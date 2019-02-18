Hollywood faces uncertainty in China as the film business evolves

Limited market access remains a sore point. Major U.S. studios have long pushed for a greater share of box office in China than the 25% of ticket sales they receive under the agreement, compared with 50% in other nations. They also want better release dates during peak moviegoing periods, as well as more notice between a movie’s approval by censors in the market and its release date. A longstanding goal has been to boost the number of foreign films allowed into the country annually under the revenue-sharing deal (the current quota is loosely set at 34 films a year).