High school football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday, October 29th
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
FRONTIER LEAGUE
Villanova Prep 58, Laguna Blanca 12
LIBERTY LEAGUE
Leadership Military 52, Lancaster Baptist 35
MAJESTIC LEAGUE
Southlands Christian 14, Hillcrest Christian 12
TRI-COUNTY PREMIER LEAGUE
Downey Calvary Chapel 52, United Christian 20
NONLEAGUE
Faith Baptist 59, Thacher 32
Grace Brethren 39, Avalon 26
INTERSECTIONAL
Santa Clarita Christian 29, Lebec Frazier Mountain 12
