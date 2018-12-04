How we came up with the 101 Restaurants We Love list

It’s a task our late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold took on every year for his 101 Best Restaurants list. Writing a list without him was incredibly difficult, but we felt it was important to continue to celebrate the incredible chefs and restaurants in Los Angeles, and to give readers some direction as they explore the city’s dining scene. I, along with food writers Andrea Chang and Amy Scattergood, started with Jonathan’s most recent list, ensuring that at least two of us had dined at each restaurant on the 2017 list in the last year. (Andrea has actually eaten at every single restaurant on Jonathan’s 2017 101!)