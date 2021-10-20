High school girls’ volleyball: Southern Section wild-card results
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Westridge d. Canyon Country Canyon, 27-25, 25-19, 25-23
Crescenta Valley d. Linfield Christian, 25-21. 25-19. 25-20
Gahr d. Chadwick, 19-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-23
Hemet d. Apple Valley, 26-24, 27-25, 25-23
Viewpoint d. Burbank, 25-16, 25-14, 25-22
DIVISION 7
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
La Mirada d. Artesia, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21
Highland d. Duarte, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Temescal Canyon d. Tahquitz, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12
Montebello d. Inglewood, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
DIVISION 8
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
New Roads d. St. Mary’s Academy, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Twentynine Palms d. Ramona Convent, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19
Faith Baptist d. El Monte, 25-14, 25-12, 26-28, 26-24
Santa Ana Valley d. Desert Mirage, 25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20
Thacher d. Hillcrest Christian, 25-23, 25-21, 25-13
St. Monica Academy d. Rosemead, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14
DIVISION 9
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Holy Martyrs d. Ojai Valley, 3 games to 0
Lucerne Valley d. River Springs Magnolia, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15
Santa Maria Valley Christian d. Mesrobian, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Hesperia Christian d. Calvary Baptist, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14
Academy of Academic Excellence d. Garey, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 15-13
Newbury Park Adventist d. Liberty Christian, 25-13, 25-3, 15-13
