Racing! Will the Breeders’ Cup stay at Santa Anita?

Among the many subplots that will be playing out in the final three weeks of the Santa Anita season is will this crown jewel of the Stronach empire be hosting the Breeders’ Cup in November?

Craig Fravel , the head guy at the Breeders’ Cup, testified before a California assembly special meeting attended by virtually no one that the Breeders’ Cup was “scheduled” to be at Santa Anita. Not an endorsement but not a death knell either.

And then there was a third horse fatality in nine days when Kochees could not be saved despite extraordinary measures to save him. Santa Anita has not had any fatalities since then, about a week.

I’ll be in New York this week for the Belmont and have requested some time with Fravel. There is no confirmation that will happen but it would be pretty weak if it didn’t.

All of this leads up to a column written by my friend, Tim Sullivan , columnist at the Louisville Courier Journal. He’s top shelf, multiple award winner, including an Eclipse Award. He makes the case that the Breeders’ Cup should be moved to Churchill Downs. You can read the full column here .

“Thoroughbred racing’s so-called ‘world championships,’ the sport’s biggest showcase outside of the Triple Crown, are still scheduled for Nov. 1 and 2 at the picturesque plant at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains.

“Yet the death of 26 horses at Santa Anita since Dec. 26, the mounting pressures and investigations that have resulted and the inherent risks in tempting fate all argue for a change of venue, and most likely a return to Churchill Downs. …

“Now, after … more fatalities, the 14-member Breeders’ Cup Board of Directors must weigh whether it can afford to show solidarity with Santa Anita or should move its main event for the sake of the sport.

“There’s no way to hold a Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita this year without dead horses being a dominant theme, and horsemen living in fear of another catastrophic breakdown. However improbable, the possibility of a Breeders’ Cup fatality at Santa Anita is so fraught with peril that to run that risk this year seems like folly.”

Tim goes on to say that there is no guarantee any other site would be any safer. He also points out that nine of the 14 Breeders’ Cup board members have ties to Kentucky horse farms. The board meets the last week of June after Santa Anita closes on June 23.

Of course, I would like to see it stay at Santa Anita but it pretty much has to run the table as far as safety for the remainder of the season. And that’s very possible. If you can do six weeks, what’s to say you can’t do the next three weeks?

If that happens the Breeders’ Cup will be in a tough spot. No one, absolutely no one, wants another breakdown, but sadly it would probably make the decision to move easier.

It’s unlikely we’ll know the decision before the board meets. After all, if it could, the Breeders’ Cup logo’s version of “E pluribus unum” would be “When we have something to announce, we’ll announce it.”

Even though Fravel is the top guy, the decision to stay or move will be made by the committee, but possibly after a recommendation. How that turns out will likely define his tenure at the Breeders’ Cup.

A couple of notes before we get to the feature. The first race winner, Camby, has Rocco Baldelli , manager of the Minnesota Twins as his co-breeder. That factoid comes courtesy of TVG’s Kurt Hoover . … And, in that same race horse Silenced and jockey Tiago Pereira checked out OK after the 3-year-old gelding blew the turn heading into the stretch with Pereira ending up on the turf and the outrider grabbing Silenced. It was a five-furlong turf race. Is it my imagination or do a higher than normal number of horses blow the turn? Another safety risk? Hope not. (Yet, they moved the Monrovia Stakes off the turf and onto the dirt at that distance while leaving all the mile races on the grass.)

The feature was the $150,000 Cinema Stakes for 3-year-olds going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Neptune’s Storm, under a thoughtful ride by Drayden Van Dyke went to the front with about two furlongs to go and won by a length over Parsimony.

“The thing about him is he’ll rate,” said winning trainer Richard Baltas . “He doesn’t have to have the lead . . . but he came home fast. I didn’t have to tell Drayden anything. He rode the horse last time. I just told him to have him up close.”

“Yes, we got away with some soft fractions and that helped,” Van Dyke said. “I learned from riding him last time and then working him in the mornings that when horses come to him on his outside, he’ll re-engage and fight back. On the gallop out today, horses came to him and he took off. He should like more distance.”

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 2. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 25th day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.62 45.26 57.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Camby 125 1 4 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 1–hd Talamo 4.10 2 Deuce 125 2 1 3–hd 3–1 1–hd 2–1¼ Roman 2.80 7 Mo Forza 120 7 8 8 6–2 5–6 3–1¼ Prat 3.70 5 Snappish 120 5 2 4–½ 4–1½ 3–2 4–2½ Desormeaux 2.50 6 Big Headed Baby 120 6 5 5–2 5–5 4–1½ 5–9½ Mn Garcia 11.60 8 L'Engineer 120 8 7 7–1 7–1½ 6–6 6–8¼ Delgadillo 30.40 4 Love and Hold 120 4 3 6–6 8 7 7 Sanchez 55.60 3 Silenced 120 3 6 2–1 2–1 dnf Pereira 8.40

1 CAMBY 10.20 5.00 3.20 2 DEUCE 4.00 3.00 7 MO FORZA 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $6.20 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $13.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-7-5) $13.27 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-2-7-5-6) $318.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-7) $28.80

Winner–Camby B.g.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Reforestation, by Forestry. Bred by Rocco Baldelli, Caldara Farm Inc. &Lane's End Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S.. Mutuel Pool $209,167 Roulette Pool $189 Exacta Pool $108,337 Superfecta Pool $48,915 Super High Five Pool $2,705 Trifecta Pool $72,324. Scratched–none.

CAMBY had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn and into the stretch, fought back along the rail when headed in midstretch to regained the advantage under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. DEUCE between horses early, stalked inside, came out into the stretch, bid alongside the winner to put a head in front in midstretch and was outgamed to the wire. MO FORZA broke behind the field, angled in and saved ground throughout and picked up the show. SNAPPISH (GB) had speed between foes then stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BIG HEADED BABY five wide early, stalked three deep then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. L'ENGINEER broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then outside a rival, continued just off the fence into the stretch, came out under urging past midstretch then had the rider lose the whip late and was not a threat. LOVE AND HOLD pulled between horses and steadied early, chased just off the rail, bore out badly on the turn and into the stretch and dropped back. SILENCED had good early speed between horses then dueled outside the winner, bolted leaving the turn and into the stretch and lost the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run into the stretch before ruling SILENCED was the cause of his own trouble.

SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.13 47.14 53.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Raging Whiskey 122 4 2 1–hd 1–3 1–2¼ Fuentes 1.70 6 Thanks Mr. Eidson 122 5 4 4–2 4–2 2–3¾ Arroyo, Jr. 7.80 1 Verified 122 1 5 5–½ 5–½ 3–1¼ Bejarano 9.00 4 Restoring Dreams 122 3 1 2–1 2–½ 4–2½ Talamo 16.00 7 Preacher 122 6 6 3–1 3–1 5–2½ Van Dyke 2.10 3 D K's Crown 122 2 3 6 6 6 Maldonado 3.40

5 RAGING WHISKEY 5.40 3.00 2.20 6 THANKS MR. EIDSON 6.00 3.40 1 VERIFIED 4.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $14.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-4) $31.04 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $38.80

Winner–Raging Whiskey B.c.2 by Bourbon Courage out of Fullerene, by Quiet American. Bred by Finn's Nickel, LLC and Anchor & HopeFarm Inc. (MD). Trainer: Luis Mendez. Owner: The Quarter Company LLC. Mutuel Pool $140,955 Roulette Pool $187 Daily Double Pool $40,960 Exacta Pool $64,498 Superfecta Pool $24,974 Trifecta Pool $41,712. Scratched–Mickelson.

RAGING WHISKEY had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, inched away leaving the turn and into the stretch, drew clear under urging and held. THANKS MR. EIDSON a bit slow to begin, chased between horses three wide into the turn, angled in off the rail, came out leaving the turn then drifted four wide into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and gained the place. VERIFIED broke in and a bit slowly, stalked inside, was in tight into the turn, came out leaving the turn then was fanned five wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and bested the others. RESTORING DREAMS angled in and dueled inside the winner, battled along the rail on the turn and weakened in the drive. PREACHER turned his head and was straightened to break slowly and awkwardly, went up four wide into the turn then stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. D K'S CROWN broke in some, stalked a bit off the rail then between horses, steadied in tight into the turn, came out leaving the turn and was fanned six wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.50 47.74 1:11.57 1:36.27 1:48.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Tequila Joe 125 2 6 5–4 5–3 4–½ 2–hd 1–ns Arroyo, Jr. 5.30 1 Buckstopper Kit 125 1 4 6 6 6 3–½ 2–3¼ Desormeaux 5.20 4 Accountability 125 4 3 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 3–1½ Maldonado 1.70 5 War Chest 125 5 2 4–hd 4–hd 5–1½ 5–2½ 4–1¾ Bejarano 2.70 6 Start a Runnin 125 6 5 1–1 1–2 1–hd 4–2½ 5–12½ Flores 9.60 3 Incredible Luck 125 3 1 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 6 6 Blanc 6.40

2 TEQUILA JOE 12.60 5.40 3.00 1 BUCKSTOPPER KIT 5.60 3.20 4 ACCOUNTABILITY 2.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $35.60 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $33.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-4-5) $29.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $49.30

Winner–Tequila Joe B.g.6 by Stormy Atlantic out of Strike It Up, by Smart Strike. Bred by Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee, McGoldrick, Brian,Riso, Joe, Schwartz, Paul and Xitco, John V.. Mutuel Pool $145,294 Roulette Pool $336 Daily Double Pool $14,777 Exacta Pool $77,322 Superfecta Pool $26,505 Trifecta Pool $47,679. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-2) paid $40.70. Pick Three Pool $52,067.

TEQUILA JOE stalked inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, bid four wide in midstretch, drifted in and battled outside the runner-up under urging and gamely prevailed. BUCKSTOPPER KIT saved ground stalking the pace, split rivals with a bid in midstretch then drifted in, took a short lead along the rail and continued gamely to the end. ACCOUNTABILITY stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter into and on the second turn, took the lead nearing the stretch, fought back between foes in midstretch and held third. WAR CHEST four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. START A RUNNIN had speed outside then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail into and on the second turn and in the stretch, steadied as rivals went by just past the eighth pole and weakened. INCREDIBLE LUCK three deep into the first turn, stalked between horses, dropped back in the stretch and had little left in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.94 46.75 53.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Phantom Boss 122 5 1 1–hd 1–1 1–2½ Bejarano 0.40 7 Pas de Panique 122 7 7 2–½ 2–4 2–8¾ Van Dyke 10.60 2 Fly the Sky 122 2 6 7 6–1½ 3–1¼ Arroyo, Jr. 16.30 1 Side Street Dave 122 1 3 4–1 4–1 4–nk Payeras 5.00 4 You'reright Again 122 4 5 5–5 5–3 5–3½ Quinonez 34.80 3 Spectacular Point 122 3 2 6–½ 7 6–1¾ Prat 8.80 6 Too Late 122 6 4 3–1½ 3–hd 7 Gutierrez 18.10

5 PHANTOM BOSS 2.80 2.20 2.10 7 PAS DE PANIQUE 6.40 4.80 2 FLY THE SKY 4.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $29.80 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $7.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-2-1) $14.19 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-2-1-4) $661.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-2) $24.05

Winner–Phantom Boss Ch.c.2 by Shackleford out of Bossy Belle, by Street Boss. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Bada Beng Racing LLC, Beckerle, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C. and Navarro, Amanda. Mutuel Pool $247,809 Roulette Pool $241 Daily Double Pool $19,191 Exacta Pool $99,816 Superfecta Pool $56,527 Super High Five Pool $4,972 Trifecta Pool $73,008. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $12.75. Pick Three Pool $19,652.

PHANTOM BOSS sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled inside foes then along the fence on the turn, inched away into the stretch and won clear under a left handed crack of the whip and an energetic hand ride then steady handling late. PAS DE PANIQUE broke a bit slowly, was five wide early then bid outside foes into the turn and three wide, angled in some into the stretch, drifted in a bit and was clearly second best. FLY THE SKY a bit slow to begin, settled just off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the show. SIDE STREET DAVE saved stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, continued inside and weakened. YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN four wide between horses early, angled in and chased a bit off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. SPECTACULAR POINT between horses early, angled in and saved ground off the pace and failed to menace. TOO LATE four wide early, angled in and bid between horses into and on the turn, fell back outside a rival leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Cinema Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 25.12 49.53 1:12.77 1:36.59 1:48.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Neptune's Storm 124 5 4 2–½ 2–1½ 2–2 1–½ 1–1 Van Dyke 1.50 4 Parsimony 120 3 1 4–1½ 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 2–nk Gutierrez 6.20 5 King of Speed 124 4 2 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 3–1¼ Espinoza 11.00 2 Gregorian Chant 120 2 5 5 5 5 4–5 4–6¼ Prat 1.20 1 More Ice 120 1 3 3–1 4–1½ 4–½ 5 5 Smith 7.10

6 NEPTUNE'S STORM 5.00 3.00 2.40 4 PARSIMONY 5.60 3.40 5 KING OF SPEED 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $7.00 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $10.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-2) $8.34 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5) $19.90

Winner–Neptune's Storm B.g.3 by Stormy Atlantic out of Immortal Life (IRE), by Iffraaj (GB). Bred by Tracy Farmer (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Cybertec International Inc, Gevertz, Saul, Gitomer, Lynn, Goetz, Mike, Nentwig, Michael and Weiner,. Mutuel Pool $245,991 Daily Double Pool $37,447 Exacta Pool $103,693 Superfecta Pool $34,332 Trifecta Pool $57,680. Scratched–Rijeka (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $15.95. Pick Three Pool $42,223. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/5-2-5-6) 3000 tickets with 4 correct paid $35.70. Pick Four Pool $140,299. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-2/5-2-5-6) 1983 tickets with 5 correct paid $208.75. Pick Five Pool $481,358.

NEPTUNE'S STORM angled in and tugged a bit and stalked outside a rival, bid outside the leader to press the pace into and on the first turn, battled alongside that one on the backstretch and second turn, took a slim advantage into the stretch, inched away in deep stretch and held gamely under urging. PARSIMONY close up stalking the pace outside a rival then between horses into the second turn, continued a bit off the rail leaving that turn and into the stretch, waited off heels in upper stretch, came out for room in midstretch and finished willingly to edged the pacesetter for the place. KING OF SPEED took the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, fought back into and in the stretch, could not quite match the winner in the final sixteenth and just lost second. GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) a step slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, went up three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. MORE ICE broke out a bit, saved ground chasing the pace, fell back some on the second turn and weakened in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.95 48.56 1:13.97 1:26.90 1:40.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Midcourt 125 2 3 4–3 3–hd 3–1 1–½ 1–ns Pereira 1.60 6 Justin's Quest 125 5 4 2–1 2–1 1–hd 2–1 2–nk Prat 1.00 3 Street Class 120 3 2 3–1 4–2½ 4–1 3–hd 3–2¾ Desormeaux 4.80 4 Potantico 113 4 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 4–1 4–½ Diaz, Jr. 24.90 1 Commanding Chief 120 1 5 5 5 5 5 5 Espinoza 7.70

2 MIDCOURT 5.20 2.40 2.10 6 JUSTIN'S QUEST 2.20 2.10 3 STREET CLASS 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $14.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $4.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-4) $2.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $3.65

Winner–Midcourt Dbb.g.4 by Midnight Lute out of Mayo On the Side, by French Deputy. Bred by Dixiana Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $234,555 Daily Double Pool $23,068 Exacta Pool $90,618 Superfecta Pool $33,399 Trifecta Pool $58,672. Scratched–Papa Jazz. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-2) paid $4.15. Pick Three Pool $50,246.

MIDCOURT stalked outside a rival, bid three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch, took a short lead outside the runner-up nearing midstretch and held gamely under urging between foes late. JUSTIN'S QUEST pressed the pace outside a rival, put a head in front leaving the second turn, fought back a bit off the rail in the stretch, drifted in late and continued gamely to the end. STREET CLASS saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch, angled out again past the eighth pole and finished willingly outside the top pair late. POTANTICO sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace a bit off the rail, fought back inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened late. COMMANDING CHIEF stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came under urging on the second turn, angled three deep into the stretch and lacked a solid late bid.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $43,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.43 47.06 1:10.78 1:23.08 1:35.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Seaside Dancer 124 7 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ Mn Garcia 2.80 10 Heathers Grey 124 10 2 3–½ 3–1 3–2 3–2½ 2–1¼ Gryder 4.50 3 Persephone 124 3 7 8–1½ 8–2 6–1½ 4–1½ 3–1¼ Prat 3.00 8 Miss Flawless 122 8 5 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 4–½ Franco 6.00 5 Gorgeous in Grey 124 5 8 9–½ 9–2 7–hd 7–2 5–1½ Van Dyke 8.00 4 Equal Measure 122 4 3 7–1 7–½ 9–4 8–1½ 6–3½ Roman 13.30 1 Norwegian 122 1 4 4–½ 4–hd 4–hd 5–hd 7–ns Fuentes 20.10 2 Cash for Cass 124 2 6 5–1 5–½ 5–1 6–½ 8–1¾ Arroyo, Jr. 13.90 9 Suprema 122 9 10 10 10 10 10 9–1½ Desormeaux 28.30 6 Settle It 122 6 9 6–hd 6–1 8–1 9–2 10 Gutierrez 37.20

7 SEASIDE DANCER 7.60 4.80 3.00 10 HEATHERS GREY 5.60 3.60 3 PERSEPHONE 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $12.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $22.60 $1 EXACTA (7-10) $23.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-3-8) $30.88 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-10-3-8-5) $598.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-10-3) $37.95

Winner–Seaside Dancer Dbb.f.3 by Fed Biz out of Hottie Dancer, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Jim Fitzgerald & Katie Fitzgerald (VA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: K T Racing, Westside Racing Stable, Bambauer, Sheila, O'Neill, Doug F. and Tucker, Terri. Mutuel Pool $316,610 Roulette Pool $450 Daily Double Pool $28,606 Exacta Pool $174,203 Superfecta Pool $87,308 Super High Five Pool $3,134 Trifecta Pool $130,694. Claimed–Seaside Dancer by Hess, Maria E. and Valente, Roddy J. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-7) paid $19.05. Pick Three Pool $39,086.

SEASIDE DANCER sped to the early lead outside a rival, angled in and set all the pace inside, kicked away under urging in the stretch and held on gamely. HEATHERS GREY three deep into and on the first turn, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail into and on the second turn and into the stretch and gained the place. PERSEPHONE saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and bested the others. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) tugged three deep then angled in and stalked just off the rail to the stretch and lacked a late bid. GORGEOUS IN GREY angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. EQUAL MEASURE pulled early, chased between foes, came out some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. NORWEGIAN had speed inside and pulled some, drifted out into the first turn, stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued between foes leaving the backstretch and outside a foe on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. CASH FOR CASS outside a rival early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. SUPREMA angled in outside a rival then settled inside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SETTLE IT stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.30 45.74 58.35 1:11.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Uno Trouble Maker 123 1 1 1–1 1–2½ 1–4 1–4¼ Pereira 0.90 3 Time for Ebby 125 3 2 5 5 3–1 2–1½ Espinoza 8.00 4 Hang a Star 120 4 4 3–1½ 2–hd 2–1½ 3–7¼ Talamo 2.20 5 Violette Szabo 120 5 3 2–hd 3–3 4–1½ 4–1½ Van Dyke 3.60 2 Princess Dorian 125 2 5 4–½ 4–hd 5 5 Franco 17.40

1 UNO TROUBLE MAKER 3.80 2.80 2.10 3 TIME FOR EBBY 5.20 2.40 4 HANG A STAR 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $15.00 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $7.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4) $9.80

Winner–Uno Trouble Maker B.f.4 by Successful Appeal out of Hope and Vow, by Broken Vow. Bred by Todd Hansen & Shawn Hansen (WA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown, Jr., Edward J., Sanford, Thomas C. and Smith, Corey. Mutuel Pool $251,373 Daily Double Pool $28,218 Exacta Pool $109,925 Trifecta Pool $96,312. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-1) paid $13.25. Pick Three Pool $36,849.

UNO TROUBLE MAKER had speed inside foes then inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail, drifted out some into the stretch, continued clear under some urging, drifted inward in deep stretch and proved best. TIME FOR EBBY between horses early, stalked outside a rival, came out in upper stretch and gained the place. HANG A STAR had speed between rivals then stalked just off the rail, angled to the inside into the stretch and bested the others. VIOLETTE SZABO five wide early, was close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came a bit wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. PRINCESS DORIAN saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, continued inside and also weakened.

NINTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.75 45.24 57.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Honeyfromthesouth 124 10 4 4–hd 6–2½ 4–2 1–1¼ Mn Garcia 1.20 6 La Shirimp 124 6 3 5–hd 3–1 3–½ 2–¾ Van Dyke 15.10 7 Claudelle 117 7 1 2–1 2–2 1–hd 3–ns Velez 3.60 2 Vangogo 124 2 5 1–hd 1–½ 2–1½ 4–1 Bejarano 13.10 1 Fabiolla 124 1 8 9–1 9–hd 7–1½ 5–ns Fuentes 37.20 5 Miss Ginger 124 5 10 8–1½ 8–hd 8–hd 6–1¼ Arroyo, Jr. 30.90 9 Bellize 124 9 6 7–½ 7–1½ 9–1 7–nk Espinoza 9.50 4 The Nightingale 124 4 9 10 10 10 8–2¼ Prat 6.10 3 True Mischief 124 3 7 6–2 5–1 5–1 9–1 Maldonado 18.20 8 Noble Goddess 124 8 2 3–1½ 4–½ 6–hd 10 Gutierrez 21.30

10 HONEYFROMTHESOUTH 4.40 3.20 2.60 6 LA SHIRIMP 10.60 5.80 7 CLAUDELLE 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-10) $9.60 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $28.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-7-2) $60.46 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-6-7-2-1) $6,333.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-6-7) $65.60

Winner–Honeyfromthesouth Dbb.f.3 by Fed Biz out of Brilliant Autumn, by Yes It's True. Bred by Lantern Hill Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred III. Mutuel Pool $374,236 Roulette Pool $261 Daily Double Pool $117,192 Exacta Pool $211,244 Superfecta Pool $132,304 Super High Five Pool $16,596 Trifecta Pool $159,195. Scratched–Busy Paynter . 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-10) paid $11.35. Pick Three Pool $161,691. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-7-1-10/11) 10899 tickets with 4 correct paid $38.60. Pick Four Pool $551,810. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-2-7-1-10/11) 3061 tickets with 5 correct paid $109.10. Pick Five Pool $437,701. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-6-2-7-1-10/11) 2697 tickets with 6 correct paid $52.74. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $266,281. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $1,017,842.

HONEYFROMTHESOUTH had speed four wide then stalked outside, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front outside foes in deep stretch and inched away. LA SHIRIMP in a bit tight early, stalked three deep then outside a rival and between foes into the turn, continued just off the rail leaving the turn, swung out into the stretch and gained the place. CLAUDELLE dueled between horses then outside a rival, put a head in front in midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and edged a rival for the show. VANGOGO had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and was edged for the show. FABIOLLA (GB) saved ground chasing the pace throughout and had a mild late bid along the rail. MISS GINGER between horses early, chased a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BELLIZE four wide early, chased outside a rival, came out three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. THE NIGHTINGALE settled off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and three deep a quarter mile out, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TRUE MISCHIEF saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight into the turn, continued inside and weakened. NOBLE GODDESS prompted the early pace three deep then stalked off the rail, continued outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and also weakened.