Saturday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Saturday’s High School Scores
BASEBALL
Animo Leadership 14, Gardena 2
Buena Park 5, Oxford Academy 0
Burbank Burroughs 5, El Camino Real 4
Castaic 12, Chatsworth 5
Cerritos 11, Mayfair 10
Citrus Valley 11, Cajon 3
Crescenta Valley 5, Canyon Country Canyon 2
Excelsior Charter 1, Pasadena 0
Fountain Valley 3, Huntington Beach 0
Fullerton 7, Brea Olinda 5
Garfield 8, Sonora 3
Glendale 6, Pasadena Marshall 4
Great Oak 17, Capistrano Valley 3
Irvine 3, Beckman 0
Jefferson 15, Dorsey 4
Kaiser 8, Northview 5
LACES 2, University 0
La Mirada 4, Nixa (Mo.) 2
Lemoore 7, Firebaugh 6
Lennox Academy 4, New Roads 3
Lone Pine 22, Tonopah 13
Long Beach Poly 6, Santa Ana 4
Los Amigos 3, Artesia 0
Los Osos 13, Troy 0
Maya Angelou 11, Manual Arts 10
Maywood 5, Whittier 2
Monroe 10, Van Nuys 8
Mira Costa 15, Lakewood 0
Muir 6, Duarte 0
Oak Hills 8, Palmdale 3
Paloma Valley 5, JW North 2
Peninsula 4, Troy 1
Quartz Hill 10, Redondo Union 7
Ramona 7, San Clemente 1
Redlands East Valley 8, Beaumont 0
San Dimas 3, Temescal Canyon 0
San Fernando 6, Highland 2
San Marino 9, Alhambra 3
San Pedro 7, Bishop Montgomery 0
Santa Ana Foothill 3, Dana Hills 2
Santa Monica 2, St. John Bosco 1
Saugus 8, LA Roosevelt 4
Scotts Valley 13, Irvine University 3
Serra 4, North 2
Sierra Canyon 3, El Segundo 0
Simi Valley 11, Valencia 4
South Pasadena 6, Venice 4
Summit 9, Capistrano Valley Christian 4
Sunny Hills 5, Aliso Niguel 4
Temecula Prep 4, Rancho Christian 3
Temple City 6, Royal 5
Thacher 4, Villanova Prep 2
Torrance 7, Los Alamitos 4
Upland 7, Bloomington 0
Valley View 7, Valley Christian 1
Whittier Christian 10, South East 6
Xavier Prep 15, Canyon Springs 1
Yucaipa 3, Redlands 0
SOFTBALL
Alhambra 8, Bravo 7
Arcadia 3, Santa Fe 2
Arleta 9, Village Christian 2
Artesia 17, Bellflower 0
Bakersfield Centennial 1, Palos Verdes 0
Bakersfield Centennial 5, Simi Valley 4
Beaumont 3, Cypress
Bishop Amat 12, Glenn 1
Brea Olinda 11, Godinez 0
Cajon 2, Poway 1
Carlsbad 7, Cajon 3
Carson 9, Redondo Union 3
Chavez 7, Village Christian 2
Culver City 6, King/Drew 0
Cypress 8, Chino 3
El Camino 6, Mayfield 1
El Segundo 6, La Palma 2
Flintridge Sacred Heart 8, Tri-City Christian 0
Garfield 11, Franklin 1
Grace Brethren 11, Sun Valley Poly 2
Hemet 14, Los Osos 3
Indian Springs 18, Entrepreneur 2
JSerra 15, Downey 5
JW North 2, Santa Fe 1
La Habra 8, Downey 7
Mayfair 8, Placentia Valencia 3
Mira Costa 8, Santa Monica 7
Muir 10, Sylmar 0
Palos Verdes 11, South Torrance 5
Paramount 1, Kaiser 0
Peninsula 13, Palisades 5
Redondo Union 6, Gahr 1
Rio Mesa 6, La Palma Kennedy 2
Rosary 8, Bishop Gorman 3
San Juan Hills 6, Newport Harbor 0
San Pedro 5, Piedra Vista (N.M.) 2
Santa Margarita 7, Trabuco Hills 0
Santa Monica 8, Garden Grove 2
Simi Valley 10, South Torrance 4
South Hills 14, Warren 0
Sun Valley Poly 7, Muir 1
Temescal Canyon 6, Temescal Valley 1
Torrance 3, Gahr 1
Torrance 5, Carson 0
Warren 10, Granada Hills 9
Westminster 8, San Diego 5
West Torrance 2, El Segundo 1
Wilmington Banning 9, Peninsula 3
Wilmington Banning 6, La Serna 3
