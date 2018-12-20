Leo Santa Cruz will fight Miguel Flores at Microsoft Theater on Feb. 16

Leo Santa Cruz’s Feb. 16 featherweight title defense against Mexico’s Miguel Flores will be staged at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live, Premier Boxing Champions announced Thursday.
Los Angeles’ Santa Cruz (35-1-1, 19 knockouts) has said the bout with Flores should lead him to unifications later in the year against Saturday’s Carl Frampton-Josh Warrington winner, and World Boxing Council champion Gary Russell Jr.
The Feb. 16 card will also include a junior-welterweight fight between Southland product and former title challenger John Molina Jr. and unbeaten former lightweight champion Omar Figueroa Jr.
Tickets for the Fox-televised card will go on sale through axs.com on Saturday.