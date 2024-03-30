Advertisement
High School Sports

Friday’s high school baseball and softball scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
Baseball

Aliso Niguel 9, El Toro 2

Arlington 2, Riverside Poly 1

Arcadia 15, Muir 0

Banning 11, Yucca Valley 4

Bell Gardens 13, Workman 4

Big Bear 21, San Jacinto Leadership 6

Buena 10, Foothill Tech 2

Buena Park 7, Whittier 1

Burbank 8, Pasadena 3

Burbank Burroughs 8, Glendale 0

Careers & Exploration 6, Silver Valley 1

Central City Value 8, Smidt Tech 5

Cerritos 14, San Marino 6

Channel Islands 6, Nordhoff 1

Chino Hills 12, Etiwanda 11

Citrus Valley 9, Redlands 0

Claremont 4, Placentia Valencia 0

Cornerstone Christian 10, Nuview Bridge 0

Corona 6, Corona Santiago 4

Corona del Mar 12, Newport Harbor 2

Crescenta Valley 0, Hoover 0

Desert Hot Springs 14, Cathedral City 10

Duarte 12, Azusa 0

El Rancho 7, Long Beach Poly 4

El Segundo 6, Torrance 0

Estancia 8, Costa Mesa 0

Excelsior Charter 22, Big Bear 0

Fontana 15, Redlands East Valley 2

Fremont 13, Contreras 7

Fullerton 12, Troy 2

Ganesha 1, Edgewood 0

Gardena 5, Roybal 4

Gardena Serra 13, Peninsula 1

Garden Grove Pacifica Christian 15, Yorba Linda 1

Garey 7, Pomona 3

Heritage Christian 10, Vasquez 1

Indio 3, Desert Mirage 2

Irvine 3, Irvine University 1

Jurupa Valley 4, Indian Springs 2

Knight 8, Palmdale 4

Lompoc 14, Santa Ynez 2

Los Amigos 6, La Quinta 0

Maranatha 9, Valley Christian 3

Marina 2, Laguna Beach 1

Maywood CES 6, King/Drew 1

Mendez 10, West Adams 4

Mira Costa 9, Culver City 8

Mission Viejo 16, Capistrano Valley 4

Moreno Valley 6, Long Beach Wilson 5

North 2, South 1

Oak Hills 4, Apple Valley 2

Ocean View 2, Segerstrom 1

Oxnard 7, Milken 1

Oxnard Pacifica 15, Ashland 0

Palos Verdes 7, Redondo Union 2

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 1

Rancho Mirage 3, Shadow Hills 2

Redlands East Valley 15, Fontana 2

Riverside Notre Dame 12, Rubidoux 0

Riverside Prep 12, Rialto 0

San Dimas 12, Diamond Ranch 0

San Juan Hills 4, San Clemente 2

Santa Ana Foothill 12, Dos Pueblos 1

Santa Paula 4, Hueneme 0

Serrano 10, Hesperia 2

Shelbyville Central (TN) 4, Windward 3

Southlands Christian 9, Avalon 8

Sultana 8, Ridgecrest Burroughs 1

Tesoro 6, Dana Hills 5

Triumph Charter 21, Community Charter 10

West 2, Beckman 1

West Covina 5, Covina 4

Softball

Academic Excellence 15, Riverside Prep 7

Aliso Niguel 8, Tesoro 4

Apple Valley 10, Serrano 4

Bonita 5, Claremont 0

Cajon 10, Redlands 0

Cathedral City 10, Desert Hot Springs 2

Cerritos 13, Artesia 3

Charter Oak 9, Covina 0

Chino Hills 7, Gahr 4

Chino Hills 4, Fullerton 0

Colton 13, Miller 6

Corona 6, Godinez 2

Desert Mirage 0, Indio 0

Duarte 16, Mojave 0

Esperanza 5, Grand Terrace 4

Esperanza d. Yucaipa, forfeit

Estancia 29, Saddleback 4

Excelsior Charter 14, Big Bear 4

Fullerton 4, Beaumont 1

Garden Grove 13, Westminster 0

Jurupa Valley 8, Fontana 5

La Habra 8, Troy 1

La Puente 29, Ganesha 0

Millikan 3, Eastvale Roosevelt 0

Norco 5, Sheldon 1

Norco 4, El Modena 2

North 9, El Segundo 2

Northview 6, San Dimas 2

Orange Lutheran 5, Garden Grove Pacifica 1

Orange Lutheran 7, Millikan 6

Otay Ranch 4, Corona Santiago 0

Poway 10, Los Alamitos 6

Redondo Union 14, Peninsula 0

Righetti 5, Lompoc 2

Rio Mesa 11, Calexico 3

Rio Mesa 7, Huntington Beach 1

San Jacinto Leadership 32, Big Bear 6

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 12, Costa Mesa 2

Santa Maria St. Joseph 10, Arroyo Grande 0

Segerstrom 4, Ocean View 3

South Pasadena 10, San Marino 2

Villa Park 9, Arbor View (NV) 6

West Covina 8, Diamond Ranch 7

Wiseburn Da Vinci 9, South 7

Yucca Valley 15, Banning 12

