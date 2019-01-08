Dodgers acquire reliever Jaime Schultz from Tampa Bay

The Dodgers added a reliever to their roster by acquiring right-handed pitcher Jaime Schultz from Tampa Bay in exchange for minor-league pitcher Caleb Sampen.
Schultz, 27, posted a 5.64 earned-run average for the Rays in 2018. He struck out 10.4 batters per nine innings, but walked five batters per nine innings. Schultz arrives with a minor-league option.
The Dodgers’ 40-man roster currently has 38 players. Outside of the acquisition of Joe Kelly, the Dodgers have yet to make significant additions to their roster. Their major offseason move, outside of the expected re-signing of Clayton Kershaw, has been trading Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to Cincinnati.
The bullpen currently features Kenley Jansen, Kelly, Scott Alexander, Pedro Baez, Dylan Floro, Caleb Ferguson, Tony Cingrani and Josh Fields, among others.
Sampen, 22, was a 20th-round pick in 2018.