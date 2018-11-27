Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rises to the challenge

Reserve guard Milos Teodosic, less than a week after saying he expected to return to his native Serbia to play possibly as early as this season, checked in during the first quarter Sunday and scored six points in 6 minutes, 59 seconds. He hadn’t played in the two previous games and in six of the last seven. … Five days after colliding with Washington guard Bradley Beal and requiring two stitches to close a gash near his right temple, reserve guard Tyrone Wallace said he feels fine and that he did not suffer a concussion. … Second-year guard Sindarius Thornwell was assigned Monday to the team’s G League affiliate in Ontario. … The Clippers are now 10-1 when leading after three quarters.