High school girls’ volleyball: Southern Section wild-card results

Santa Maria Valley Christian d. Mesrobian, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

New Roads d. St. Mary’s Academy, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Montebello d. Inglewood, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Highland d. Duarte, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.