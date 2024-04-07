Advertisement
Saturday’s high school baseball and softball scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
Baseball

Adelanto 7, West Valley Christian 5

Alhambra 6, Cantwell Sacred Heart 0

Arlington 8, Temescal Canyon 4

Arroyo Grande 14, Glendale 2

Bell 10, Franklin 0

Carpinteria 10, Santa Clara 3

Carson 10, LA Hamilton 0

Chavez 18, Sun Valley Magnet 2

Citrus Valley 4, Beaumont 3

Corona Santiago 9, Barstow 1

Dos Pueblos 9, Santa Maria St. Joseph 4

Estancia 9, Colton 1

Foothill Tech 8, Channel Islands 2

Gardena 7, Vaughn 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 9, Fullerton 6

Jurupa Hills 3, Woodcrest Christian 2

JW North 6, Ramona 0

Kaiser 3, Jurupa Valley 1

Katella 4, Garden Grove 3

LA Marshall 5, Roybal 4

La Salle 4, San Marino 0

Legacy 11, Palisades 2

Leuzinger 3, Wiseburn Da Vinci 2

Los Alamitos 8, Palos Verdes 5

Loyola 8, North 1

Moorpark 5, Buena 1

Ocean View 3, Villa Park 1

Quartz Hill 3, Narbonne 2

San Fernando 10, Canoga Park 0

Santa Monica 5, Capistrano Valley Christian 0

Santa Ynez 5, Golden Valley 3

Sierra Canyon 13, Burbank 0

Sylmar 13, Van Nuys 0

Tahquitz 5, Flintridge Prep 4

Thacher 5, Dunn 4

Valley Christian 7, Heritage Christian 0

Venice 2, Wilmington Banning 0

Ventura 7, St. Bonaventure 3

Softball

Bonita 4, Capistrano Valley 3

Crescenta Valley 6, Providence 2

Cypress 6, Bishop Amat 5

Cypress 8, Downey 0

Downey 4, Bishop Amat 2

El Segundo 8, Dos Pueblos 6

Granada Hills 7, JSerra 6

JSerra 8, California 0

Jurupa Hills 4, Buena 3

Marquez 12, Santee 2

Oaks Christian 6, Oxnard 3

Oaks Christian 9, Oxnard 2

Redlands East Valley 14, Apple Valley 2

Rosary 6, Bishop Gorman 0

Santa Margarita 6, Bishop Gorman 0

St. Bonaventure 5, Righetti 4

Valley View 19, Redlands 1

