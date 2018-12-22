Joe Kelly comes home to the Dodgers, in a role he feels is perfect for the postseason

“When I moved to the bullpen, there was no role for me so I just went out there and pitched,” Kelly said. “And that was when I performed my best. During the playoffs, I think, that’s huge. It can be the first inning or the third inning. And that’s something me and the Dodgers spoke about. I’m not dedicated to any role. I think if you wanted to name a role, I think it’s me being able to pitch whenever the big outs are. And that’s when I perform the best and that’s when I feel the most comfortable.”