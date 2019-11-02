Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

The Times’ high school football rankings

Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young dives across the goal line against St. John Bosco in a Trinity League game on Oct. 25, 2019.
Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young scores against St. John Bosco during their Trinity League showdown last week. The two teams are expected to meet in the Southern Section Open Division championship game.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 2, 2019
12:34 PM
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.) Last result | Next game (last rank)

1. MATER DEI (10-0) def. JSerra, 51-14 | Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (1)

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1) def. Santa Margarita, 56-10 | Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (2)

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-2) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 77-20 | Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (3)

4. MISSION VIEJO (10-0) def. Tesoro, 44-14 | Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (4)

5. NARBONNE (0-9) no contest vs. Wilmington Banning | two-year ban from playoffs (5)

6. CORONA DEL MAR (10-0) def. Los Alamitos, 48-14 | Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, Friday (6)

7. SERVITE (7-3) def. Orange Lutheran, 34-14 | Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (7)

8. JSERRA (6-4) lost to Mater Dei, 51-14 |Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (8)

9. CALABASAS (7-2) game at St. Bonaventure canceled (fire) | Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (9)

10. SIERRA CANYON (9-1) def. Paraclete, 24-20 | Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, Friday (10)

11. GRACE BRETHREN (9-1) def. Camarillo, 28-13 | Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, Friday (11)

12. BISHOP AMAT (9-1) def. Loyola, 38-10 | Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, Nov. 15 (12)

13. LA HABRA (8-2) def. Sonora, 42-6 | Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, Friday (13)

14. CAMARILLO (9-1) lost to Grace Brethren, 28-13 | Southern Section Division 4 playoffs, Friday (14)

15. SAN CLEMENTE (8-2) idle | Southern Section Division 2* playoffs, Friday (15)

16. BISHOP ALEMANY (7-2) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 35-29 | Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, Friday (17)

17. CULVER CITY (10-0) def. Beverly Hills, 55-0 | Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, Friday (18)

18. TESORO (8-2) lost to Mission Viejo, 44-14 | Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, Friday (16)

19. RANCHO VERDE (9-1) def. Heritage, 44-0 | Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, Friday (19)

20. NORCO (8-2) def. Corona, 70-14 | Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, Friday (20)

21. LA SERNA (10-0) def. Whittier, 42-6 | Southern Section Division 6 playoffs, Friday (21)

22. OXNARD (9-1) def. Buena, 36-6 | Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, Friday (22)

23. AYALA (10-0) def. Alta Loma, 42-7 | Southern Section Division 6 playoffs, Friday (23)

24. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (7-3) def. Upland, 47-28 | Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, Friday (25)

25. PALOS VERDES (8-2) def. Peninsula, 44-0 | Southern Section Division 4 playoffs, Friday (NR)

NOTE: Southern Section playoff pairings will be released Sunday.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
