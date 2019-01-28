Lakers are not only option for Anthony Davis trade

It’s easy to imagine it — Anthony Davis, the one-browed, multitalented big man, running pick-and-roll plays and catching lobs from LeBron James, two of the NBA’s top six players teaming up in purple and gold.
It’s Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 2.0. It makes so much sense for the Lakers.
But it might not make the most sense for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Davis’ public trade request gets the gears of imagination grinding for the Lakers, just like it does for 28 other teams.
Davis might want to play for the Lakers, which is something NBA insiders have figured before he joined Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports, the agency that also represents James, in late September.
But the Pelicans don’t have to do it, especially not now.
Here are some other options:
Wait it out
The best arguments for New Orleans waiting until this summer to trade Davis don’t change because of his public request. One suitor, the Boston Celtics, can’t trade for Davis right now (unless they move Kyrie Irving) because of a rule in the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement that prohibits teams from having two players on the roster who have signed designated rookie extensions.
Come July when Irving enters free agency, the Celtics can put together a package of young players, including Jayson Tatum, and multiple first-round picks from their cache, including a Memphis pick that could end up being unprotected in 2021, with the Grizzlies looking at a massive rebuild.
Another reason to wait: The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, possibly Duke forward Zion Williamson, is an incredibly attractive option for the Pelicans. There’s no way to know who will own that pick until after the season.
Maybe a team like Chicago — Davis’ hometown — would flip that No. 1 pick and a young piece like Wendell Carter Jr. for a chance to convince Davis to continue his career in a Bulls uniform.
Act now but look elsewhere
The Lakers won’t be the only team making an offer for Davis, and there are teams around the league that could provide more established young players than the Lakers.
The most attractive trade possibility would probably come from Philadelphia if the 76ers decide they’d rather pair Davis with Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler instead of Ben Simmons, whose lack of outside shooting has presented some problems.
Toronto, which gambled for Kawhi Leonard this past offseason, has exciting young, cost-controlled players like Pascal Siakam if they want to bet again.
Denver’s got a lot of assets and Houston’s creativity in these situations is almost always a factor. If Davis is hell-bent on Los Angeles, the Clippers have young players (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Montrezl Harrell) and the salary (Danilo Gallinari) to make a move.
Another interesting option for the Pelicans is on the opposite coast, where the New York Knicks could offer Kristaps Porzingis, who is recovering from a knee injury. The Knicks would then try to pair Davis with free agent-to-be Kevin Durant next summer, a real possibility for New York with or without the Pelicans’ star big man.
New Orleans has options and the Lakers are a good one. They’re just not the only one.