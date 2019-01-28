Anthony Davis trade would cost Lakers Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and more

The New Orleans Pelicans are open to trading Anthony Davis to the Lakers – but it’ll come at a hefty price.
According to sources unauthorized to speak publicly on the deal, a Lakers offer for Davis would have to start with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick. Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans last week.
“Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," his agent Rich Paul told ESPN on Monday. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now.”
Davis makes $25.43 million this year, $27.09 million next year and $28.75 million in the 2020-21 season. Because the Lakers’ young players are all on much thriftier rookie contracts, the money would only match up if the Lakers added another big salary to the deal.
Incidentally, Paul, who represents LeBron James as well, also represents Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, whom the Lakers signed to a one-year deal worth $12 million. According to sources unauthorized to speak publicly, Paul has been searching for a trade partner for the Lakers to move Caldwell-Pope in search of a better role for the 25-year-old guard.
The Pelicans’ big man has long been a Lakers target. He came in third in MVP voting last season, after James Harden and LeBron James, and was considered a front-runner for this year’s award. Davis is currently sidelined with a finger fracture.
The Lakers began meeting about the possibility Monday morning, sources said. New Orleans had previously indicated no interest in trading Davis. On Dec. 22, before the two teams played in Los Angeles, Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry declared that the Pelicans would not trade Davis under any circumstances.