Cathedral defeats Loyola 3-1 in the battle of downtown Los Angeles soccer teams

Diego Reyes’ older brother, Saul, played on a Southern Section and state championship soccer team at Los Angeles Cathedral in 2015, but Diego finally has picked up some bragging rights over big brother when he scored in the big rivalry game against Loyola on Thursday night. His goal late in the first half helped the Phantoms come away with a 3-1 victory.

“It feels great,” Reyes said.

Cathedral (1-0-0) also received goals from Angel Rico and Anthony Martinez. Sophomore Marco Bottene scored for the Cubs.

The Cathedral-Loyola soccer rivalry has become important in helping both teams improve over the course of the season.

Diego Reyes scores for Cathedral late first half for 1-0 lead over Loyola. pic.twitter.com/DYdUHTwDGw — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 3, 2021

“It’s good competition,” Cathedral coach Arturo Lopez said. “We learn a lot. They have our respect. We took advantage of counter attacks. They put a lot of pressure on us.”

Lopez said he is working to schedule a game in January against defending City championship Birmingham.

In girls’ soccer, Tatiana Fernandez scored three goals in St. Anthony’s 4-1 win over Pius X-St. Matthias.

Boys’ basketball

Etiwanda 76, Temecula Valley 33: Curtis Williams scored 18 points and Kwinten Crenshaw 14 for the unbeaten Eagles.

Sierra Canyon 93, Beverly Hills 64: Amari Bailey scored 23 points and Kijani Wright 17.

Tesoro 61, San Diegueto 44: Carson Brown scored 19 points for 6-0 Tesoro.

Taft 58, Narbonne 51: Keyon Kensie and Isaiah Lewis each had 16 points for 5-1 Taft.

Servite 55, Fullerton 53: Miles Song had 30 points for the Friars.

Rolling Hills Prep 59, Venice 29: JV Brown finished with 21 points for 6-0 Rolling Hills.

Heritage Christian 68, Crescenta Valley 49: Barrington Hargress scored 33 points and Malik Moore 19.

La Mirada 52, Orange Lutheran 49: The Lancers dropped the overtime game.

Village Christian 68, Westchester 32: Thomas Luczak led the win in the Westchester tournament.

Crespi 59, Buena 35: The Celts (8-2) were led by Mason Dorsey, who had 16 points.

Northridge Academy 75, Triumph 26: Kenyon Alexander had 30 points.

St. Margaret’s 58, Esperanza 57: Dylan Cormac made five threes and had 29 points.

Rancho Cucamonga 75, Redlands East Valley 49: Shadale Knight had 15 points for 6-0 Rancho Cucamonga.

Girls’ basketball

Oaks Christian 51, Viewpoint 44: The Lions remained unbeaten behind Brooklyn Shamblin, who scored 16 points, and Omamoke Okah, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Sierra Canyon 67, Coronado 25: In Texas, Sierra Canyon won two games and Juju Watkins made her season debut. She scored 15 points twice on Thursday in two victories. MacKenly Randolph had 19 points against Coronado and 21 points in an 87-37 win over Pebble Hills.