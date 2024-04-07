Saturday’s high school baseball and softball scores
Baseball
Adelanto 7, West Valley Christian 5
Alhambra 6, Cantwell Sacred Heart 0
Arlington 8, Temescal Canyon 4
Arroyo Grande 14, Glendale 2
Bell 10, Franklin 0
Carpinteria 10, Santa Clara 3
Carson 10, LA Hamilton 0
Chavez 18, Sun Valley Magnet 2
Citrus Valley 4, Beaumont 3
Corona Santiago 9, Barstow 1
Dos Pueblos 9, Santa Maria St. Joseph 4
Estancia 9, Colton 1
Foothill Tech 8, Channel Islands 2
Gardena 7, Vaughn 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 9, Fullerton 6
Jurupa Hills 3, Woodcrest Christian 2
JW North 6, Ramona 0
Kaiser 3, Jurupa Valley 1
Katella 4, Garden Grove 3
LA Marshall 5, Roybal 4
La Salle 4, San Marino 0
Legacy 11, Palisades 2
Leuzinger 3, Wiseburn Da Vinci 2
Los Alamitos 8, Palos Verdes 5
Loyola 8, North 1
Moorpark 5, Buena 1
Ocean View 3, Villa Park 1
Quartz Hill 3, Narbonne 2
San Fernando 10, Canoga Park 0
Santa Monica 5, Capistrano Valley Christian 0
Santa Ynez 5, Golden Valley 3
Sierra Canyon 13, Burbank 0
Sylmar 13, Van Nuys 0
Tahquitz 5, Flintridge Prep 4
Thacher 5, Dunn 4
Valley Christian 7, Heritage Christian 0
Venice 2, Wilmington Banning 0
Ventura 7, St. Bonaventure 3
Softball
Bonita 4, Capistrano Valley 3
Crescenta Valley 6, Providence 2
Cypress 6, Bishop Amat 5
Cypress 8, Downey 0
Downey 4, Bishop Amat 2
El Segundo 8, Dos Pueblos 6
Granada Hills 7, JSerra 6
JSerra 8, California 0
Jurupa Hills 4, Buena 3
Marquez 12, Santee 2
Oaks Christian 6, Oxnard 3
Oaks Christian 9, Oxnard 2
Redlands East Valley 14, Apple Valley 2
Rosary 6, Bishop Gorman 0
Santa Margarita 6, Bishop Gorman 0
St. Bonaventure 5, Righetti 4
Valley View 19, Redlands 1
