Friday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Baseball
Aliso Niguel 9, El Toro 2
Arlington 2, Riverside Poly 1
Arcadia 15, Muir 0
Banning 11, Yucca Valley 4
Bell Gardens 13, Workman 4
Big Bear 21, San Jacinto Leadership 6
Buena 10, Foothill Tech 2
Buena Park 7, Whittier 1
Burbank 8, Pasadena 3
Burbank Burroughs 8, Glendale 0
Careers & Exploration 6, Silver Valley 1
Central City Value 8, Smidt Tech 5
Cerritos 14, San Marino 6
Channel Islands 6, Nordhoff 1
Chino Hills 12, Etiwanda 11
Citrus Valley 9, Redlands 0
Claremont 4, Placentia Valencia 0
Cornerstone Christian 10, Nuview Bridge 0
Corona 6, Corona Santiago 4
Corona del Mar 12, Newport Harbor 2
Crescenta Valley 0, Hoover 0
Desert Hot Springs 14, Cathedral City 10
Duarte 12, Azusa 0
El Rancho 7, Long Beach Poly 4
El Segundo 6, Torrance 0
Estancia 8, Costa Mesa 0
Excelsior Charter 22, Big Bear 0
Fontana 15, Redlands East Valley 2
Fremont 13, Contreras 7
Fullerton 12, Troy 2
Ganesha 1, Edgewood 0
Gardena 5, Roybal 4
Gardena Serra 13, Peninsula 1
Garden Grove Pacifica Christian 15, Yorba Linda 1
Garey 7, Pomona 3
Heritage Christian 10, Vasquez 1
Indio 3, Desert Mirage 2
Irvine 3, Irvine University 1
Jurupa Valley 4, Indian Springs 2
Knight 8, Palmdale 4
Lompoc 14, Santa Ynez 2
Los Amigos 6, La Quinta 0
Maranatha 9, Valley Christian 3
Marina 2, Laguna Beach 1
Maywood CES 6, King/Drew 1
Mendez 10, West Adams 4
Mira Costa 9, Culver City 8
Mission Viejo 16, Capistrano Valley 4
Moreno Valley 6, Long Beach Wilson 5
North 2, South 1
Oak Hills 4, Apple Valley 2
Ocean View 2, Segerstrom 1
Oxnard 7, Milken 1
Oxnard Pacifica 15, Ashland 0
Palos Verdes 7, Redondo Union 2
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 1
Rancho Mirage 3, Shadow Hills 2
Redlands East Valley 15, Fontana 2
Riverside Notre Dame 12, Rubidoux 0
Riverside Prep 12, Rialto 0
San Dimas 12, Diamond Ranch 0
San Juan Hills 4, San Clemente 2
Santa Ana Foothill 12, Dos Pueblos 1
Santa Paula 4, Hueneme 0
Serrano 10, Hesperia 2
Shelbyville Central (TN) 4, Windward 3
Southlands Christian 9, Avalon 8
Sultana 8, Ridgecrest Burroughs 1
Tesoro 6, Dana Hills 5
Triumph Charter 21, Community Charter 10
West 2, Beckman 1
West Covina 5, Covina 4
Softball
Academic Excellence 15, Riverside Prep 7
Aliso Niguel 8, Tesoro 4
Apple Valley 10, Serrano 4
Bonita 5, Claremont 0
Cajon 10, Redlands 0
Cathedral City 10, Desert Hot Springs 2
Cerritos 13, Artesia 3
Charter Oak 9, Covina 0
Chino Hills 7, Gahr 4
Chino Hills 4, Fullerton 0
Colton 13, Miller 6
Corona 6, Godinez 2
Desert Mirage 0, Indio 0
Duarte 16, Mojave 0
Esperanza 5, Grand Terrace 4
Esperanza d. Yucaipa, forfeit
Estancia 29, Saddleback 4
Excelsior Charter 14, Big Bear 4
Fullerton 4, Beaumont 1
Garden Grove 13, Westminster 0
Jurupa Valley 8, Fontana 5
La Habra 8, Troy 1
La Puente 29, Ganesha 0
Millikan 3, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
Norco 5, Sheldon 1
Norco 4, El Modena 2
North 9, El Segundo 2
Northview 6, San Dimas 2
Orange Lutheran 5, Garden Grove Pacifica 1
Orange Lutheran 7, Millikan 6
Otay Ranch 4, Corona Santiago 0
Poway 10, Los Alamitos 6
Redondo Union 14, Peninsula 0
Righetti 5, Lompoc 2
Rio Mesa 11, Calexico 3
Rio Mesa 7, Huntington Beach 1
San Jacinto Leadership 32, Big Bear 6
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 12, Costa Mesa 2
Santa Maria St. Joseph 10, Arroyo Grande 0
Segerstrom 4, Ocean View 3
South Pasadena 10, San Marino 2
Villa Park 9, Arbor View (NV) 6
West Covina 8, Diamond Ranch 7
Wiseburn Da Vinci 9, South 7
Yucca Valley 15, Banning 12
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.