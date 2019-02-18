Faces of Frieze: Who’s at the art fair?

They arrived from New York, London, Berlin and Istanbul, Turkey. They came to see, to be seen, to buy and to gawk. The art lovers at the inaugural Frieze Los Angeles over the weekend, whether browsing the main gallery tent or Instagramming the outdoor installations on the Paramount Pictures back lot, proved to be as colorful as some of the canvases on the walls. Times photographer Carolyn Cole made the rounds, capturing these Faces of Frieze.