Police investigating deadly triple shooting in gated Porter Ranch community

Three people were found shot and killed Monday afternoon inside a gated community on the border of Porter Ranch and Chatsworth, in what police are investigating as a triple homicide, authorities said.
Officers responded to a call at 3:52 p.m. of shots fired in the 20300 block of Via Galileo, where homes are listed for sale for more than $1 million.The 911 call came from someone “associated” with the people inside the house, police said.
Three men were found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
“They all had gunshot wounds,” said LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez, who said it was unclear whether the victims were residents of the home.
Homicide investigators are looking for any suspect information or motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide division at (213) 486-6850 or the LAPD Devonshire station at (818) 832-0633.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.