Frieze Los Angeles, like any art fair, can inspire a critic's contempt. Alas, it's hard to be a hater

And let me follow the harrumph by saying that, in general, the quality of what’s on view in the fair’s 70-plus gallery booths is quite good. (Almost half the galleries are from L.A., the rest from New York, Europe, Asia and Mexico.) Once upon a time, New York and European galleries would send second- or third-tier art by famous names to an L.A. show, because who would know the difference? Those days passed with the 20th century.