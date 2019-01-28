Lakers’ LeBron James could return Thursday against Clippers

LeBron James could return to the Lakers lineup as soon as Thursday against the Clippers, but he would like to get in a few more practices before playing in another game, according to several sources with knowledge of his recovery from a strained groin.
The Lakers will practice late Monday morning, play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday and likely will hold another practice on Wednesday before playing the Clippers on Thursday.
James has been out since Dec. 25 after he strained his groin during the Lakers’ game in Oakland against the Golden State Warriors. He participated in some full contact portions of practice on Saturday, which marked the first time he had done so since his injury.
One source stipulated that given the mercurial nature of a groin injury, it’s difficult to know for sure how James’ body will react to this week’s practices. James hasn’t had any setbacks during the rehabilitation process.
Lakers coach Luke Walton was asked Sunday if practices will need to be manipulated to make sure James is able to get in as much work as he needs.
“It will be manipulated depending on how much he’s able to do tomorrow,” Walton said. “We’re practicing tomorrow. The actual drills and all that will be switched around a little bit. He’ll be in there doing a lot of the same stuff either way.”