Essential California: L.A. pot entrepreneurs run out of patience and money waiting for permits

More than a year after sales of cannabis became legal in Los Angeles and other California cities and counties that have allowed it, many like Kika Keith still cannot apply for a local license as a retailer. And L.A. officials cannot tell her exactly when that will change. The slow rollout in a city that could become the biggest market for legal cannabis in the country has frustrated would-be entrepreneurs. Critics complain the delays have taken an especially heavy toll on people who L.A. leaders said they wanted to help with a “social equity” program. Los Angeles Times