High school girls’ volleyball: Southern Section wild-card results

By Times staff
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Westridge d. Canyon Country Canyon, 27-25, 25-19, 25-23

Crescenta Valley d. Linfield Christian, 25-21. 25-19. 25-20

Gahr d. Chadwick, 19-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-23

Hemet d. Apple Valley, 26-24, 27-25, 25-23

Viewpoint d. Burbank, 25-16, 25-14, 25-22

DIVISION 7

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

La Mirada d. Artesia, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-21

Highland d. Duarte, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Temescal Canyon d. Tahquitz, 25-16, 25-17, 25-12

Montebello d. Inglewood, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

DIVISION 8

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

New Roads d. St. Mary’s Academy, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Twentynine Palms d. Ramona Convent, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19

Faith Baptist d. El Monte, 25-14, 25-12, 26-28, 26-24

Santa Ana Valley d. Desert Mirage, 25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20

Thacher d. Hillcrest Christian, 25-23, 25-21, 25-13

St. Monica Academy d. Rosemead, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14

DIVISION 9

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Holy Martyrs d. Ojai Valley, 3 games to 0

Lucerne Valley d. River Springs Magnolia, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Santa Maria Valley Christian d. Mesrobian, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Hesperia Christian d. Calvary Baptist, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14

Academy of Academic Excellence d. Garey, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 15-13

Newbury Park Adventist d. Liberty Christian, 25-13, 25-3, 15-13

