Max Emberson of Oaks Christian wins CIF state golf title
Sophomore Max Emberson of Oaks Christian has ended the school year as the No. 1 high school golfer in California.
Emberson, the Southern Section champion, won the state individual championship Wednesday at San Gabriel Country Club with a five-under-par 66. He had four birdies on the back nine — including back-to-back on Nos. 15 and 16 — to pull ahead of Steven Lai of Stevenson from the Central Coast. Emberson’s only bogey was on the par-four 17th.
Kai Hirayama of Temple City pulled within one stroke of Emberson after a birdie at No. 15 and finished in second place with a 67.
Torrey Pines won the team championship over De La Salle. Oaks Christian was third.
Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita won baseball openers while Great Oak softball got 16 strikeouts from Miali Guachino in regional win.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.