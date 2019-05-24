Norco linebacker Jaden Navarrette finds right fit at Oregon after initial commit to LSU

“I felt like they got satisfied that I committed and it's like they stopped after a little bit,” Navarrette said. “I didn't even have [coach Ed Orgeron’s] number. Like no one did anything. It was just like ‘OK, you’re committed’ and they were satisfied. They didn’t really care. I can’t go somewhere where they don’t care. If I go there, is that going to be the case when I’m trying to get on the field is that you don’t care about me?”