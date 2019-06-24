Racing! Say goodbye to a Santa Anita meet you'll never forget

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we offer up some thoughts on what to expect next.

I can’t imagine a race meet in the history of the sport, at least in the modern era, being more beset with turmoil, angst and trepidation. But it may also turn out to be the most important race meet in the modern history of the sport.

People ask me all the time what happened at Santa Anita. Can’t say that I or anyone else really knows. I offered up my best analysis of things in a lengthy story in Sunday’s L.A Times. You can read it here .

The other question I get asked a lot is if this is all a ploy by the Stronach Group to sell the land to developers and walk away with a big paycheck.

And here’s where I’ll lose some of you: I don’t think selling Santa Anita is what Belinda Stronach really wants to do. I think she is committed to fixing the problems. And I think she’s willing to throw a lot of money at the problems.

But, and this is a big but, at some point in the future, if she determines that the problems at Santa Anita can’t be fixed, I think the place could go up for sale. If that happens, maybe a group of well-heeled horse owners would form a coalition and buy the facility. (Boy, it would be fun to be in some of those board meetings.)

One thing is certain: If Santa Anita goes away, so goes California racing. Wonderful as Del Mar is, it could not support year-around racing. Or could it just run summer racing as an island?

These next few weeks and months will be just as crucial as the previous ones. Our attention will be diverted when Los Alamitos runs its short meet, but when opening day at Del Mar comes, the heat will be back on.

I mentioned that this could be the most important meet in the modern history of the sport. Stronach has put herself out there and offered up startling reforms.

The crazy thing is that the reforms most talked about are the ones that really will do nothing to stop breakdowns. There is no science that says Lasix and breakdowns are connected. There is no science that says use of the whip and breakdowns are connected. But these are the measures most talked about. They are important to the public perception of the sport, though. And right now everything, especially what the public thinks, is important.

The reforms, I think, that are most significant are those of pre-race oversight, keeping unfit horses from running. Santa Anita has been trying to turn the narrative on this story away from itself and on to the trainers. And with the Jerry Hollendorfer banishment , it was pretty successful this weekend.

But the Santa Anita racing office, what’s left of it, has to assume some of the blame. It is the first line of defense and, from what I can tell, could have done a better job.

There’s an idea floating out there that there should be one racing office for the state, a group of individuals who know all the horses and can follow them from track to track and provide significant oversight. The obvious choices to run it would be Tom Robbins and David Jerkens from Del Mar. (Sorry, guys, for volunteering you.) They know how to write books and get the most, but not too much, out of a too-small racing population.

But that’s getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s see what happens in the next few weeks. The California Horse Racing Board will come out with the results of its investigation soon. I suspect it will be a collection of necropsy reports that says most of the horses had preexisting conditions, but that will also not point to rampant use or abuse of prohibitive drugs. But I’m just guessing; I have no knowledge of anything in those reports.

Those results will be turned over to the L.A. County district attorney’s office and we’ll wait months for its report, and any possible indictments. At the end of the month, we’ll learn if the Breeders’ Cup will stay at Santa Anita. No predictions here.

This story is not going away and I’ll do my best to keep you informed, on the web, in our print edition and in this newsletter. A lot of the heavy lifting at Del Mar will be done by our sister paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune. Jay Posner , a former turf writer who knows about 100 times more than I do about this sport, is the sports editor there and he will probably assign Tod Leonard to be at Del Mar quite a bit. I hope to spend more of my time on some of the bigger-issue stories.

I know these closing-day thoughts have wandered a bit, and that won’t surprise you. I did a story for the web and print edition with some quotes from folks about the Santa Anita meet, and you’ll find them interesting. You can read the story here.

OK, enough about all that. On to the final day’s results. But first, a programming note. We won’t be back on Thursday but instead on Saturday. The Los Alamitos meet is starting its first week on the weekend before doing two weeks of Thursday-through-Sunday racing.

$75,000 Siren Lure Stakes: Eddie Haskell won the five-furlong turf race, but it was more difficult than expected. It wasn’t because the 6-year-old gelding didn’t have the talent — just didn’t have the racing room. Eddie Haskell paid $2.60, $2.10 and $2.10 for his three-quarter length win over What’sontheagenda, Brandothebartender, Tina’s Exchange and Oiseau de Guerre.

Mark Glatt (winning trainer): “I was a little bit worried about the one hole and you can see Kent [ Desormeaux ] had his hands full there heading into the turn. When he got clear and got him to running again, I thought he’d have the other horse measured.”

Kent Desormeaux (winning jockey): “There were some anxious moments from the quarter pole to about the eighth pole where the leader [What’sontheagenda] was going as fast as me and I asked Eddie to go. He sustained his kick and that made the difference. … He responds so well to my hand gestures, and when I encourage him to go, he just explodes. He literally can fly.”

Grade 3 $100,000 American Stakes: In a near-blanket finish, Majestic Eagle came out on top by a neck to win the one-mile turf race. He entered the stretch in fifth but then a lot of horses started to get in gear making the finish exciting. Majestic Eagle paid $20.00, $7.40 and $3.40. Law Abidin Citizen was second, followed by Sharp Samurai, Tartini, Snazzy Dresser and Bombard.

Neil Drysdale (winning trainer): “Being back on the grass helped him. He got the trip, but there wasn’t as much pace as I thought there would be. We were thinking about gelding him [Monday] but maybe we will change our minds. I told Rafael [ Bejarano ] he likes to be on the outside and he’s got a short run.”

Rafael Bejarano (winning jockey): “I feel so happy. This is my last mount of the meet and we had a dream trip. My horse broke good and I knew Sharp Samurai was the horse to beat. I tried to put a little pressure on him early and then I took hold of my horse. I followed Sharp Samurai around the [far] turn and when we got clear, he was really running.”

$200,000 Melair Stakes: Ruby Bradley won race for 1 1/16 mile Cal-bred 3-year-old fillies by a head. But let’s let winning owner Nick Alexander tell us who Ruby Bradley was in real life. “Ruby Bradley was the most decorated woman soldier in World War II. She was a flight nurse in the Philippines. Her job was taking wounded soldiers from the battlefields to the field hospitals in an old plane. The plane didn’t have Red Cross markings or anything, so she got shot at, was in a prison camp in the Philippines for three years.” Ruby Bradley, the horse, paid $9.80, $4.00 and $2.80. Tiz a Master was second, followed by Violette Szabo, Don’t Sell and Sedamar.

Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “She’s kind of been unlucky not to break her maiden by now. She didn’t get the greatest of rides up at Golden Gate but I was intent on running her anyway. I felt the longer [the distance] the better and Aaron [ Gryder ] gave her a superb ride.”

Aaron Gryder (winning jockey): “She runs hard every time. She’s a filly you really have to work with and convince her to really pick it up. She’s not overly aggressive. [Sunday] I told the pony girl, ‘Turn me loose, I want her to pull on me.’ So I warmed her up alone and she got a little sharp in the first turn, but it was exactly what I wanted.”

Grade 3 $100,000 San Juan Capistrano Stakes: “It’s not often you get to see a 1 3/4-mile turf race in the U.S. And, it’s even less frequent that you will see a horse wire the field. But that’s what happened when Acclimate broke on top and held on in the stretch to win by half a length. Acclimate paid $21.00, $8.60 and $4.40. Oscar Doniguez was second followed by Red King, Ya Gotta Wanna, Causeforcommotion, Mongolian Groom and Ground Attack.

Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “When this horse gets comfortable, he keeps clipping those steady fractions. Even though he was going fast, he was kind of doing it the right way and didn’t look like he was all out. I knew when they were coming to him at the half-mile pole and Martin [ Garcia ] kind of turned him loose and he opened up again, we had a shot. Hats off to Martin. He rode a brilliant race.”

Martin Garcia (winning jockey): “It was all in the easy instructions Phil gave me. He said, ‘Just break, take the lead and don’t look back, he has natural speed and he is going to handle [the distance] no problem.’ And, that’s what he did. … When I asked him, he just responded and they never caught me.”

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, June 23.

FIRST RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $43,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.97 45.18 57.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Anonymously 122 8 1 4–2 3–1 2–1 1–¾ Arroyo, Jr. 6.00 5 Miss Lady Ann 124 5 8 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 2–1 Cedillo 22.60 2 Miss Flawless 122 2 5 9 7–1 5–½ 3–1 Prat 2.10 3 Hot On the Trail 124 3 9 8–1 6–1 4–1 4–1¾ Van Dyke 8.90 6 Queen of the Track 117 6 4 3–½ 2–½ 3–2 5–1¼ Velez 5.60 9 Portal Creek 124 9 7 7–hd 8–3 8–3 6–1¼ Bejarano 9.90 4 Interesting Times 124 4 2 5–hd 5–hd 6–½ 7–3¼ Talamo 3.20 7 Naughty Tiger 124 7 3 2–hd 4–1 7–1 8–½ Pereira 10.20 1 Miss Bennet 122 1 6 6–½ 9 9 9 Puglisi 48.90

8 ANONYMOUSLY 14.00 6.80 5.00 5 MISS LADY ANN 15.60 8.00 2 MISS FLAWLESS (FR) 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $9.40 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $126.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-2-3) $323.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-5-2) $340.70 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-5-2-3-6) Carryover $1,413

Winner–Anonymously B.f.3 by Gio Ponti out of Thisizsparta, by Corinthian. Bred by Paul Tackett Revocable Trust & NickMamatas (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: EMT Stable LLC and Scott, Michael. Mutuel Pool $245,208 Roulette Pool $517 Exacta Pool $128,645 Superfecta Pool $64,275 Trifecta Pool $94,766 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,851. Claimed–Miss Flawless (FR) by Alesia, Sharon and Carr, Mark. Trainer: Peter Eurton. Scratched–none.

ANONYMOUSLY prompted the pace four wide then three deep leaving the turn, drifted in and re-bid alongside the runner-up past the eighth pole, gained the advantage under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. MISS LADY ANN had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and was outfinished late. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and gained the show. HOT ON THE TRAIL a step slow to begin, chased outside a rival then split horses into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for third. QUEEN OF THE TRACK dueled between horses on the backstretch and turn, drifted in past midstretch and weakened. PORTAL CREEK chased outside then four wide into the turn, continued three deep on the bend and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. INTERESTING TIMES stalked outside a rival then between foes into the turn, angled in on the turn, continued inside in the stretch and did not rally. NAUGHTY TIGER had good early speed and dueled three deep between horses, stalked off the rail on the turn, angled in alongside a rival into the stretch and weakened. MISS BENNET was in a good position stalking the pace inside, steadied in tight into the turn and again early on the turn to drop back, continued inside, came out in late stretch and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.39 46.86 53.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Pas de Panique 122 2 2 1–hd 3–5 1–ns Cedillo 1.90 5 We're Still Here 122 5 5 3–6 1–hd 2–nk Van Dyke 0.70 4 Thanks Mr. Eidson 122 4 1 2–hd 2–hd 3–½ Arroyo, Jr. 13.30 3 Surveillance 122 3 7 4–hd 4–4 4–2 Sanchez 32.10 7 Railsplitter 122 7 3 5–2 6–5 5–4¼ Bejarano 7.70 1 Hit the Road 122 1 4 6–½ 5–hd 6–2¼ Talamo 29.30 6 Handsome Cat 122 6 6 7 7 7 Pereira 32.90

2 PAS DE PANIQUE 5.80 2.80 2.40 5 WE'RE STILL HERE 2.40 2.10 4 THANKS MR. EIDSON 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $34.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $6.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-3) $8.42 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-4-3-7) $292.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4) $7.80

Winner–Pas de Panique Dbb.c.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Carrabelle Harbor, by Harbor the Gold. Bred by Bar C Racing Stables, Inc. &Desert Rose Racing, LLC (WA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Where We At. Mutuel Pool $175,452 Roulette Pool $826 Daily Double Pool $61,090 Exacta Pool $82,493 Superfecta Pool $44,051 Super High Five Pool $6,869 Trifecta Pool $73,340. Scratched–none.

PAS DE PANIQUE dueled inside then a bit off the rail, battled back just off the fence while bumping with a rival past the eighth pole, drifted in a bit in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under urging while bumping with a foe at the wire. WE'RE STILL HERE stalked early then bid three deep into the turn to duel for command, briefly put a head in front three wide in midstretch, fought back through the final furlong, brushed with a rival in deep stretch and continued gamely. THANKS MR. EIDSON dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and in the stretch, exchanged bumps with the winner past the eighth pole and at the wire, brushed with the runner-up in deep stretch and also went gamely to the end. SURVEILLANCE between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch, rallied along the rail then clipped heels in very tight along the rail a jump from the wire. RAILSPLITTER stalked off the rail on the backstretch and turn, angled in alongside a rival into the stretch and found his best stride late. HIT THE ROAD dropped back and saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and was not a threat. HANDSOME CAT settled outside then alongside a rival, continued just off the rail into the stretch and lacked a further response. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run nearing the wire before ruling SURVEILLANCE was the cause of his own trouble. Claims of foul by the rider of THANKS MR. EIDSON against the winner and the runner-up for alleged interference in the stretch were not allowed by the stewards, who ruled the contact among those runners was mutual.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Siren Lure Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.95 43.88 55.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Eddie Haskell 125 1 3 3–½ 2–hd 2–3 1–¾ Desormeaux 0.30 3 What'sontheagenda 123 3 1 1–1 1–2½ 1–2 2–3¼ Delgadillo 3.20 2 Brandothebartender 125 2 5 4–1½ 4–2 4–1½ 3–1¼ Talamo 13.90 4 Tina's Exchange 123 4 2 2–hd 3–1 3–½ 4–2½ Arroyo, Jr. 13.30 5 Oiseau de Guerre 121 5 4 5 5 5 5 Prat 16.80

1 EDDIE HASKELL 2.60 2.10 2.10 3 WHAT'SONTHEAGENDA 2.60 2.10 2 BRANDOTHEBARTENDER 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $8.20 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $2.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $2.40

Winner–Eddie Haskell B.g.6 by Square Eddie out of Teresa Ann, by Boston Harbor. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Wood, Philip J. and Hailey, Jim. Mutuel Pool $220,397 Daily Double Pool $27,169 Exacta Pool $68,351 Trifecta Pool $60,965. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-1) paid $14.70. Pick Three Pool $67,092.

EDDIE HASKELL tugged his way along inside and was in a bit tight nearing the turn, stalked inside, came out into the stretch and rallied under a vigorous hand ride to wear down the runner-up in deep stretch to prove best. WHAT'SONTHEAGENDA had speed between horses then inched away and set the pace a bit off the rail, angled in entering the turn, kicked clear, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted back to the inside in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. BRANDOTHEBARTENDER stalked outside then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. TINA'S EXCHANGE stalked outside a bit off the rail then between horses leaving the backstretch and outside the winner on the turn, came out some into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. OISEAU DE GUERRE chased off the rail then angled in on the turn, continued inside in the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.89 46.25 52.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Amalfi Sunrise 122 7 3 2–4 1–1½ 1–6¼ Arroyo, Jr. 1.10 4 Save the Story 122 3 2 1–½ 2–8 2–7¼ Talamo 5.50 6 Princess Mo 122 5 5 7 4–hd 3–1¼ Puglisi 47.80 7 French Rose 122 6 4 3–hd 5–1 4–hd Arias 14.10 1 Go Big Blue Nation 122 1 1 4–½ 3–2½ 5–¾ Smith 3.20 3 A Thousand Dreams 122 2 7 5–1½ 6–hd 6–3¾ Bejarano 4.00 5 Lady Sunset 122 4 6 6–1 7 7 Delgadillo 17.60

10 AMALFI SUNRISE 4.20 2.80 2.60 4 SAVE THE STORY 5.20 3.60 6 PRINCESS MO 8.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-10) $5.60 $1 EXACTA (10-4) $9.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-6-7) $88.51 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-4-6-7-1) $6,627.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-4-6) $64.00

Winner–Amalfi Sunrise Dbb.f.2 by Constitution out of Soot Z, by Empire Maker. Bred by Jack Mandato (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Branham, Doug and Naify, Marsha. Mutuel Pool $248,424 Roulette Pool $912 Daily Double Pool $20,572 Exacta Pool $117,533 Superfecta Pool $67,804 Super High Five Pool $6,599 Trifecta Pool $89,681. Scratched–Bella Renella, Golden Star Lady, Musically, Senora Power. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-10) paid $7.20. Pick Three Pool $25,256.

AMALFI SUNRISE stalked three deep, angled in entering the turn, bid outside the runner-up on the turn to take the lead into the stretch, inched away while mildly hand ridden for a few strides in midstretch and drew off under a hold. SAVE THE STORY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch then was no match for the winner but clearly best of the rest. PRINCESS MO sent along off the rail to chase the pace, angled in leaving the turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and picked up the show. FRENCH ROSE stalked between horses, steadied in tight into the turn, continued between foes, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. GO BIG BLUE NATION broke in a bit but on top, saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight along the rail into the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. A THOUSAND DREAMS hopped some in a bit of a slow start, was sent along just off the rail, went up three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. LADY SUNSET also hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, chased off the rail then a bit off the fence into the turn, found the inside on the turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'American Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.65 47.09 1:10.40 1:22.41 1:34.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Majestic Eagle 121 6 5 5–6 5–5 5–4 5–2½ 1–nk Bejarano 9.00 4 Law Abidin Citizen 121 4 3 3–1½ 3–hd 4–hd 4–1 2–ns Pereira 6.20 2 Sharp Samurai 123 2 2 4–½ 4–hd 3–1½ 2–½ 3–2¼ Espinoza 0.50 1 Tartini 121 1 6 6 6 6 6 4–ns Puglisi 72.60 3 Snazzy Dresser 121 3 4 1–2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 5–nk Maldonado 15.70 5 Bombard 121 5 1 2–1 2–½ 2–hd 3–hd 6 Prat 3.60

7 MAJESTIC EAGLE 20.00 7.40 3.40 4 LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN 6.20 2.80 2 SHARP SAMURAI 2.10

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-7) $54.60 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $53.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-2-1) $71.91 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-4-2) $48.55

Winner–Majestic Eagle B.c.4 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Double Tapped, by Tapit. Bred by B. Flay Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Lindley, John and Morton, Ray. Mutuel Pool $415,301 Roulette Pool $477 Daily Double Pool $33,874 Exacta Pool $168,330 Superfecta Pool $93,255 Trifecta Pool $132,315. Scratched–River Boyne (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (1-10-7) paid $27.15. Pick Three Pool $57,136. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-2/8/9/10/11-7) 1138 tickets with 4 correct paid $107.15. Pick Four Pool $159,858. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-2-1-2/8/9/10/11-7) 740 tickets with 5 correct paid $734.40. Pick Five Pool $631,906.

MAJESTIC EAGLE stalked outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch, continued outside a foe on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to bid four wide in deep stretch and got up three deep late under steady handling. LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN tugged between horses then angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, got through along the rail with a bid past midstretch to gain a short advantage and just failed to hold off the winner. SHARP SAMURAI came a bit off the rail on the first turn, stalked between foes on the backstretch and alongside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid between horses in deep stretch and continued willingly. TARTINI broke in a bit and dropped back inside, saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and finished with some interest three deep on the line. SNAZZY DRESSER took the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and was outfinished. BOMBARD three deep early, stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, continued between horses through much of the stretch and lacked the needed late kick.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Melair Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 24.70 49.40 1:14.45 1:42.62 1:49.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Ruby Bradley 120 5 4 5 5 4–3 3–hd 1–½ Gryder 3.90 5 Tiz a Master 120 4 1 3–½ 3–1 3–1½ 2–hd 2–3½ Figueroa 3.30 3 Violette Szabo 120 2 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–1½ 4–8 3–4¼ Arroyo, Jr. 3.40 2 Don't Sell 120 1 5 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 4–17¾ Gutierrez 2.10 4 Sedamar 120 3 2 4–1 4–½ 5 5 5 Mn Garcia 3.70

6 RUBY BRADLEY 9.80 4.00 2.80 5 TIZ A MASTER 4.00 3.00 3 VIOLETTE SZABO 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $153.60 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $16.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-2) $9.43 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $20.35

Winner–Ruby Bradley Grr.f.3 by Grazen out of Sudden Sunday, by Bertrando. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $291,775 Daily Double Pool $41,418 Exacta Pool $114,564 Superfecta Pool $34,912 Trifecta Pool $63,884. Scratched–Sneaking Out. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-7-6) paid $63.50. Pick Three Pool $62,994.

RUBY BRADLEY broke out a bit, angled in and stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, came out and was in a bit close off heels into the stretch, bid three deep between foes under left handed urging in midstretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. TIZ A MASTER three deep early, was close up stalking the pace outside a rival then just off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid four wide in midstretch then outside the winner in the final sixteenth and continued willingly. VIOLETTE SZABO bobbled some at the start, had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and between horses in midstretch and held third. DON'T SELL bobbled at the start, had speed inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the second turn, fought back inside until past midstretch, then weakened. SEDAMAR pulled between horses then angled in and stalked inside, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.27 45.53 1:10.50 1:16.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Morning Snow 120 4 1 1–½ 1–1 1–3½ 1–8 Talamo 0.40 6 Still in the Game 120 6 4 3–1 3–3 2–1 2–2¾ Gutierrez 12.60 2 Caribbean 125 2 3 4–½ 4–1 4–½ 3–1 Blanc 9.90 7 Gate Speed 120 7 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–4 4–½ Desormeaux 21.80 3 Ghost Street 120 3 6 5–hd 5–hd 5–3 5–3¼ Van Dyke 4.70 1 Boyson 113 1 5 7 7 7 6–1¼ Velez 24.70 5 Rayray 120 5 7 6–7 6–8 6–3½ 7 Espinoza 12.90

4 MORNING SNOW 2.80 2.20 2.10 6 STILL IN THE GAME 5.00 3.20 2 CARIBBEAN (AUS) 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $16.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $9.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-7) $13.78 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-2-7-3) $300.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $11.30

Winner–Morning Snow Dbb.c.3 by Morning Line out of Latitude Forty, by Chester House. Bred by Carolyn R Vogel (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Starlight Racing. Mutuel Pool $302,611 Roulette Pool $118 Daily Double Pool $37,368 Exacta Pool $155,948 Superfecta Pool $90,455 Super High Five Pool $7,777 Trifecta Pool $121,440. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-4) paid $49.10. Pick Three Pool $91,814.

MORNING SNOW had good early speed and angled in, set a pressured pace inside then inched away on the turn, drew off under a strong, vigorous hand ride in the stretch and steady handling through the final sixteenth. STILL IN THE GAME stalked outside a rival or off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and was clearly second best. CARIBBEAN (AUS) saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and gained the show. GATE SPEED pressed the pace outside the winner then stalked off the rail on the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and weakened. GHOST STREET broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail, split horses leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. BOYSON also broke a bit slowly, dropped back inside then came off the rail on the backstretch, angled out into the stretch and was not a threat. RAYRAY stumbled badly at the start, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, angled to the inside in upper stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. About 1¾ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'San Juan Capistrano Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 46.10 1:09.76 1:34.95 1:59.86 2:24.10 2:48.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile 1½ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Acclimate 121 4 1–1½ 1–3 1–2 1–1½ 1–3 1–½ Mn Garcia 9.50 8 Oscar Dominguez 121 7 6–1 6–5 6–5 3–1 2–1½ 2–1¼ Prat 2.60 7 Red King 121 6 7 5–hd 5–½ 6–12 4–2½ 3–5¼ Gryder 7.40 3 Ya Gotta Wanna 121 3 4–½ 4–1½ 4–1 5–hd 5–5 4–2¼ Arroyo, Jr. 5.10 6 Causeforcommotion 120 5 2–2 2–1½ 2–hd 2–2 3–hd 5–13 Franco 2.10 1 Mongolian Groom 121 1 5–1½ 3–2 3–5 4–1 6–12 6–6¼ Gutierrez 4.70 2 Ground Attack 121 2 3–1 7 7 7 7 7 Pereira 21.70

4 ACCLIMATE 21.00 8.60 4.40 8 OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) 4.00 3.20 7 RED KING 5.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $33.80 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $35.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-7-3) $89.55 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-7-3-6) $1,688.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-8-7) $110.20

Winner–Acclimate B.g.5 by Acclamation out of Knows No Bounds, by Boundary. Bred by Old English Rancho, Sal Berumen & PatsyBerumen (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: The Ellwood Johnston Trust and Timmy Time Racing. Mutuel Pool $324,004 Roulette Pool $376 Daily Double Pool $40,508 Exacta Pool $140,737 Superfecta Pool $67,885 Super High Five Pool $8,850 Trifecta Pool $101,901. Scratched–Original Intent. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-4) paid $51.85. Pick Three Pool $67,281.

ACCLIMATE took the early lead and angled in on the hill, went the first quarter mile in 22.26 seconds, set all the pace along the inside, opened up in the stretch under urging and held on gamely. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) chased three deep early then outside a rival, continued three wide leaving the backstretch, moved up a bit off the rail on the final turn, came three wide into the stretch and closed willingly late to just miss. RED KING angled in on the hill, went around a rival in the stretch the first time then saved ground to the lane, came out in midstretch and bested the others. YA GOTTA WANNA chased outside a rival then between foes nearing and into the final turn, continued alongside a rival to the stretch and lacked a rally. CAUSEFORCOMMOTION stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MONGOLIAN GROOM chased inside then outside a rival, went three deep leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the last turn and three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. GROUND ATTACK pulled some and stalked inside, dropped back along the rail in the stretch the first time, fell farther back on the backstretch and was through early. Rail on hill at zero.

NINTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.71 45.92 1:11.28 1:24.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Time for Ebby 125 4 3 1–hd 2–hd 1–½ 1–2¼ Espinoza 15.50 1 Bowl of Soul 120 1 6 6 5–2 4–1 2–nk Talamo 2.10 3 Shes All Woman 120 3 1 3–1 3–1½ 2–1½ 3–4¾ Cedillo 11.30 7 Der Lu 120 6 2 4–½ 4–hd 5–3½ 4–hd Mn Garcia 1.40 5 Kaydetre 125 5 5 5–½ 6 6 5–1 Blanc 4.80 2 Hang a Star 120 2 4 2–hd 1–hd 3–½ 6 Prat 5.60

4 TIME FOR EBBY 33.00 10.40 5.40 1 BOWL OF SOUL 4.20 3.40 3 SHES ALL WOMAN 5.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $295.40 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $54.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-7) $76.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $170.40

Winner–Time for Ebby Ch.m.6 by Time to Get Even out of Ebbets Field, by Touch Gold. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: John B Evans. Mutuel Pool $272,266 Roulette Pool $283 Daily Double Pool $32,950 Exacta Pool $127,917 Superfecta Pool $66,468 Trifecta Pool $90,748. Scratched–Donut Girl. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-4) paid $119.90. Pick Three Pool $62,338.

TIME FOR EBBY had speed outside then dueled three deep, took a short lead in the stretch, inched away under urging past midstretch and won clear. BOWL OF SOUL a bit slow to begin, stalked inside then just off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, came out in the drive and edged a rival late for the place. SHES ALL WOMAN had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, put a head in front into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and was edged for second. DER LU stalked outside then three deep, continued outside a rival on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. KAYDETRE pulled between horses then stalked between foes, dropped back off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. HANG A STAR went up inside to duel for the lead, gained a slim advantage into the turn, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.63 45.58 1:09.69 1:22.74 1:35.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Hollywood Girl 120 2 6 8–1 8–1½ 8–1 4–1½ 1–1 Blanc 15.10 1 Miss Bigly 120 1 10 11–hd 11–1 10–hd 5–hd 2–nk Desormeaux 5.90 5 Zest 120 5 8 6–1 3–hd 2–2 1–1½ 3–ns Smith 9.20 9 Desert Oasis 125 8 3 5–hd 6–½ 4–hd 3–hd 4–hd Prat 5.00 11 Catch the Eye 120 10 7 7–1½ 7–1 6–hd 6–1 5–1½ Mn Garcia 8.40 4 Surface 120 4 11 9–1 9–1½ 9–1 7–½ 6–nk Espinoza 5.20 13 Pretty Point 120 12 9 10–1 10–hd 11–3½ 8–hd 7–3¼ Van Dyke 8.20 10 Zucchera 120 9 12 12 12 12 10–hd 8–1 Gutierrez 74.70 3 Barbadolla 120 3 2 4–1 5–1½ 5–1 9–2½ 9–½ Franco 13.90 6 Magical Gray 125 6 1 2–4 1–½ 1–2 2–hd 10–9¼ Talamo 5.00 7 Cairo Kiss 113 7 4 3–hd 4–½ 7–hd 12 11–½ Velez 16.80 12 Pink Scatillac 120 11 5 1–1½ 2–5 3–1 11–1 12 Arroyo, Jr. 25.80

2 HOLLYWOOD GIRL 32.20 17.20 11.40 1 MISS BIGLY 6.80 4.40 5 ZEST 7.00

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $4.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $654.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $98.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-9) $552.89 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-5-9-ALL) $8,635.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $391.25

Winner–Hollywood Girl Dbb.f.3 by Giant's Causeway out of Hollywood Story, by Wild Rush. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $475,282 Roulette Pool $187 Daily Double Pool $153,352 Exacta Pool $286,244 Superfecta Pool $162,398 Super High Five Pool $23,534 Trifecta Pool $193,782. Scratched–Ameerah B, Apples Arch. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-2) paid $1,675.15. Pick Three Pool $119,743. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-4-4-2) 342 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,828.75. Pick Four Pool $819,128. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-4-4-4-2) 36 tickets with 5 correct paid $14,165.80. Pick Five Pool $668,201. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-6-4-4-4-2) 15 tickets with 6 correct paid $70,470.62. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $1,298,828.

HOLLYWOOD GIRL saved ground off the pace, came out and split horses in midstretch, bid outside the leader under urging to gain the advantage in deep stretch and proved best. MISS BIGLY settled inside, awaited room leaving the second turn, got through inside, came out in midstretch and got up for the place between foes. ZEST pulled early, chased just off the rail, went between horses leaving the backstretch and outside a rival on the second turn, bid alongside a foe into the stretch, took the lead and inched away in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and just held third inside. DESERT OASIS (GB) chased three deep then outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in midstretch and was edged for a minor award between foes on the line. CATCH THE EYE chased outside then alongside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for a minor share four wide on the wire. SURFACE chased between foes then outside a rival or a bit off the rail, came out three wide off heels into the stretch, angled inward in the drive and was outfinished. PRETTY POINT settled three deep then outside a rival, swung six wide into the stretch for room and finished with some interest. ZUCCHERA broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled just off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BARBADOLLA saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. MAGICAL GRAY angled in and stalked on the first turn, came out and took the lead outside a rival on the backstretch, opened up along the inside on the second turn, dueled into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CAIRO KISS stalked outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and weakened. PINK SCATILLAC had speed outside then alongside a rival, inched away into the first turn, angled in, dueled leaving the backstretch, stalked on the second turn, drifted out leaving that turn, steadied in traffic nearing midstretch and also had little left in the final furlong.