High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Newport Harbor d. Tesoro, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17
San Diego Cathedral d. Mira Costa, 25-21, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18
Loyola d. San Diego Scripps Ranch, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21
Corona del Mar d. Upland, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20
Semifinals, Thursday, 6 p.m..
#4 San Diego Cathedral at #1 Newport Harbor
#3 Loyola at #2 Corona del Mar
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
El Segundo d. Palisades, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21
San Diego Del Norte d. Chatsworth, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21
St. Margaret’s d. Carlsbad, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19
San Diego Torrey Pines d. Hart, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19
Semifinals, Thursday, 6 p.m..
#5 San Diego Del Norte at #1 El Segundo
#3 St. Margaret’s at #2 San Diego Torrey Pines
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Poway d. Carson, 25-7, 25-17, 25-16
El Dorado d. Fresno Christian, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17
Da Vinci d. San Luis Obispo, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22
Chula Vista Eastlake d. Paraclete, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17
Semifinals, Thursday, 6 p.m..
#5 El Dorado at #1 Poway
#6 Da Vinci at #2 Chula Vista Eastlake
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
El Cajon Granite Hills d. Westchester, 25-15, 25-12, 25-7
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian d. Rancho Dominguez, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-20
Glendale Adventist d. South Gate, 20-25, 25-19, 27-25, 19-25, 16-14
Santee West Hills d. Elizabeth, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18
Semifinals, Thursday, 6 p.m..
#5 Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at #1 El Cajon Granite Hills
#6 Glendale Adventist at #2 Santee West Hills
NOTES: Championships, Saturday, 6 p.m. at higher seeds.
