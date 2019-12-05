Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Kevin Armstead of St. Francis is Angelus League MVP

tn-gnp-sp-sffootball-preview-20190828-8.jpg
St. Francis’ Kevin Armstead was named the Angelus League MVP.
(Tim Berger/Glendale News Press)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Dec. 5, 2019
10:03 AM
Senior Kevin Armstead of St. Francis, a running back and defensive back, has been named MVP of the Angelus League.

Teammate Bryson Reeves, a junior, was named most valuable offensive player. The most valuable defensive player was linebacker Nick Veloz of Cathedral. The most valuable linemen were junior Daniel Peters of St. Francis and Jansen Harvey of Cathedral.

First-team all-league

Offense

L_Nathan Mejia, Cathedral, Jr.; Aidan Flynn, St. Francis, Sr.; Duncan Sprengal, St. Francis, So.; Kenji Swanson, St. Francis, So.; Renzo Morales, Crespi, Jr.; Jonathan Conrad, Crespi, Sr.; Max Garcia, Crespi, Sr.; Jose Rodriguez, Salesian, So.; B_Jack Clougherty, St. Francis, Jr.; Keith Davis, Cathedral, Jr.; Lucas Lenhoff, Cathedral, So.; Marcus Martin, Salesian, So.; WR_Chad Johnson, Cathedral, Sr.; Asontt Williams, Cathedral, Jr.; K_Jake Smith, St. Francis, Sr.

Defense

L_Devan Bell, St. Francis, Sr.; Ose Egbase, Crespi, Sr.; Jackson White, Crespi, Sr.; Rashad Brown, Cathedral, Jr.; Charles Henry, Cathedral, Sr.; LB_Tanner Tomko, St. Francis, Sr.; Matthew Cortes, St. Francis, Sr.; Gregg Matthews, Cathedral, Sr.; Jeremiah Alemayehu, Crespi, Sr.; Larry Castillo, Salesian, Jr.; B_Semaj Williams, Cathedral, Sr.; Javion Cornish, Cathedral, Sr.; Max Garrison, St. Francis, So.; Mikey Kane, St. Francis, Sr.; Taylor Evans, Crespi, Sr.; Joshua Mora, Salesian, Jr.; P_Edwin Montrose, Salesian, Jr.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
