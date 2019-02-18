Dodgers' Justin Turner says drive to 'finish it' is even greater this season

Two days after Manny Machado waved the final, feeble swing of the 2018 World Series, Justin Turner pointed his car toward Dodger Stadium. He lives in Los Angeles during the offseason, so the drive was not far, and the idea of wallowing disgusted him. So he met with the strength and conditioning staff to yet again plot the path toward a championship for 2019, aiming for a summit the Dodgers have not scaled in 31 seasons.