The Times’ high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.) Last result | Next game (last rank)
1. MATER DEI (10-0) def. JSerra, 51-14 | Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (1)
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1) def. Santa Margarita, 56-10 | Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (2)
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-2) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 77-20 | Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (3)
4. MISSION VIEJO (10-0) def. Tesoro, 44-14 | Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (4)
5. NARBONNE (0-9) no contest vs. Wilmington Banning | two-year ban from playoffs (5)
6. CORONA DEL MAR (10-0) def. Los Alamitos, 48-14 | Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, Friday (6)
7. SERVITE (7-3) def. Orange Lutheran, 34-14 | Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (7)
8. JSERRA (6-4) lost to Mater Dei, 51-14 |Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (8)
9. CALABASAS (7-2) game at St. Bonaventure canceled (fire) | Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (9)
10. SIERRA CANYON (9-1) def. Paraclete, 24-20 | Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, Friday (10)
11. GRACE BRETHREN (9-1) def. Camarillo, 28-13 | Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, Friday (11)
12. BISHOP AMAT (9-1) def. Loyola, 38-10 | Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (12)
13. LA HABRA (8-2) def. Sonora, 42-6 | Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, Friday (13)
14. CAMARILLO (9-1) lost to Grace Brethren, 28-13 | Southern Section Division 4 playoffs, Friday (14)
15. SAN CLEMENTE (8-2) idle | Southern Section Division 2* playoffs, Friday (15)
16. BISHOP ALEMANY (7-2) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 35-29 | Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, Friday (17)
17. CULVER CITY (10-0) def. Beverly Hills, 55-0 | Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, Friday (18)
18. TESORO (8-2) lost to Mission Viejo, 44-14 | Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, Friday (16)
19. RANCHO VERDE (9-1) def. Heritage, 44-0 | Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, Friday (19)
20. NORCO (8-2) def. Corona, 70-14 | Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, Friday (20)
21. LA SERNA (10-0) def. Whittier, 42-6 | Southern Section Division 6 playoffs, Friday (21)
22. OXNARD (9-1) def. Buena, 36-6 | Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, Friday (22)
23. AYALA (10-0) def. Alta Loma, 42-7 | Southern Section Division 6 playoffs, Friday (23)
24. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-3) def. Upland, 47-28 | Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, Friday (25)
25. PALOS VERDES (8-2) def. Peninsula, 44-0 | Southern Section Division 4 playoffs, Friday (NR)
NOTE: Southern Section playoff pairings will be released Sunday.