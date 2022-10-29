Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

By Times staff
Saturday, October 29th

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

FRONTIER LEAGUE

Villanova Prep 58, Laguna Blanca 12

LIBERTY LEAGUE

Leadership Military 52, Lancaster Baptist 35

MAJESTIC LEAGUE

Southlands Christian 14, Hillcrest Christian 12

TRI-COUNTY PREMIER LEAGUE

Downey Calvary Chapel 52, United Christian 20

NONLEAGUE

Faith Baptist 59, Thacher 32

Grace Brethren 39, Avalon 26

INTERSECTIONAL

Santa Clarita Christian 29, Lebec Frazier Mountain 12

