Saturday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Baseball and bat on a ball field
(Getty Images)
By Steve Galluzzo
Saturday’s High School Scores

BASEBALL

Animo Leadership 14, Gardena 2

Buena Park 5, Oxford Academy 0

Burbank Burroughs 5, El Camino Real 4

Castaic 12, Chatsworth 5

Cerritos 11, Mayfair 10

Citrus Valley 11, Cajon 3

Crescenta Valley 5, Canyon Country Canyon 2

Excelsior Charter 1, Pasadena 0

Fountain Valley 3, Huntington Beach 0

Fullerton 7, Brea Olinda 5

Garfield 8, Sonora 3

Glendale 6, Pasadena Marshall 4

Great Oak 17, Capistrano Valley 3

Irvine 3, Beckman 0

Jefferson 15, Dorsey 4

Kaiser 8, Northview 5

LACES 2, University 0

La Mirada 4, Nixa (Mo.) 2

Lemoore 7, Firebaugh 6

Lennox Academy 4, New Roads 3

Lone Pine 22, Tonopah 13

Long Beach Poly 6, Santa Ana 4

Los Amigos 3, Artesia 0

Los Osos 13, Troy 0

Maya Angelou 11, Manual Arts 10

Maywood 5, Whittier 2

Monroe 10, Van Nuys 8

Mira Costa 15, Lakewood 0

Muir 6, Duarte 0

Oak Hills 8, Palmdale 3

Paloma Valley 5, JW North 2

Peninsula 4, Troy 1

Quartz Hill 10, Redondo Union 7

Ramona 7, San Clemente 1

Redlands East Valley 8, Beaumont 0

San Dimas 3, Temescal Canyon 0

San Fernando 6, Highland 2

San Marino 9, Alhambra 3

San Pedro 7, Bishop Montgomery 0

Santa Ana Foothill 3, Dana Hills 2

Santa Monica 2, St. John Bosco 1

Saugus 8, LA Roosevelt 4

Scotts Valley 13, Irvine University 3

Serra 4, North 2

Sierra Canyon 3, El Segundo 0

Simi Valley 11, Valencia 4

South Pasadena 6, Venice 4

Summit 9, Capistrano Valley Christian 4

Sunny Hills 5, Aliso Niguel 4

Temecula Prep 4, Rancho Christian 3

Temple City 6, Royal 5

Thacher 4, Villanova Prep 2

Torrance 7, Los Alamitos 4

Upland 7, Bloomington 0

Valley View 7, Valley Christian 1

Whittier Christian 10, South East 6

Xavier Prep 15, Canyon Springs 1

Yucaipa 3, Redlands 0

SOFTBALL

Alhambra 8, Bravo 7

Arcadia 3, Santa Fe 2

Arleta 9, Village Christian 2

Artesia 17, Bellflower 0

Bakersfield Centennial 1, Palos Verdes 0

Bakersfield Centennial 5, Simi Valley 4

Beaumont 3, Cypress

Bishop Amat 12, Glenn 1

Brea Olinda 11, Godinez 0

Cajon 2, Poway 1

Carlsbad 7, Cajon 3

Carson 9, Redondo Union 3

Chavez 7, Village Christian 2

Culver City 6, King/Drew 0

Cypress 8, Chino 3

El Camino 6, Mayfield 1

El Segundo 6, La Palma 2

Flintridge Sacred Heart 8, Tri-City Christian 0

Garfield 11, Franklin 1

Grace Brethren 11, Sun Valley Poly 2

Hemet 14, Los Osos 3

Indian Springs 18, Entrepreneur 2

JSerra 15, Downey 5

JW North 2, Santa Fe 1

La Habra 8, Downey 7

Mayfair 8, Placentia Valencia 3

Mira Costa 8, Santa Monica 7

Muir 10, Sylmar 0

Palos Verdes 11, South Torrance 5

Paramount 1, Kaiser 0

Peninsula 13, Palisades 5

Redondo Union 6, Gahr 1

Rio Mesa 6, La Palma Kennedy 2

Rosary 8, Bishop Gorman 3

San Juan Hills 6, Newport Harbor 0

San Pedro 5, Piedra Vista (N.M.) 2

Santa Margarita 7, Trabuco Hills 0

Santa Monica 8, Garden Grove 2

Simi Valley 10, South Torrance 4

South Hills 14, Warren 0

Sun Valley Poly 7, Muir 1

Temescal Canyon 6, Temescal Valley 1

Torrance 3, Gahr 1

Torrance 5, Carson 0

Warren 10, Granada Hills 9

Westminster 8, San Diego 5

West Torrance 2, El Segundo 1

Wilmington Banning 9, Peninsula 3

Wilmington Banning 6, La Serna 3

