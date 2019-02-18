Family of mentally ill Anaheim man say police choked and beat him during fatal 2018 arrest

The family of a mentally ill Anaheim man who died in police custody last year has accused the arresting officers of choking him and failing to render medical aid after the violent clash, according to a federal lawsuit.
Justin Perkins, 38, was beaten with batons and choked by two Anaheim officers at an apartment complex on Oct. 27, the lawsuit alleges. Perkins collapsed after the altercation, and the suit accuses the officers — identified as Shao Wang and Kenny Lee — of failing to get him medical aid for nearly 45 minutes.
The suit contends Perkins’ “body and organs were severely damaged due to lack of oxygen,” leading to his death on Oct. 31.
In a statement released last year, Anaheim police said the officers were responding to reports of an assault on an employee at the apartment complex. Perkins and some of his relatives have denied that allegation, according to the suit.
Perkins suffered from bipolar disorder, the suit said, something relatives said they desperately tried to tell Wang and Lee.
“During their attempted arrest, the defendant officers repeatedly struck Perkins about his head, face, and body with closed fists,” the suit read. “Justin’s uncle, Mike Perkins stood within feet of the struggle and shouted to the defendant officers, ‘He’s not trying to hurt you! He’s just scared; he has a mental disorder!’ ”
Famed Bay Area civil rights attorney John Burris is planning to hold a news conference about the lawsuit Monday before leading a march toward the Anaheim Police Department headquarters.
Authorities have said Wang and Lee were seriously injured by Perkins, who suffered a heart attack within minutes of the clash. Sgt. Daron Wyatt, an Anaheim police spokesman, declined to elaborate on the injuries the officers suffered, citing confidentiality laws governing the release of medical records.
Officers at the scene “performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the suspect to a local hospital,” the department said last year.
“Our thoughts go out to any family that has lost a loved one. Our officers responded to a call for help for someone being assaulted and acted in their duty as peace officers,” Mike Lyster, a city spokesman, said in a statement Monday. “They sustained serious injuries and have yet to be cleared to return to work. Beyond that, we want to respect all involved by letting reviews of the incident and any legal process play out.”
The incident was captured by the officers’ body cameras, according to Wyatt, who said the footage would not be made public until a review of the case was completed. The incident remains under investigation by the Orange County district attorney’s office.