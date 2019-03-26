High school baseball: Cleveland knocks off defending City champion Birmingham

Cleveland hadn’t been very consistent or impressive during nonleague baseball action, but the Cavaliers put everything together on Tuesday to knock off two-time defending City Section champion Birmingham 7-2 in a West Valley League opener.
Adrian Gonzalez had a two-run double to lead the hitting attack that forced Birmingham to pull All-City pitcher Albert Garcia. And Chris Lozano stayed tough on the mound for the Cavaliers, throwing 5 1/3 innings.
“We had nine juniors and one sophomore on the field, and they’re growing with each game we play,” Cleveland coach Sid Lopez said.
Birmingham will get a second chance against Cleveland on Friday at Cleveland.
San Pedro 7, Narbonne 0: The Pirates improved to 12-1 overall in winning their Marine League opener.
Harvard-Westlake 10, Chaminade 2: Sam Hliboki threw his first complete game of the season in the Mission League victory. Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a home run.
Crespi 4, St. Francis 2: Jack Weaver hit a three-run triple in the first inning for Crespi.
Loyola 7, Alemany 6: The Cubs won in eight innings. Wyatt Nelson had the game-winning RBI. Ethan Hagen had three hits for Alemany.
Glendora 5, Colorado Heritage 2: Jeff Isenhart went three for three with three RBIs for Glendora, which is 3-1 in the Anaheim Lions tournament.
Mission Viejo 14, Chino Hills 3: Aaron Casillas hit a home run and finished with three hits and three RBIs. Clay McCorgary was four for four.
Arcadia 12, Muir 2: The Aparches (15-0) won via mercy rule in five innings. Dustin Allen was three for three. Mikey Easter had three RBIs.
Crescenta Valley 13, Hoover 0: Will Grimm struck out five in three shutout innings.
Oak Park 4, Santa Paula 1: Andrew Schack threw a complete game.
Trabuco Hills 7, San Juan Hills 6: Dylan Tanner hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs.
Aliso Niguel 18, Galena 2: Evan Fitterer hit a home run and Nick Hanson had three RBIs.
Paraclete 11, Nevada McQueen 2: The Spirits improved to 4-0 in the Anaheim Lions tournament. Joey Estes struck out 11 and hit a home run.
Agoura 7, Calabasas 4: Aedan Cunningham threw a complete game and Ethan Klausner hit a home run for the Chargers.
Beckman 6, Irvine 0: Trevor Ernt struck out six with one walk in 6 1/3 innings.
Esperanza 14, Wilsonville 9: Coleman Allen had three RBIs and Connor Vedder contributed two doubles and two RBIs for Esperanza.
Capistrano Valley 5, Roosevelt 2: Adam Arroyo had two hits and two RBIs.
Foothill 3, Downers Grove South 1: Ketch Gannon threw a complete game, allowing four hits.
Canyon Springs 3, Vista Murrieta 1: Seth Spencer struck out six and walked one in a complete game for Canyon Springs.
El Toro 2, Hood River 0: Shayne Simpson led El Toro with two hits.
Santa Margarita 4, Oregon Lake Oswego 2: Spencer Edwards struck out five in five innings.
Loara 4, La Quinta 0: Pat Monroe struck out 11 and allowed one hit.