wins a seat behind the drums in a jazz band led by a teacher who uses fear and intimidation to push his students to perfection. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sat. 1:48 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. A&E Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Mon. 10 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Whitney Houston: We Will Always Love You (2012) Songs and Interviews with industry insiders and recording artists illustrate a biography of the music legend from her birth in 1963 to her untimely death in 2012. (NR) 42 mins. Ovation Fri. 3 a.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Mon. 5 p.m. FX Tues. 3 p.m.

Wild Card (2015) ★★ Jason Statham, Sofía Vergara. A bodyguard goes after the sadistic thug who beat his friend, only to find that the object of his wrath is the son of a powerful mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Wild Things (1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

A Winter Getaway (2021) Nazneen Contractor, Brooks Darnell. A man finds romance with a concierge after he’s mistaken for a millionaire during a once-in-a-lifetime trip. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 7 p.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

A Winter Princess (2019) Natalie Hall, Chris McNally. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Fri. 5 p.m.

Within (2016) Erin Moriarty, Blake Jenner. A widower quickly realizes something is not right after he moves into a new home with his daughter and new wife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:24 p.m.

The Wiz (1978) ★★ Diana Ross, Michael Jackson. Dorothy eases on down the road to see the Wiz with Tinman, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion. (G) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Mon. 6:10 a.m.

Wolves at the Door (2016) Katie Cassidy, Elizabeth Henstridge. Four friends gather for a farewell party only to be assaulted by murderous intruders. (R) 1 hr. 12 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:17 p.m.

The Woman in Red (1984) ★★ Gene Wilder, Kelly LeBrock. A married San Francisco public-relations agent sees an ad-campaign model and becomes obsessed with her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:39 a.m.

Won’t Back Down (2012) ★★ Maggie Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis. Two women contend with a powerful bureaucracy and a system mired in traditional thinking in order to transform their children’s failing inner-city school. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:10 a.m.

Words and Pictures (2013) Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche. An art teacher and English teacher have a competition and allow students to vote on the importance of words and pictures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:42 a.m.

Working Man (2019) Peter Gerety, Billy Brown. An older factory worker continues to work during a shutdown. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

The World’s End (2013) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. An immature 40-year-old convinces his childhood pals to join him in an epic pub-crawl, but as they make their way toward their final destination, a battle for mankind emerges. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sat. 4:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Apocalipsis, el mutante más poderoso, despierta tras miles de años de letargo y pretende destruir a toda la humanidad. Sólo un grupo de jóvenes mutantes, dirigidos por el Profesor X y Mística, podrán impedirlo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Thur. 10:25 a.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Sun. 7:15 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Sun. 9:30 a.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Sun. 11:35 a.m.

Yes, I Do (2018) Jen Lilley, Marcus Rosner. Busy chocolatier Charlotte has left helicopter mechanic James at the altar three times. Now, she somehow has to find a way to prove to him that she really does want to marry him. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. Hallmark Mon. 9 p.m.

Yo Quiero Ser Mala (1949) Maria Elena Marquez, Abel Salazar. Una modesta artista se siente muy amargada al enterarse de que su amado la traiciona con una artista y decide ser mala. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

You Got Served (2004) ★★ Marques Houston, Omarion Grandberry. Street dancers work together to win a competition worth $50,000 and a spot in a music video. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Young Adult (2011) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt. A writer unexpectedly bonds with a former classmate after she returns home to relive her glory days and steal her now-married high-school sweetheart. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:15 p.m. EPIX Mon. 2:40 p.m.

Youngblood (1986) ★★ Rob Lowe, Cynthia Gibb. An upstate New York farm boy grows up the hard way after going to Canada to play semipro hockey. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Sat. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks. Two lifelong friends decide to make an adult film to solve their cash problems. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 3:47 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:54 p.m. Starz Fri. 12:11 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. Cuando un tímido cuidador de un zoológico decide cambiar de trabajo para poder encontrar a su futura pareja, los animales del zoológico revelan su habilidad secreta de hablar y le enseñan a cortejar a las mujeres. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 2 p.m. KFTR Wed. 9 p.m.